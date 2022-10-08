ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Bestseller is An Absolute Must-Have for Nintendo Switch Owners – & It’s Only $9 Ahead of Prime Early Access Sale

There are no two ways about it: kids are hard on stuff, even when they don’t mean to be. Whether they’re breaking it or losing it, nearly everything that comes into a kid’s hands is in peril at some point. That’s bad enough when it’s, say, your favorite tube of lip balm or that cheap plastic toy they got in a kids’ meal somewhere — but when it’s an entire video game system, damage or loss is a whole different ballgame. Enter the BOOGIIO Nintendo Switch carrying case, which just so happens to be on sale for 57 percent off ahead...
The Verge

The best Nintendo Switch controllers to buy right now

The best controllers for your Nintendo Switch aren’t the ones that come with each system. The removable Joy-Cons included with all Switch consoles (except for the Switch Lite) are convenient since they can be detached to use as wireless controllers for two people. But their tiny, contourless design isn’t that comfortable for long gaming sessions or large hands. And don’t get me started on the dreaded Joy-Con drift.
ComicBook

New PS5 Console Update Available Now

Sony has today released a new system update for its PlayStation 5 video game console. Since the PS5 first launched back in 2020, Sony has continued to push out new hardware updates at a pretty steady cadence. And while some of these system patches have brought about drastic changes to the console, others have been a little less notable. Sadly, today's new update for the PS5 happens to fit into this latter camp.
Android Headlines

Head Of Xbox Shows Off Dedicated Cloud Gaming Device

The dedicated Xbox cloud gaming device, codenamed ‘Keystone’, appears to have popped up on Twitter this morning. Shared (likely intentionally) by Xbox head Phil Spencer. The streaming device can be seen on the top shelf of Spencer’s office display wall of Xbox and game-related products. Including the box for Logitech’s G Cloud gaming handheld, some Fallout figurines and more.
IGN

PS5 Has Seemingly Been Jailbroken, and People are Already Installing PT on It

Sony’s PlayStation 5 seems to have been jailbroken – so of course, people are installing P.T. PlayStation modder SpecterDev unveiled the new jailbreak earlier today – an experimental IPV6 kernel exploit for the PS5. This jailbreak relies on a WebKit vulnerability as an entry point, so it will only work on PS5’s running firmware 4.03 or lower… and even then, apparently only works around 30% of the time.
IGN

Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable Will Be Released on 'Modern Consoles' in January 2023

Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable will officially be released on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch on January 19, 2023. Atlus announced the news on Twitter, saying, "Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden release for modern platforms on January 19, 2023." The image features logos for Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and the Windows Store on PC, but it was previously revealed that these games will also arrive on Nintendo Switch and PS4. Persona 3 Portable will also be released on Steam and will join Persona 4 Golden and Persona 5.
IGN

Sony PlayStation 5 Is Jailbroken 2 Years After the Launch; Playstation Stars Rumoured to Have a Hidden Diamond-Tier

After two whole years of the PlayStation 5 being released, it seems that the next generation console has finally been jailbroken. Essentially players will be able to hack the system and assume complete access over the console. The PS5 IPV6 Kernel exploit has been been released and played on version 4.03 can jailbreak their PlayStation 5. At the moment it isn't completely stable and works around 30% of the time, but the stability will increase over time. Players might take few tries before they can get through, check out how to jailbreak your PlayStation 5 here.
Gadget Flow

New gaming gadgets for the gamers in your life

You want to give the gamer in your life something new. And who could blame you? Fall 2022 is well underway, and top brands have introduced new gaming gadgets to the market. With products like the Logitech G Cloud and the Skullcandy SLYR, it’s a great time to think about gifts.
IGN

Catan Is Coming to Consoles

A new version of Catan is officially coming to consoles, with a PlayStation and Xbox version of the classic board game announced for 2023. Revealed on its official website, Catan will include up to four-player gameplay either locally or online, alongside a single player mode where different AI opponents try and conquer the island for themselves. When playing with friends in the same room, each player uses their smartphone as a controller to keep their resources hidden.
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Reveals New N64 Game Release Date

Nintendo has announced that the latest and greatest Nintendo 64 video game to join the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription will officially arrive next week. Previously revealed during a Nintendo Direct in early September as joining the lineup of N64 titles available on the service, Pilotwings 64 will officially arrive on Nintendo Switch Online on October 13th for subscribers to the Expansion Pack tier.
CNET

Play Hard and Save Big With These Nintendo Switch Game Deals

The popular Nintendo Switch excels at letting players game the way they want to -- converting from a handheld to a multiplayer console for the big screen in seconds. There are a ton of great Nintendo Switch games on the market, and right now you can save money on one of Nintendo's best-selling games as well as a highly anticipated title available for preorder. Read on to find out more.
CNET

Nintendo Switch Online: Pilotwings 64 Is the Next N64 Retro Library Addition

If you pick up the original Nintendo Switch, the dinky Switch Lite or the fancy Switch OLED, you'll have heaps of stellar games to choose from. However, if you want online multiplayer gaming and access to a library of retro Nintendo 64, SNES, NES and Sega Genesis titles, you'll have to sign up for its Switch Online subscription service and check out its Expansion Pack tier for some nostalgic joy.
Gizmodo

Phil Spencer Tweeted Out What Looks Like an Xbox Streaming Box

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer wanted to congratulate Fallout on Monday for 25 years of… yadda yadda, but what’s that? Up there on the top shelf, could it be? An Xbox streaming box?. Spencer was supposedly posting to congratulate Fallout for its host of amazing games (Fallouts 1,...
techeblog.com

Programmer Manages to Get DOOM Running in Notepad, is Fully Playable

You’ve seen DOOM running on a John Deere tractor, now a programmer managed to get the game to load inside Notepad within Microsoft Windows. This version of DOOM is allegedly running without any modifications to the Notepad executable and can be played normally without any additional plugins or software.
