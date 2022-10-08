ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiffin, OH

Tiffin, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Tiffin.

The Bellevue High School football team will have a game with Columbian High School on October 08, 2022, 06:00:00.

Bellevue High School
Columbian High School
October 08, 2022
06:00:00
Freshman Boys Football

The Bellevue High School football team will have a game with Columbian High School on October 08, 2022, 08:00:00.

Bellevue High School
Columbian High School
October 08, 2022
08:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Football

Comments / 0

Related
crawfordcountynow.com

Area prep football roundup Oct. 7

C — Austin Niederkohr 3 run (kick failed), 4:53. C — Niederkohr 97 run (Lance Rickle kick), 2:36. C — Landen Kemerley 78 run (Rickle kick), :58. C — Nathan Brodman 2 run (kick blocked), 9:22. C — Conner Norden 39 run (Rickle kick), 6:58.
CAREY, OH
swantonenterprise.com

Swanton High School king, queen named

The freshman float for Swanton High School’s Homecoming. The sophomore float for Swanton High School’s Homecoming. The junior float for Swanton High School’s Homecoming. The senior float for Swanton High School’s Homecoming. Swanton Homecoming Queen Katie Floyd and King Andrew Smigelski.
SWANTON, OH
WGAU

3 shot outside Ohio high school stadium during football game

TOLEDO, Ohio — Three people were shot Friday night outside a high school stadium in Ohio during a football game, authorities said. The victims were shot at Whitmer High School in Toledo as the school hosted Central Catholic High School, The Toledo Blade reported. According to Washington Local Schools...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tiffin, OH
City
Bellevue, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio Education
Tiffin, OH
Education
Tiffin, OH
Sports
Tiffin, OH
Football
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in the northeastern part of the state, Hartville Kitchen offers delicious homemade pies. Their pies include cherry, cherry crumb, Dutch apple, pecan, pumpkin, custard, apple, peach, blueberry, and rhubarb crumb. They also have fantastic cream pies like banana, butterscotch, lemon, chocolate, coconut, vanilla peanut butter, and chocolate peanut butter. If it's in season and available, their fresh strawberry pie is another must. If you need low-sugar options, Hartville Kitchen offers sugar-free apple pie and cherry with no sugar added.
OHIO STATE
Complex

Three Wounded in Shooting Outside HS Football Game

Online video shows a crowd fleeing as gunfire erupts outside a high school football game. According to TMZ, the incident took place Friday night in Toledo, Ohio, where Whitmer High School went head-to-head with Central Catholic. Police confirmed three people were wounded in the shooting: a Whitmer student as well as an adult male and adult female. The extent of their injuries have not been revealed; however, authorities say each of the victims are expected to make full recoveries.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Ottawa Hills ranked in the top ten for all Ohio public schools

OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ottawa Hills was ranked the #9 best public school in Ohio and the top public school in the region by data website Niche.com. The site evaluated schools based on surveys and data from the department of education. Criteria included Academics, Diversity, Teachers, College Prep, Clubs...
OTTAWA HILLS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Linus K12#Linus High School#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Bellevue High School#Columbian High School
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants In Toledo, OH

Nicknamed the Glass City in honor of its legacy of glass production, Toledo, Ohio is a cosmopolitan city packed with fun things to do. Located on Lake Erie’s western tip and along the banks of the Maumee, it’s home to the Toledo Museum of Art, the Imagination Station children’s museum, and the Toledo Zoo.
TOLEDO, OH
Daily Mail

Pandemonium grips Ohio high school football game as shots ring out: Fans flee under stands and parents dive on children as gunfire is heard during fourth quarter

This is the moment parents dove onto their children and fans fled the stands in a panic at an Ohio high school football game during the fourth quarter as gunshots ring out. Students and fans were enjoying the Toledo Central Catholic vs Whitmer High School football game when shots rang out toward the end of the fourth quarter around 9.30pm.
TOLEDO, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: 3 people shot outside Toledo high school football game

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Police in Toledo said three people were wounded in a shooting outside a high school football game Friday night. A high school student and two adults were wounded and transported to area hospitals after being shot outside the Whitmer High School stadium in West Toledo around 9:30 p.m., WTOL-TV reported. Police […]
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
13abc.com

Wauseon School District launches investigation after a student was left on an empty bus

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Wauseon Schools launched an investigation after a student was left on an empty school bus. “The child is too small to tell whether they were sleeping or not. I’m assuming the student was not sleeping because the student exited the bus and that’s when the bus driver saw the student,” said Wauseon schools superintendent Troy Armstrong.
WAUSEON, OH
WTOL-TV

Boil advisory for Toledo residents

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Utilities has issued a boil advisory for 86 Toledo residencies. The boil advisory goes into effect at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, and will expire on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. The advisory will affect the following areas of point place:. 308th...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Lima man arrested for fighting

A Lima man has been arrested for fighting and providing a fake ID. On Saturday at 2:50 a.m., a Bowling Green police officer observed a food truck employee yelling at a male wearing a red shirt in the 300 block of East Wooster Street. The male then started walking eastbound...
LIMA, OH
cleveland19.com

Sandusky train derailment spills paraffin wax, knocks out power (photos, videos)

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - A train derailment took place Saturday afternoon in Sandusky, spilling paraffin wax and prompting power outages. Sandusky city officials have asked residents to avoid the Columbus Avenue overpass and Campbell Street railroad crossing, which are indefinitely closed. The Norfolk Southern train was traveling eastbound around 4:20...
SANDUSKY, OH
WTOL-TV

46-year-old Toledo man charged with seriously injuring own son

TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo man is charged with domestic violence after police say he seriously injured his own son. 46-year-old Bryan Chambers was arrested on Friday afternoon. Police say Chambers punched the boy several times in the head and chest, and also cut off his airway preventing...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

I-75 interchange project nearing the finish line

TOLEDO, Ohio — I-75 drivers will soon get some relief and see lanes start to open back up. Representatives with the Ohio Department of Transportation said crews are in the homestretch of finishing sections of I-75. The construction along I-75 is a part of two separate projects, one that is south of the DiSalle Bridge and another that runs north along the downtown stretch.
TOLEDO, OH
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
741K+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy