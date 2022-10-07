ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fraser Scores but Bentley Falls to SNHU 2-1

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Sophomore Johann Fraser (Cambridge, Mass./Rindge & Latin) scored his 4th goal of the season, but Bentley fell to Southern New Hampshire on the road 2-1 on Saturday night. Fraser fired home a shot in the 82nd minute to cut the Penmen's lead to 2-1, but the...
WALTHAM, MA
bentleyfalcons.com

Higgins and Arsenault Win in Singles for Bentley vs. Franklin Pierce

6-3 Aynara Ferraz / Maria P. Aguilo (FPU) def. Anna Lang / Remi LeSage (BEN) Zoe Asterio Correa / Jillian Pagliuca (FPU) def. Miruna Constantin / Chloe Arsenault (BEN) def. Adriano Hiraldo (BEN) 6-4, 6-4 Ana Platisa (FPU) def. Remi LeSage (BEN) 6-3, 6-0 Zoe Asterio Correa (FPU) def. Anna...
RINDGE, NH
bentleyfalcons.com

Szatkowski Helps Bentley to 3-0 Win at St. Thomas Aquinas

SPARKILL, N.Y. – Senior Caroline Szatkowski (Reeders, Pa./Pocono Mountain East HS) had both a goal and an assist in the second quarter to propel Bentley University to a 3-0 win over St. Thomas Aquinas College in Northeast-10 Conference field hockey Saturday afternoon at Spartan Field. After a scoreless opening...
WALTHAM, MA
bentleyfalcons.com

Burmester & Tolan Lead Bentley Cross Country During New Englands

BOSTON, Mass. – Sophomore Caitlin Burmester (Willow Grove, Pa./Upper Dublin HS) and senior Brice Tolan (Abington/Abington HS) were the top finishers for the Bentley University cross country teams during the New England Championships at Franklin Park. Burmester was 77th overall in the women's race, finishing the 5,000-meter course in...
WALTHAM, MA
bentleyfalcons.com

Waid Named This Week’s Recipient of the Gold Helmet Award

WALTHAM, Mass. – Bentley University graduate quarterback Mark Waid (Cortland, Ohio/Girard HS) has been named this week's recipient of the New England Football Writers Association Division II/III Gold Helmet Awards presented by the Jack Grinold/Eastern Massachusetts Chapter of the National Football Foundation. In a 38-7 win over Saint Anselm...
