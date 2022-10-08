Read full article on original website
kotatv.com
Peanut vehicle visits Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Planters Nutmobile stopped around the Black Hills before heading to Denver Tuesday morning. According to Planters, there are only 3 drivers called “Peanutters” per vehicle, this means that there are only 9 drivers in total, with only 3 cars that drive across the country year-round.
KEVN
Investigation clears police officers involved in Rapid City shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Two Rapid City police officers involved in a deadly July 26 shooting were “justified in using lethal force,” according to an investigation by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation. “There was a clear danger to the public. There was clear danger to...
newscenter1.tv
Fentanyl growing increasingly common in South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D.- A recent car crash involving a fentanyl overdose has brought increasing attention to the growing amounts of fentanyl seizures and overdoses in Rapid City. The Unified Narcotics Enforcement Team (UNET), led by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, has members from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Rapid City Police Department, South Dakota Highway Patrol and South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation who are all working to dismantle fentanyl distribution groups.
kotatv.com
Prayer service held for the missing indigenous women
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunday was the last day of the Black Hills Pow Wow and a prayer service was held in honor of the many missing indigenous women. The Red Ribbon Skirt Society’s prayer service was held to honor those missing or who lost their lives due to human trafficking. During the service, members of the Lakota community sang and prayed together to show the tight bond between the community.
KEVN
Camera catches suspected intruders in the act
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Residents on Tower Road are sounding the alarm about potential criminal activity going on in the surrounding neighborhoods. Ring video captures what appears to be a man on a bicycle attempting to break into a car in the driveway at a home on Horizon Point. The suspect, realizing that a surveillance light has turned on, appears to give up on his plan and ride away.
newscenter1.tv
South Dakota Attorney General, DCI release statement on RCPD officer involved shooting
PIERRE, S.D. — On Friday, South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo and the Division of Criminal Investigation released a statement on a Rapid City Police Department officer involved shooting that occurred earlier this year. The Office of the Attorney General reports that on July 26, 2022, Marvin Moran Jr. fired in the direction of a police officer. Two officers then returned fire at Moran Jr.
kotatv.com
3 people plead ‘not guilty’ for double homicide in North Rapid
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Chase Quick Bear, Benita Cisneros and Erin Provancial pleaded not guilty to two counts of aiding and abiding of first degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit first degree murder. All three are suspects in the Surfwood Drive shooting that left 29-year-old Joseph...
KEVN
Recent traffic shift leads the MPO to ask for highway recommendations
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Area Metropolitan Planning Organization is asking for proposals to develop a traffic and corridor analysis study on the area of Highway 14-16 and Radar Hill Road. This comes after the Rapid City MPO started to see a recent shift in development east...
KELOLAND TV
23-year-old arrested following pursuit in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City woman is behind bars Monday following a chase through the central part of the city. Police say they tried to stop a car this morning that didn’t have a license plate or temporary tags, but the car sped off. Police...
ksgf.com
Man From South Dakota Hit, Killed By Vehicle Tuesday
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police have identified a pedestrian who died after he was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning. On Oct. 4, 2022, at approximately 7:28 a.m., Springfield Police responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Republic Road and Fremont Avenue. A pedestrian had been hit...
KEVN
Damaged boat dock at Deerfield Reservoir removed for the season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Damaged boat dock at Dutchman Campground, Deerfield Reservoir has been removed for the season for public safety. The boat dock that was previously removed at Custer Trails at Deerfield Reservoir has been repaired, re-installed, and is ready for use. The dock had previously sustained extensive damage from wind and other elements.
newscenter1.tv
74 photos that capture the spirit of Rapid City’s Native American Day Parade
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City’s Native American Day Parade returned to downtown on a beautiful and sunny Saturday, with hundreds of people taking to the streets to see the colorful floats and catch handfuls of candy. Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick led the parade. Jackie Giago,...
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: Day two of the 2022 Black Hills Powwow
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The 2022 Black Hills Powwow returned this weekend at the Summit Arena in Rapid City. More than 1,000 dancers and 20 drum groups take to the floor daily for traditional Indigenous dances and songs. The Black Hills Powwow continues on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. Take...
Black Hills Pioneer
Summerset to contract with Sturgis for animal shelter services
STURGIS — The city of Summerset will contract with the city of Sturgis to provide animal shelter services. This news comes at a time when the city is working to expand its cat section of the Sturgis & Meade County Animal Shelter at 1140 Otter Rd.
kotatv.com
Park Service makes sure Mount Rushmore cracks are not fatal
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As part of the efforts to preserve Mount Rushmore, an annual re-calibration of specialized equipment is scheduled for Oct.12-13. To this end, information on monitoring changes in the rock to anticipate damages due to environmental shifts in temperature and erosion has been collected since 1996 through a contract with RESPEC Engineering out of Rapid City, South Dakota.
KELOLAND TV
Mild start to the week; Colder with strong winds by Wednesday
Mild weather has returned to KELOLAND with plenty of 70s on the maps yesterday across KELOLAND. We expect more 70s today as south winds pick up speed this afternoon. The mild weather will continue overnight tonight with temperatures likely dropping into the 50s to start Tuesday morning. We expect a shift in the weather from northwest to southeast through the day. Highs will be reached much earlier in the day for Aberdeen, Mobridge, and Rapid City. This change will set the tone for the weather pattern Wednesday into Thursday.
newscenter1.tv
How the Polar Plunge helps raise money for Special Olympics South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. – For over 15 years in South Dakota, the Polar Plunge has been a popular fundraising event. The Polar Plunge is a fundraising event for Special Olympics South Dakota that is held every year in many locations across the country. Often, the event is done in collaboration with Law Enforcement Torch Run, an international organization.
newscenter1.tv
5 things you need to know about South Dakota’s new “one-stop” facility
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The state of South Dakota just opened the doors of its new “one-stop” facility. 1. Construction started in early 2020 at 221 Mall Drive in Rapid City. 2. There are seven different state agencies located in the building: the Departments of Revenue, Social Services, Health, Agriculture and Natural Resources, Human Services, the Bureau of Information Technology, and the Bureau of Administration.
custercountychronicle.com
Dennis returns home to help
Nearly 30 years after becoming a physical therapist, Cindy Dennis has returned to her roots to lend a helping hand to the people of Custer. Dennis, a Custer High School Class of 1984 graduate, returned to Custer in July to join the physical therapy staff at Monument Health Custer Hospital. She joins the staff of eight physical therapists (full or part-time) at the hopsital.
Black Hills Pioneer
Tilly the buffalo stops to say ‘hi’
SPEARFISH — Spearfish’s Rainbow Preschool was surprised with a furry, four-legged friend on Thursday. Her name was Tilly the Buffalo. Student Emma Kloeckl was named “Student of the Week,” for her excellent work in and out of the classroom. The selected student is allowed to bring something for show and tell during their special week. Emma and her dad Cody Kloeckl brought her very own buffalo from Buffalo, S.D.
