Duluth, MN

FOX 21 Online

UMD Women’s Soccer Ties with No. 13 Minnesota State Mankato

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s soccer team hosted No. 13 nationally ranked Minnesota State Mankato Sunday. The Bulldogs scored one in the first half and were able to keep the Mavericks off the board until late in the second half. MSU tied the game at one with 13 minutes left on the clock.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Enger Tower Lit Red For Fallen Firefighters

DULUTH, Minn. — Enger Tower was lit up in red this week to honor the “Light The Night For Fallen Firefighters” tradition. It’s a tribute to firefighters who have died in the line of duty within the past year nationally. Sponsored by the National Fallen Firefighters...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

2nd Annual ‘Flight of Honor’ Inducts 11 Who’ve Served

DULUTH, Minn. – “Honorees, when I call your name, please come forward to unveil your name and receive your plaque.”. A ceremony was held at the 148th Fighter Wing on Sunday which honored 11 individuals inducted into the 2022 Flight of Honor. “What’s unique about this award is...
DULUTH, MN
KARE 11

Low water levels on Lake Minnetonka lead to boats stuck on lifts

MOUND, Minnesota — Drought conditions have worsened across parts of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities. The latest map released by the U.S. Drought Monitor shows nearly 4% of the state is experiencing extreme drought, including the Twin Cities metro area. Minnehaha Creek Watershed District (MCWD) is now classified with...
MINNETONKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Southern Minnesota farmers step up big time for injured neighbor: "It's pretty amazing"

FROST, Minn. – Minnesota farmers always seem to have each other's backs, especially during harvest season.That's especially true near the town of Frost in Faribault County, where neighbors rallied around Scott Legried after he was involved in a serious accident."I've never been worried through the whole thing because the good Lord usually takes care of me one way or the other," Legried said.On August 15, Legried was driving to do some work at a gravel pit, when a dog ran into the road. He swerved quickly, lost control, and ended up rolling his truck several times."Broken right collarbone, punctured and...
FARIBAULT COUNTY, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls police, Goodhue County sheriff reports

This past week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Gooodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Tools were reported stolen on Monday, Sept. 26, from a shed on the 200 block of Hoffman Street West. Motorcycle parts were reported stolen on Monday, Sept. 26, from a trailer on the 300 block of Timber...
CANNON FALLS, MN
myklgr.com

MN DNR captures feral pigs near Blue Earth

State wildlife officials recently captured a number of feral pigs in Faribault County. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources received a call about the animals on the afternoon of Sept 23. Conversation officers responded, but didn’t initially locate the animals. The following day, a few adults and some piglets were captured east of Blue Earth. The pigs were turned over to the division of Fish and Wildlife for testing.
FARIBAULT COUNTY, MN
FOX 21 Online

Big Tent Event Held in Duluth, Helping Those in Need

DULUTH, Minn. – Saturday saw parts of the Twin Ports community come together for a big event with an even bigger tent. The Big Tent Event was put on by the locally-run Family Freedom Center. It focused on providing any and all resources a family might need. From mittens...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Lincoln Park Resource Center Offering Voter Registration Assistance

DULUTH, Minn.–Election day is just over one month away and some people have already voted, but others still need to register. Help in that registration process was available today at the Lincoln Park Resource Center. It is part of their “Vote Loud, Vote Proud” effort. The goal is to help provide access to people who find it difficult to register. It may be a lack of transportation, it could be no computer for registering online, or it might simply mean helping people fill out the paper forms.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Republican Candidate for WI Governor Tim Michels Talks Line 5 Support

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Republican candidate running for Wisconsin governor, Tim Michels, visited Superior ahead of the November midterm elections. During his visit, he met with locals to share his support for the line five pipeline in Northern Wisconsin. He argued its importance in saving energy costs as well as a source for consistent and reliable energy across the state and region.
WISCONSIN STATE
boreal.org

Northbound I-35 temporarily closed Tuesday, Oct. 11, in Duluth

From the Minnesota Department of Transportation - October 7, 2022. Motorists travelling on northbound I-35 will encounter closures at 40th Avenue West on Tuesday, October 11, between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. Northbound I-35 traffic will be routed to the off ramp at 40th Avenue West. The on ramp from 40th Avenue West to northbound I-35 will also close. This closure will allow for the removal of an existing overhead sign and the installation of a new overhead sign just south of 27th Avenue West.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Love Your Block Funds Harbor Highland’s Community Mural Event

DULUTH, Minn.–You have a chance to take part in a community mural painting tomorrow. Within Harbor Highlands you can help add some color to the neighborhood. The City of Duluth Love Your Block Program will be funding this free interactive event. The Love Your Block Campaign awards mini grants...
DULUTH, MN

