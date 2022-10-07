ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Psychology student deep cleans homes for people in unlivable situations to help their mental health

Have you ever noticed a very palpable shift in your mood after a long-overdue home cleaning or decluttering session? That's because there is a direct correlation between mental health and neat and tidy living spaces. No one knows this better than Brogan Ingram, a psychology student who has been offering free home deep cleaning services to people in unlivable conditions so as to help them feel better and get their lives back on track. Ingram—who goes by @nottheworstcleaner on TikTok—has gained more than 4.2 million followers on the platform since she started the account two years ago, sharing how she salvages uninhabitable living conditions and otherwise toxic environments and turns them back into homes fit for families.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Study Groups#College#K12#Aliso Niguel High School
powerofpositivity.com

Psychology Explains Why Some People Talk Too Much

Have you ever been around people who talk too much? They always seem to dominate the conversation and interrupt others when they speak. But socializing with an overly chatty person makes for an unpleasant experience. Even introverts like to talk at some point during a conversation. But with someone who speaks too much, getting a word in edgewise becomes difficult.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Are Your Good Intentions Sabotaging Your Relationship?

Studies suggest that sacrificing doesn’t guarantee a boost in relationship satisfaction, and it often backfires. Part of the reason our sacrifice is not as beneficial as we may think is that our partner often isn’t even aware of our sacrifice. Relational sacrifices that were more challenging were negatively...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Psych Centra

The Psychology of Love

Love has fascinated researchers for decades. We look at what experts have learned about the origins and psychology of love. Love is a powerful, complex emotional experience that involves changes in your body chemistry, including your neurotransmitters (brain chemicals). It impacts your social relationships in varied ways, affecting how you relate to others around you.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
momblogsociety.com

Being a Parent & Going to College: The Simple Formula for Success

Going to college as a parent poses unique challenges. Both are full-time jobs and balancing them can feel like an impossible tightrope walk. Yet millions manage it all around the world each year. You can be one of them. With the right strategy, going to school and raising a family is an attainable feat.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

Does Kiss and Make Up Work as a Relationship Strategy?

Relationships are made up of positive and negatives, but the question is whether the positive can balance out the negative. New research on couples shows that, indeed, positive perceptions of your partner can go far in buffering the negative. To improve your relationship satisfaction, kissing and making up may actually...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Tools for Building Better Boundaries in Relationships

Three styles of communication we may implement when setting parameters around ourselves or what we value are aggressive, assertive, and passive. Those with aggressive boundaries can push on others, and those with passive boundaries often feel like others are controlling them. Assertive boundaries are when you advocate for yourself while...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
maloriesadventures.com

A Day in the Life of My Meditation Journey

I’ve been trying to keep up with regular meditation. Daily meditation keeps my emotions calmer, my thoughts more collected and concise and my life, well, less stressful overall. Thanks to the Monroe Institute’s Expand App, I can easily and happily try many different meditation experiences daily or utilize my favorites, depending on how I feel.
YOGA
ScienceBlog.com

When endings approach, people choose the familiar over the novel

When people believe that a door is closing — that they have a limited amount of time left to enjoy something, such as dining out or traveling — they gravitate to the comfort of something familiar rather than the excitement of something new, according to research published by the American Psychological Association.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy