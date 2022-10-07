Read full article on original website
Related
40 Bad Money Habits You Need To Break
If you break these financial habits, you could end up saving a lot of money.
Upworthy
Psychology student deep cleans homes for people in unlivable situations to help their mental health
Have you ever noticed a very palpable shift in your mood after a long-overdue home cleaning or decluttering session? That's because there is a direct correlation between mental health and neat and tidy living spaces. No one knows this better than Brogan Ingram, a psychology student who has been offering free home deep cleaning services to people in unlivable conditions so as to help them feel better and get their lives back on track. Ingram—who goes by @nottheworstcleaner on TikTok—has gained more than 4.2 million followers on the platform since she started the account two years ago, sharing how she salvages uninhabitable living conditions and otherwise toxic environments and turns them back into homes fit for families.
Women spend about double the amount of time on chores than men do: Study
Women are more likely to spend double the amount of time than men caregiving, tackling chores and doing housework -- all tasks that can lead to a greater impact on mental health and even burnout, according to a new study in the medical journal The Lancet Public Health. Researchers analyzed...
Freethink
Procrastinating is linked to health and career problems – but here’s how you can stop
Do you ever beat yourself up for procrastinating? You might be composing that message to a friend who you have to let down, or writing a big report for school or work, and doing your best to avoid it but deep down knowing you should just get on with it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
powerofpositivity.com
Psychology Explains Why Some People Talk Too Much
Have you ever been around people who talk too much? They always seem to dominate the conversation and interrupt others when they speak. But socializing with an overly chatty person makes for an unpleasant experience. Even introverts like to talk at some point during a conversation. But with someone who speaks too much, getting a word in edgewise becomes difficult.
19 Screenshots Of Clueless Bosses Who Clearly Don’t Understand The Meaning Of Work/Life Balance
If these bosses really think "weekends are for the weak," then call me a wimp.
psychologytoday.com
Are Your Good Intentions Sabotaging Your Relationship?
Studies suggest that sacrificing doesn’t guarantee a boost in relationship satisfaction, and it often backfires. Part of the reason our sacrifice is not as beneficial as we may think is that our partner often isn’t even aware of our sacrifice. Relational sacrifices that were more challenging were negatively...
Psych Centra
The Psychology of Love
Love has fascinated researchers for decades. We look at what experts have learned about the origins and psychology of love. Love is a powerful, complex emotional experience that involves changes in your body chemistry, including your neurotransmitters (brain chemicals). It impacts your social relationships in varied ways, affecting how you relate to others around you.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
momblogsociety.com
Being a Parent & Going to College: The Simple Formula for Success
Going to college as a parent poses unique challenges. Both are full-time jobs and balancing them can feel like an impossible tightrope walk. Yet millions manage it all around the world each year. You can be one of them. With the right strategy, going to school and raising a family is an attainable feat.
psychologytoday.com
Does Kiss and Make Up Work as a Relationship Strategy?
Relationships are made up of positive and negatives, but the question is whether the positive can balance out the negative. New research on couples shows that, indeed, positive perceptions of your partner can go far in buffering the negative. To improve your relationship satisfaction, kissing and making up may actually...
better.net
Financial Literacy for Kids: Start Smart Money Talk Early and Set Kids Up for Long-Term Success
How do you instill good money habits in kids and teens that lead to smart decisions as adults? Wealthspire Advisors hosted a virtual fireside chat on Sept. 28 answering the question. Heather Flanagan, Managing Director and Head of Family Office Services; Oliver Pursche Senior Vice President, financial advisor and author...
KIDS・
boldsky.com
Expert Article: How To Reprogramme Your Subconscious Mind For Entrepreneurial Success While You Sleep
"It all starts with the mindset" - You must have heard this quote from many successful entrepreneurs conveying their stellar entrepreneurial journey. After all, it takes a "winning" mindset to keep going despite the everyday rejections, challenges, and pitfalls of entrepreneurial success and freedom. Sometimes, temporary defeats may look like...
Strategies to Trim Your To-Do-Lists
Are you a fan of lists? If so, I doubt you’re enamored with them as much as the philosopher and novelist Umberto Eco. The list is the origin of culture....
psychologytoday.com
Tools for Building Better Boundaries in Relationships
Three styles of communication we may implement when setting parameters around ourselves or what we value are aggressive, assertive, and passive. Those with aggressive boundaries can push on others, and those with passive boundaries often feel like others are controlling them. Assertive boundaries are when you advocate for yourself while...
maloriesadventures.com
A Day in the Life of My Meditation Journey
I’ve been trying to keep up with regular meditation. Daily meditation keeps my emotions calmer, my thoughts more collected and concise and my life, well, less stressful overall. Thanks to the Monroe Institute’s Expand App, I can easily and happily try many different meditation experiences daily or utilize my favorites, depending on how I feel.
YOGA・
Teens prefer advice from parents over apps for two key topics
MILLIONS of teenagers go online for help on everything from hair hacks to financial planning - but when it comes to relationship advice - mum still knows best. The study of 1,000 10-17 year-olds found they will also turn to dad for health tips, homework and revising - although teachers are preferred when they need help with exams.
ScienceBlog.com
When endings approach, people choose the familiar over the novel
When people believe that a door is closing — that they have a limited amount of time left to enjoy something, such as dining out or traveling — they gravitate to the comfort of something familiar rather than the excitement of something new, according to research published by the American Psychological Association.
Comments / 0