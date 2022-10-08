West Milford, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

You never know what can happen from week to week in New Jersey high school football. A week ago, Seton Hall Prep made a leap up to No. 5 after an impressive 17-0 shutout of Red Bank Catholic. This week, the Pirates were on the other end of a noteworthy result with a 20-17 loss to Paramus Catholic, which had been winless against New Jersey competition for the last three seasons.
Joseph Tavano and Matthew Carmona scored for eighth-seeded Paramus as it knocked off top-seeded Elmwood Park 2-0 in the quarterfinals of the Bergen County Cup in Elmwood Park. Paramus (5-5-1) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before adding another goal in the second half. Luca Amato also had an assist...
BETHEL — The longtime owner of a local downtown breakfast and lunch spot is preparing to open a different kind of eatery in Stony Hill. “The service is going to be exceptional and the food is going to be divine,” Shkelzen Kralani — who owns Bagel Crossing on Library Place — said about his incoming restaurant, Bora Restaurant & Bar.
Kievon Harper had two rushing touchdowns as Paramus Catholic upset fifth-ranked Seton Hall Prep 20-17 at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange. Paramus Catholic (2-4) took a 7-0 lead when they took the opening kickoff and drove 60 in 10 plays with Harper running it in from the five-yard line. Michael Sorrentino got the extra point, making it 7-0 with 8:31 left in the first quarter.
The motto at Michael’s Roscommon House in Belleville has always been “Where you’re a stranger only once”. The longstanding Irish sports bar is now past the 40 years in business milestone, with no signs of slowing down. Just like the famous show, Cheers, they pride themselves on learning their customer’s names.
RIDGEFIELD – A local high school senior's plans to study computer science in college are off to a strong start after he achieved a perfect score on the Computer Science Advanced Placement (AP) test. Ryan Williams, 17, a Ridgefield High School senior, was one of 369 students in the...
Some haunted places can be hard to spot at first. Seemingly ordinary, these places can often fly under the radar. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
MONTCLAIR — Two North Jersey towns each declared a state of emergency Saturday after a massive 72-inch water main break in Nutley. For the duration of each state of emergency, Montclair and Glen Ridge are not permitting any non-essential water use. The municipalities are both experiencing low water supplies and low water pressure.
More Hudson Valley schools are dealing with terrifying threats of violence. On Friday around 7:53 p.m., a bomb threat was made toward C. J. Hooker Middle School in Goshen, New York during an afterschool dance at the middle school. Bomb Threat Made Towards Goshen, New York School. An airdrop threat...
One of the biggest names in Hudson Valley convenience stores has announced that they are expanding in Orange County. Back around February of 2021, the folks at Stewart's Shop filed paperwork with the Town of Wallkill planning board to see if it would be possible for the convenience store chain to build a new store in the area.
Church Street lot (Elizabeth Street) New parking meters have also been and will continue to be installed along South Main Street in the area of Union Square, police said. These meters now accept credit and debit cards as well as change. Police remind people to take notice when parking in...
A crash with injuries was reported in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred about 12:20 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 on Route 27 northbound near Vineland Road in Edison Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. One right lane of two lanes was closed, the DOT said.
An 74-inch water main break in Nutley may affect water service for hundreds of thousands of residents in Essex, Hudson, and Passaic counties pending repairs, officials said. The “unprecedented event” involves an aqueduct controlled by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission, as well as a “48- and 42-inch aqueduct controlled by Newark Water Supply,” according to a water emergency update from the Bloomfield Township Water Department Friday morning.
To truly appreciate what Daniel Gill has done in his 53 years of teaching in Montclair, one must look beyond the accumulated clutter in his Social Studies classroom at Glenfield Middle School — past the pictures of Washington and Lincoln, the timeline of historic events tacked to the wall and the stacks of books and papers.
Let's get ready to talk about two things New Jersey holds near and dear; diners and gorgeous, quaint, small towns. We all know by now, it's not a surprise, that New Jersey is the diner destination of America. Jersey is home to some of the best diners, and there is...
Stony Point Signed MOU To Negotiate With Developer; MOU Gives Both Town & Developer Nonbinding Flexibility To Move Forward. Stony Point Voters Asked To Authorize Sale Of Land. In 2021, a slim majority of Stony Point voters said no to a proposed development at Letchworth Village because they worried about the developer’s inexperience and because the rigidity of an already-negotiated contract to sell both the land and golf course left too little wiggle room for change.
