ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
kidsactivitiesblog.com

Skip Counting Pattern Activity with Printable Skip Counting Worksheet

This hands on skip counting activity helps kids discover math patterns in a way that your math-learner can actually “see” skip-counting. With a little practice, kids will learn to guess which number will come next by simply following the skip counting pattern. You can use this skip counting activity at home or in the classroom outside on the sidewalk with chalk, inside on paper or download and print our free skip counting worksheet.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy