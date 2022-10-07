Read full article on original website
Related
The World’s Worst Airline
A recent analysis reveals that a carrier from one of the world’s poorest nations has the worst customer service in the world.
Thrillist
Delta Has 7 New Transatlantic Routes for Summer 2023
Summer 2023 is when airline executives believe travel might return to some form of pre-pandemic normal. That's not the only reason to look forward to next year though. Delta announced that the airline will be adding new routes and destinations to its Summer 2023 roster. According to The Points Guy,...
I traveled on one of Europe's fastest trains — a one-hour journey between 2 major cities cost me $14
The Frecciarossa ETR 500 reached speeds of almost 300 kilometers per hour and got me from Milan to Turin in under an hour.
I toured the 'world's best' business class on Qatar's Boeing 777-200LR and I see why people fork out thousands of dollars to experience it
Qatar has set the bar for business class with its QSuite, which was named the best in the world by airline rating website, Skytrax.
IN THIS ARTICLE
These Are the Cheapest Days of the Week and Times for Flights
Increased fuel costs, staff shortages and elevated demand have driven up flight prices in recent months. While it's hard to find "cheap" flights, there are ways to save on your next trip if you are...
anemeraldcitylife.com
Finding all the places that have direct flights from Seattle at Seatac airport now that we travel with teenagers
The hardest part about travel now that we travel with teenagers is that we don’t have all the time and flexibility we used to have when they were younger because of school and sports. One of the main ways we choose the places we go to is by if they have direct flights from Seattle. There are now so many direct flights from Seattle both domestic and all over the world and we really love Seatac airport. So just in case you have to plan vacations in the same way too I’ve included some of the places we’ve been or that we’ve looked into just in case it helps.
Air France and Airbus on trial 13 years after Atlantic jet disaster
PARIS, Oct 7 (Reuters) - More than 13 years after an Air France jet plunged into the Atlantic, killing all 228 people on board, the French carrier and planemaker Airbus go on trial in a Paris court next week with relatives seeking "light at the end of a long tunnel".
Food & Wine
The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express Has Announced Festive Winter Journeys — with Ultra-Glamourous Dining
The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, A Belmond Train, has long been the gold standard for luxury railway experiences. And yet somehow, the company is proving it can still outdo itself with brand-new itineraries for the winter season. In September, the company announced its December journeys, a first for the Belmond Train. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
11 Things That The U.S. Should Seriously Adopt From Other Countries, According To A World Traveler
I hate to break it to you, but the U.S. could learn a thing or two.
10 Ways to Travel More in 2023
If you've got a serious case of wanderlust, here's what you can do to travel more next year.
moneytalksnews.com
6 Ways to Get Military Travel Discounts
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Soldiers spend years putting others before them, serving their country and often living miles away from their families. They wake up early, complete grueling drills in the heat and may even be deployed to an active combat zone. Then there...
Yahoo!
Thanksgiving travel: Canadians have one major destination in mind — and it’s not in the country, Skyscanner says
Just days away from Thanksgiving for Canadians, travel is certainly in the cards for many looking to take advantage of the long weekend, including international travel. “This year, we're seeing more than half of travel will be international for Thanksgiving from Canada, that's a big shift from where we were a couple of years ago,” Laura Lindsay, Skyscanner’s trend and destination expert, told Yahoo Canada.
Comments / 0