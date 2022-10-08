Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Fans sold out SDSU vs. USD rival football game in Brookings
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Over 19,000 fans packed the Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium Saturday afternoon for the SDSU vs. USD rival football game. Before the game began, fans wearing blue, yellow and red gathered outside the stadium for a morning of tailgating. Fans old and young geared up to...
Volante
Football Fell in Rivalry Game Against SDSU
In the 116th meeting between South Dakota and South Dakota State yesterday, the Jackrabbits pulled ahead for a 28-3 victory. SDSU entered the rivalry game with the series lead (55-53-7), however the Coyotes won the previous two meetings. USD arrived in Brookings with a 1-3 record coming off a bye...
Saturday Night Scoreboard – Oct 8.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A look at scores from around the local area: COLLEGE FOOTBALL No. 2 South Dakota State 28 South Dakota 3 Sioux Falls 35 SMSU 14 Augustana 31 Upper Iowa 14 COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL South Dakota State 3 St. Thomas 1 South Dakota 3 Western Illinois 0 Northern State 3 Augustana 0 […]
siouxlandproud.com
The paying field: NIL impacts student athletes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — They may not make millions but college student athletes in South Dakota have the chance to make money from their name, image and likeness. It’s been more than a year since the NCAA approved its name, image and likeness (NIL) policy which allows college athletes to monetize their NIL.
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, October 8￼
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, October 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Amid ammo shortages, gun enthusiasts adapt. Who’ll win in the SDSU and USD football game? Grand Falls places its bets!
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: October 9th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The South Dakota Rodeo Association Finals wrap-up today at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls. A Cowboy Church Service takes place at 9 a.m. The Cowboy Trade Show goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The rodeo finals are at 1 p.m. Admission is $10, free for children 6 and under.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls stabbing; 6 injured in 2-vehicle crash; Fans sell out SDSU vs. USD game
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, October 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. An early morning stabbing in Sioux Falls sent one person to the hospital. The Highway Patrol says a total of six...
KELOLAND TV
Disc may hold back field fires during harvest
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Farm equipment can be a big part of fighting harvest fires in rural acres. The Colton department responded to several fires last fall including one in which a bearing in the corn head burned up, said Dave Jorgenson, a member of the department and a board member for the South Dakota Firefighters Association.
Watch Chicken Literally Cross The Road in Sioux Falls
Sometimes stories around Sioux Falls and the Sioux Empire just write themselves. You really cannot make this stuff up!. It was an eventful Sunday morning in downtown Sioux Falls. Last week, some of my friends from college came to visit Sioux Falls. Yesterday, I was driving them to the Sioux Falls Regional Airport for their flight home when I noticed a small creature crossing the street. My friend Dalton captured this comedic moment.
kbhbradio.com
Becoming a Veterinarian: A journey of a thousand steps began on the Crow Creek Reservation
BROOKINGS, SD – Traelene Fallis, a first-year student in the South Dakota State University professional program in veterinary medicine, is pursuing her dream of becoming a veterinarian to give back to those in her community. Originally from the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe reservation in Fort Thompson on the Missouri...
KELOLAND TV
Smithfield Foods: No position on slaughterhouse ban
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One longtime Sioux Falls business is staying out of the slaughterhouse fight. Smithfield Foods, owners and operators of the biggest hog processing plant in Sioux Falls, told KELOLAND News the company has no position on the slaughterhouse ordinance voters are weighing in on. Jim...
KELOLAND TV
Native American Day Parade returns to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A downtown tradition returns to Sioux Falls Monday after a two-year absence due to COVID-19. The Native American Day Parade will take place Monday morning as local indigenous groups and organizations showcase their culture to the community. The parade was canceled in 2020 and...
kelo.com
Hunger starting to encroach on South Dakota students
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Hunger is on the rise for South Dakota school children. A federal program that provided free meals to all American schoolchildren during COVID-19 has ended, causing more students than usual to go hungry in South Dakota schools. Many families, already enduring inflation, are having...
KELOLAND TV
Weekend stabbing; Free tutoring program; An unforgettable anniversary gift
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, October 10. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls Police say a teenager was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Western Sioux Falls over the weekend.
Which Sioux Falls High School Is The Best in South Dakota?
When you're a parent, you only want the best for your children. This especially includes sending them to a school where they can excel both in and out of the classroom. But the question is always, “Where is the best school in town?”. The state of South Dakota has...
dakotanewsnow.com
Love of family, need for action spurs JDRF South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Health officials say the number of people being diagnosed with Type One Diabetes is on the rise and they’re hoping to increase community awareness and involvement for their cause. The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation of South Dakota held an organizational meeting on...
KELOLAND TV
1 hurt in Sioux Falls stabbing
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — An early morning stabbing in Sioux Falls sent one person to the hospital. Police say the stabbing happened just before 5 a.m. Sunday at an apartment on South Larch Avenue, near 41st Street and Marion Road. Police say the juveniles involved in the incident...
101.9 KELO-FM
Supplemental spending on tap for Sioux Falls City Council
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Supplemental appropriations will be discussed at Tuesday’s Sioux Falls City council meeting. The council will deal with using $70,000 for a new vehicle for the police department. They will also look to supplement the General Fund by $100,000 for Fire due to high...
KELOLAND TV
Hunters, shooting ranges take aim at ammo shortage
HUMBOLDT, S.D. (KELO) — Residents-only pheasant season starts in South Dakota Saturday with hunters still facing the lingering effects of a shortage of ammunition. The shortage is related to supply-chain problems going back to the start of the pandemic. They aren’t pheasants flying in the air, but these clay...
siouxfalls.business
Sioux Falls native returns in leadership role as ClubHouse prepares for expansion, renovation
This paid piece is sponsored by The Ramkota Companies. Nathan Kasselder’s weekend is shaping up to be anything but low-key. “We’re sold out,” he said, ducking into an empty boardroom for a rare quiet place to talk. “We have a large group in for two days, and...
