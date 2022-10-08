TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa State Fair wrapped up Sunday evening, ending the “11 Days of Awesome” which also brought eleven days of profits. Organizers wouldn’t say how much revenue the fair generated this year. But they did say last year’s fair brought over one million people through the gates and this year’s attendance is comparable. That’s a lot of money changing hands.

TULSA, OK ・ 20 HOURS AGO