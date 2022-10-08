Read full article on original website
City to celebrate 6th annual Tulsa Native American Day
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Monday is Indigenous Peoples Day, also known as Native American Day, and the City of Tulsa is celebrating with an all-day event at Dream Keepers Park. The 6th Annual Tulsa Native American Day is sponsored by the Greater Tulsa Area Indian Affairs Commission, which promotes the theme "Our Journey Continues."
'I'm supporting my family': Tulsa State Fair vendors reflect on economic boost
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa State Fair wrapped up Sunday evening, ending the “11 Days of Awesome” which also brought eleven days of profits. Organizers wouldn’t say how much revenue the fair generated this year. But they did say last year’s fair brought over one million people through the gates and this year’s attendance is comparable. That’s a lot of money changing hands.
Tulsa jeweler lends support to hurricane victims by donating necklace funds to Red Cross
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa-based jewelry maker, The Vintage Pearl, is helping to support the American Red Cross in its disaster relief efforts. The Vintage Pearl announced they will be donating half of the purchase price for every state necklace sold from Oct. 4 through 31 to the Red Cross.
Tulsa police to host Faith and Blue Weekend with free events open to public
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is hosting a series of free events for National Faith and Blue Weekend. Faith and Blue was started in 2020 to facilitate safer, stronger, more just, and unified communities. They do this by directly enabling local partnerships among law enforcement professionals,...
Up With Trees hosts Human Nature fundraiser at Woodward park
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Saturday, October 8, Up With Trees held a family-friendly outdoor event at Woodward Park. At the Human Nature fundraiser, there were interactive activities and an engaging section of Tulsa's local businesses. Live entertainment was available for attendees to enjoy by local favorite Count Tutu,...
Gilcrease Museum artwork installed at LaFortune park
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A new installation was unveiled at LaFortune Park Friday morning. District 3 Commissioner Kelly Dunkerley, Chief Deputy Darren Gantz, Gilcrease Museum, and Tulsa County staff all helped and attended the unveiling. A "Forest Scene" by Pop Challee is available for viewing as part of the...
Bristow police investigating threat at high school
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bristow Police Department said they are currently investigating a threat at Bristow High School. They say they have a large presence at the school now to safely handle the incident.
Broken Arrow mayor, City Council proclaim Fire Prevention Week
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Mayor Debra Wimpee along with the Broken Arrow City Council enacted on Tuesday that Oct. 9 through the 15 would be declared as Fire Prevention Week. Sixty percent of home fire deaths are a result of a home without a smoke detector, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
Tulsa Trails West set for weekend opening on Lookout Mountain
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's a little slice of the past on Lookout Mountain. A horse-drawn carriage is just one of the many things you can do at Tulsa Trails West when it opens this weekend in West Tulsa. "Hey man, this is all fun," said TTW Manager Greg...
45-year-old woman dies in east Tulsa house fire
UPDATE: The Tulsa Fire Department says one person is dead after an early morning house fire in east Tulsa. Firefighters say a man who's been staying at the house near South 76th East Avenue and East 4th Place came back from running errands around 6 a.m. and saw smoke coming from the house.
Silver Alert issued for 64-year-old Enid man
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for 64-year-old Thomas Scalley. Troopers say he was last seen in a purple t-shirt, blue jeans, white socks, and camo shoes walking southbound from 3209 S. Highway 81 in Enid. Scalley is an at-risk individual, troopers...
Endangered Missing Advisory canceled after 57-year-old man is found
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: OHP says Vernard Smith has been located. TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Tulsa police have issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for 57-year-old Vernard Albenell Smit. Smith is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 240 pounds. He was last seen...
Man dies after being shot by law enforcement in McIntosh County, OSBI investigating
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has died after being shot by McIntosh County deputies and Checotah police officers in McIntosh County, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. According to a report from the OSBI, just before midnight on Sunday a McIntosh County Sheriff's Department deputy tried...
Motorcycle crash in Muskogee County leaves one man dead
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Muskogee County. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 43-year-old Shawn Crawford of Vian was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson when he failed to negotiate a curve of an exit ramp. OHP says The motorcycle hit a curb...
29-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash on I-44 in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One man has died following a single-vehicle collision on I-44 near Lewis Avenue in Tulsa County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that 29-year-old Mitchell Dewayne Agent of Okmulgee was pronounced dead at the scene. On Oct. 8, at approximately 6:45 p.m., Agent drove off the road...
Tulsa police searching for men suspected of road rage, injuring one with machete
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police responded to an early morning road rage attack near I-244 and South Harvard Avenue just past 7 a.m. on October 6. Police say the victim was driving a pickup truck when he pulled off the highway. Three suspects pulled off the highway as...
TPD issues warrant for 16-year-old suspected of killing teen at apartment complex
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a 16-year-old in connection to a deadly shooting at Echo Trails Apartments. Fedro Givens, 18, was allegedly shot and killed by Kaleb Orian Toma Pelton on September 30. When police arrived around 7:45 p.m. that...
