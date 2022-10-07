ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Is 3D Printing Good for the Environment?

There’s a lot of buzz surrounding 3D printers right now—and for good reason. After all, anyone with a dream and a design can use them to create something cool. But they’re especially attractive to manufacturers, who see them as a way to not only lower costs and speed up production but also meet their sustainability promises. But how does 3D-printing products reduce waste and help the environment, exactly? And does it really live up to the hype?
Soft robots grip with the right amount of force

A system has been developed to help robot grasp tools and apply the appropriate amount of force for a given task. This system, called Series Elastic End Effectors (SEED), could be useful where there’s uncertainty in an application or particular setting. Tool use has long been a hallmark of...
Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania Propose a New Computing Architecture Ideal for Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Conventional computing architectures severely constrain artificial intelligence’s ability to improve technology. In traditional models, memory storage and computing occur in separate areas of the machine. This is why data must be transported from its storage area to a CPU or GPU for processing. The most significant disadvantage of this design is that this movement takes time, which reduces the performance of even the most potent processing units available. There is no avoiding lag when compute performance exceeds memory transfer. These delays become a severe issue when dealing with the massive amounts of data required for machine learning and AI applications.
