Final totals aren’t in yet, but the 9th annual Emporia Middle School Walkathon will be a record year. Organizer Christy Dragonas tells KVOE News that previously collected donations and a silent auction managed to bring in more than $18,194 before the event ever began. She says the goal for this year’s event was around $20,000 and she is very confident they will at least get near that total once all funds are counted.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO