DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. An up-to-date list of the current burn bans in Iowa can be found at the State Fire Marshal's website. It’s been windy this afternoon with winds currently sustained near 25 MPH in Des Moines. Most of the state has gusted to 35-45+ at some point today. The NWS has posted a Wind Advisory for Northern Iowa through 7pm. Fire danger potential will still be there Thursday afternoon. There is a Red Flag warning for far Western Iowa tomorrow, and still an elevated fire danger risk for much of the state. Temperatures tomorrow will be cooler – with highs in the upper 50s. Nights turn colder in the metro with lows dropping into the 30s by the weekend and early next week. Trend is cooler temperatures and dry conditions for now. There is a slim chance for a disturbance to bring a light shower or two Friday night, but that is low as of right now.

IOWA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO