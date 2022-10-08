Read full article on original website
Related
KCCI.com
DMPS reinstates Brody Middle School teacher placed on leave
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Brody Middle School teacher is back at work after he wasplaced on leave during an internal investigation last month. The Des Moines Public School District told parents in an email that it looked into allegations of inappropriate conduct by the teacher and coach and did not find a reason to stop the employee from returning to work.
KCCI.com
Gary Slater, longtime CEO of the Iowa State Fair, announces his retirement
DES MOINES, Iowa — Gary Slater, the long-time CEO of the Iowa State Fair, has announced his retirement on Wednesday. Slater has been the CEO since 2001, leading the Iowa State Fair for 21 years. "It has been an honor of a lifetime to lead the Iowa State Fair...
KCCI.com
New Texas Roadhouse location to open in Altoona
ALTOONA, Iowa — The metro's newest Texas Roadhouse location is taking shape. On Wednesday, it was announced that a staff of 200 will be hired for the Altoona location under construction. It will be located on Adventureland Drive, west of the Cinemark Movie Theater. The more than 7,000-square-foot restaurant...
ankenyfanatic.com
‘Thanks for a great ride!’: Centennial boys’ golf coach Fee resigns from post
Rick Fee wants to spend more time with his family. The Ankeny Centennial boys’ golf coach resigned from his position, just two days after the season officially ended. “My time now needs to be with my wife and kids as they grow older,” Fee said in a Facebook post on Monday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCCI.com
Farmers, fire departments prepare for harvest dangers
CAMBRIDGE, Iowa — The dry harvest has added high winds, increasing the risk of fire danger over the coming days. Though portions of the state got some sprinkles or brief showers Tuesday night and Wednesday, conditions in the fields remained dry as wind gusts picked up. Farmers and fire...
who13.com
No foul play found in Iowa State student’s death
AMES, Iowa — Police say the death of an Iowa State University student who died from falling from her apartment balcony was not a victim of foul play. Twenty-year-old Emma Timmer died after falling from her balcony to the balcony of the apartment the story below back in August.
KCCI.com
Cyclones face high expectations in 2022
AMES, Iowa — For the first time in over 20 years, the Iowa State University's women's basketball team has been picked to win its conference. With the return of All-American Ashley Joens and All-Conference players Lexi Donarski and Emily Ryan, the team is poised to make a deep tournament run once again.
weareiowa.com
Nike signs Caitlin Clark to NIL deal
This adds just another endorsement deal for the junior guard out of Dowling Catholic. The All-American already has deals with Hy-Vee and H&R Block.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCCI.com
Mountain lion seen in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — The Madison County sheriff's office says there have been confirmed sightings of a mountain lion or lions near St. Charles and New Virginia. The sheriff's office posted a video of the mountain lion on Facebook on Monday. Deputies say the cat is staying in a...
Central Iowa rivers reduced to puddles by drought
The lack of rain has left rivers and streams in parts of Iowa in an constant state of recession since Spring.
Iowa State Student Killed by Fall
(Ames, IA) An Iowa State University student who died last August was not a victim of foul play. The Ames Police Department says an autopsy by the state Medical Examiner’s Office shows 20-year-old Emma Timmer died after falling from her apartment balcony to the balcony of the apartment below. Timmer was found on that balcony on the morning of August 10th. Ames Police say there does not appear to be any criminal activity involved in her death.
KCCI.com
Heightened fire risk in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. An up-to-date list of the current burn bans in Iowa can be found at the State Fire Marshal's website. It’s been windy this afternoon with winds currently sustained near 25 MPH in Des Moines. Most of the state has gusted to 35-45+ at some point today. The NWS has posted a Wind Advisory for Northern Iowa through 7pm. Fire danger potential will still be there Thursday afternoon. There is a Red Flag warning for far Western Iowa tomorrow, and still an elevated fire danger risk for much of the state. Temperatures tomorrow will be cooler – with highs in the upper 50s. Nights turn colder in the metro with lows dropping into the 30s by the weekend and early next week. Trend is cooler temperatures and dry conditions for now. There is a slim chance for a disturbance to bring a light shower or two Friday night, but that is low as of right now.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheart.com
ISU Student Dies After Fall
AMES, Iowa -- An Iowa State University student who died in Ames last summer was not a victim of foul play. The Ames Police Department says an autopsy and toxicology study by the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner shows 20-year-old Emma Timmer died after falling from her apartment balcony to the balcony of the apartment below.
KCCI.com
Residents mourn passing of prominent Boone man
Boone residents are mourning the loss of Larry Don Adams. The 75-year-old died in a car crash in Granger on Monday. Some say his kind soul left all too soon. "He was just taken suddenly and you just see the impact people made in their life and what they did and just really reflect on that, said Mel Pins, a friend of Larry's. "That's what I'll remember about Larry, is all the great things he did."
Spotty Severe Thunderstorms forecast for Portions of Iowa
(Des Moines) A cold front moving through the state tonight and tomorrow morning could potentially bring some isolated severe thunderstorms. Jim Lee with the National Weather Service in Des Moines is looking for thunderstorms to pop up along that front. Lee says some areas will get storms, and some areas...
who13.com
Watch party for “The Voice” contestant
You’ve seen her perform on stage in Des Moines, and now you can see her on television tonight. “The Voice” Contestant Morgan Myles shares what to expect!. “The Voice” Watch Party is Tuesday at Kinship Brewing Company in Waukee. The show starts at 7 PM on NBC.
KCCI.com
Family of 12 loses home to fire
DES MOINES, Iowa — A family of 12 is desperate to find a new place to live after a fire forced them out of their previous home on Des Moines' South Side. The blended family of 10 children and two adults has been staying in different places since the fire Saturday.
Corydon Times-Republican
After five ‘rather shocking’ drug arrests, Iowa attorney faces disciplinary action
After five drug arrests in the space of 13 months, an Iowa lawyer is facing a possible 18-month suspension of his law license. (Photo courtesy of Iowa Judicial Branch) After five drug arrests in a little more than a year, an Iowa lawyer is facing a possible 18-month suspension of his law license.
KCCI.com
Hidden bike track hits bump in the road
DES MOINES, Iowa — A dirt bike course hidden in the woods near Four Mile Creek just hit the biggest bump in the road in almost 20 years. Polk County Conservation posted a notice last week that the site will soon be graded as part of a broader project along the creek.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in luck because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. They are great choices for people of all ages and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in any of these places.
Comments / 0