ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry, IA

Comments / 0

Related
KCCI.com

DMPS reinstates Brody Middle School teacher placed on leave

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Brody Middle School teacher is back at work after he wasplaced on leave during an internal investigation last month. The Des Moines Public School District told parents in an email that it looked into allegations of inappropriate conduct by the teacher and coach and did not find a reason to stop the employee from returning to work.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

New Texas Roadhouse location to open in Altoona

ALTOONA, Iowa — The metro's newest Texas Roadhouse location is taking shape. On Wednesday, it was announced that a staff of 200 will be hired for the Altoona location under construction. It will be located on Adventureland Drive, west of the Cinemark Movie Theater. The more than 7,000-square-foot restaurant...
ALTOONA, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Perry, IA
Education
Local
Iowa Education
City
Perry, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
Perry, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Football
KCCI.com

Farmers, fire departments prepare for harvest dangers

CAMBRIDGE, Iowa — The dry harvest has added high winds, increasing the risk of fire danger over the coming days. Though portions of the state got some sprinkles or brief showers Tuesday night and Wednesday, conditions in the fields remained dry as wind gusts picked up. Farmers and fire...
CAMBRIDGE, IA
who13.com

No foul play found in Iowa State student’s death

AMES, Iowa — Police say the death of an Iowa State University student who died from falling from her apartment balcony was not a victim of foul play. Twenty-year-old Emma Timmer died after falling from her balcony to the balcony of the apartment the story below back in August.
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Cyclones face high expectations in 2022

AMES, Iowa — For the first time in over 20 years, the Iowa State University's women's basketball team has been picked to win its conference. With the return of All-American Ashley Joens and All-Conference players Lexi Donarski and Emily Ryan, the team is poised to make a deep tournament run once again.
AMES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Youth Football#Linus School District#Linus K12#Community School#American Football
KCCI.com

Mountain lion seen in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — The Madison County sheriff's office says there have been confirmed sightings of a mountain lion or lions near St. Charles and New Virginia. The sheriff's office posted a video of the mountain lion on Facebook on Monday. Deputies say the cat is staying in a...
MADISON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State Student Killed by Fall

(Ames, IA) An Iowa State University student who died last August was not a victim of foul play. The Ames Police Department says an autopsy by the state Medical Examiner’s Office shows 20-year-old Emma Timmer died after falling from her apartment balcony to the balcony of the apartment below. Timmer was found on that balcony on the morning of August 10th. Ames Police say there does not appear to be any criminal activity involved in her death.
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Heightened fire risk in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. An up-to-date list of the current burn bans in Iowa can be found at the State Fire Marshal's website. It’s been windy this afternoon with winds currently sustained near 25 MPH in Des Moines. Most of the state has gusted to 35-45+ at some point today. The NWS has posted a Wind Advisory for Northern Iowa through 7pm. Fire danger potential will still be there Thursday afternoon. There is a Red Flag warning for far Western Iowa tomorrow, and still an elevated fire danger risk for much of the state. Temperatures tomorrow will be cooler – with highs in the upper 50s. Nights turn colder in the metro with lows dropping into the 30s by the weekend and early next week. Trend is cooler temperatures and dry conditions for now. There is a slim chance for a disturbance to bring a light shower or two Friday night, but that is low as of right now.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
iheart.com

ISU Student Dies After Fall

AMES, Iowa -- An Iowa State University student who died in Ames last summer was not a victim of foul play. The Ames Police Department says an autopsy and toxicology study by the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner shows 20-year-old Emma Timmer died after falling from her apartment balcony to the balcony of the apartment below.
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Residents mourn passing of prominent Boone man

Boone residents are mourning the loss of Larry Don Adams. The 75-year-old died in a car crash in Granger on Monday. Some say his kind soul left all too soon. "He was just taken suddenly and you just see the impact people made in their life and what they did and just really reflect on that, said Mel Pins, a friend of Larry's. "That's what I'll remember about Larry, is all the great things he did."
BOONE, IA
who13.com

Watch party for “The Voice” contestant

You’ve seen her perform on stage in Des Moines, and now you can see her on television tonight. “The Voice” Contestant Morgan Myles shares what to expect!. “The Voice” Watch Party is Tuesday at Kinship Brewing Company in Waukee. The show starts at 7 PM on NBC.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Family of 12 loses home to fire

DES MOINES, Iowa — A family of 12 is desperate to find a new place to live after a fire forced them out of their previous home on Des Moines' South Side. The blended family of 10 children and two adults has been staying in different places since the fire Saturday.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Hidden bike track hits bump in the road

DES MOINES, Iowa — A dirt bike course hidden in the woods near Four Mile Creek just hit the biggest bump in the road in almost 20 years. Polk County Conservation posted a notice last week that the site will soon be graded as part of a broader project along the creek.
POLK COUNTY, IA
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Iowa

If you happen to live in Iowa and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in luck because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. They are great choices for people of all ages and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in any of these places.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy