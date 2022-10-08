ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindale, TX

East Texans can visit the Lindale Countryfest this weekend

By Cynthia Miranda, Averie Klonowski
KETK / FOX51 News
 2 days ago

LINDALE, Texas ( KETK ) – The 37th annual Lindale Countryfest is happening this weekend.

There will be 250 vendors for families to enjoy as well as food trucks. Kids activities are free this year. The event begins on Saturday and runs from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Entrance is free for families, and parking is at the First Baptist church nearby. A petting zoo, pony rides and live bands will be part of all the fun.

“Start thinking about Christmas. We’ve got 10 food vendors whether you want a corn dog or funnel cake we’ve got it all here,” said Shelbie Glover, President and CEO of the Lindale Chamber of Commerce.

She said they’ve got something at the Lindale Countryfest for everyone. There will also be a car show at the library.

This is a great opportunity for families to come to spend some time together as there is something for everyone. Glover recommends getting there early as she expects it to be one of the largest events in Lindale this year.

KETK / FOX51 News

