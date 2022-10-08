Read full article on original website
Cloquet man arrested, charged after home invasion
Police have arrested Brendan Smith of Cloquet for his involvement in a home invasion in June. The 43-year-old was taken into custody on Thursday after an extensive investigation following the incident on June 7. Police said Smith broke into a home on Boulder Drive in Cloquet. They say he then...
NERCC Escapee Re-Captured Hours Later
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Late Friday morning, staff at the Northeast Regional Corrections Center reported that an 18 year old inmate at the facility was unaccounted for. Christopher Orr from Indiana was serving a sentence for 2nd degree assault and left the facility on foot. About 8 p-m Friday,...
Man accused of making threatening statements toward northern Wisconsin daycare, arrested
SUPERIOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A 33-year-old man is in custody after he is accused of threatening to enter a northern Wisconsin daycare while armed, and retrieve his child. According to a Facebook post by the Superior Police Department, the incident started around 1 p.m. on October 6 when a woman approached officers at the police station and told them about a concerning discussion she had with the father of her child.
UPDATE: Man in custody following a “credible threat” to Superior daycare
SUPERIOR – A 33-year-old man is in custody following an incident in the Mariner Mall neighborhood of Superior. According to the Superior Police, an armed man made a threat to enter a local daycare to retrieve his child on Thursday afternoon. Police say a woman approached police officers walking...
Hunt for inmate who escaped northeastern Minnesota correctional facility
An 18-year-old inmate at a northeastern Minnesota correctional facility has escaped. Kristofer Orr, from Indiana, was unaccounted for as of 11:40 a.m. Friday at the Northeast Regional Correctional Center – a minimum/medium security facility in Saginaw, Minnesota. Orr was last seen wearing an orange hat, blue denim jacket and...
Enger Tower Lit Red For Fallen Firefighters
DULUTH, Minn. — Enger Tower was lit up in red this week to honor the “Light The Night For Fallen Firefighters” tradition. It’s a tribute to firefighters who have died in the line of duty within the past year nationally. Sponsored by the National Fallen Firefighters...
Hermantown Police Investigate Alleged $100k Fraud From Parent Teacher Organization
The Hermantown Police Department is investigation allegations of a large-scale fraud case involving the Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) in the school system. Authorities were brought into the case at the request of the PTO President who discovered missing funds from an organization bank account. The allegations from the organization president...
Northbound I-35 temporarily closed Tuesday, Oct. 11, in Duluth
From the Minnesota Department of Transportation - October 7, 2022. Motorists travelling on northbound I-35 will encounter closures at 40th Avenue West on Tuesday, October 11, between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. Northbound I-35 traffic will be routed to the off ramp at 40th Avenue West. The on ramp from 40th Avenue West to northbound I-35 will also close. This closure will allow for the removal of an existing overhead sign and the installation of a new overhead sign just south of 27th Avenue West.
Big Tent Event Held in Duluth, Helping Those in Need
DULUTH, Minn. – Saturday saw parts of the Twin Ports community come together for a big event with an even bigger tent. The Big Tent Event was put on by the locally-run Family Freedom Center. It focused on providing any and all resources a family might need. From mittens...
2nd Annual ‘Flight of Honor’ Inducts 11 Who’ve Served
DULUTH, Minn. – “Honorees, when I call your name, please come forward to unveil your name and receive your plaque.”. A ceremony was held at the 148th Fighter Wing on Sunday which honored 11 individuals inducted into the 2022 Flight of Honor. “What’s unique about this award is...
Lincoln Park Resource Center Offering Voter Registration Assistance
DULUTH, Minn.–Election day is just over one month away and some people have already voted, but others still need to register. Help in that registration process was available today at the Lincoln Park Resource Center. It is part of their “Vote Loud, Vote Proud” effort. The goal is to help provide access to people who find it difficult to register. It may be a lack of transportation, it could be no computer for registering online, or it might simply mean helping people fill out the paper forms.
Love Your Block Funds Harbor Highland’s Community Mural Event
DULUTH, Minn.–You have a chance to take part in a community mural painting tomorrow. Within Harbor Highlands you can help add some color to the neighborhood. The City of Duluth Love Your Block Program will be funding this free interactive event. The Love Your Block Campaign awards mini grants...
Coffee Conversations: Lyric Opera of the North Season-Opener, “As One”
DULUTH, Minn. — Lyric Opera of the North (LOON) kicks off its 2022-23 season with As One. Guest Conductor, Alexis Enyart and LOON Board Member, Mark Hakes talked about the production on Monday’s morning show. As One is a a chamber opera for two voices and String Quartet....
Author Joe Kimball Shares the Secrets of the Murders at the Glensheen Mansion during LARL Visits
Ada, MN — Fans of true crime! Enjoy presentations next week by reporter Joe Kimball, author of “Secrets of the Congdon Mansion,” who will give a first-hand account of Minnesota’s most infamous murder case at the Glensheen Mansion in Duluth. Kimball will discuss his experiences covering the story from start to finish as a reporter for the Star Tribune and will give inside details about the victims, investigators and perpetrators, bringing the tale to life.
UMD Women’s Soccer Ties with No. 13 Minnesota State Mankato
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s soccer team hosted No. 13 nationally ranked Minnesota State Mankato Sunday. The Bulldogs scored one in the first half and were able to keep the Mavericks off the board until late in the second half. MSU tied the game at one with 13 minutes left on the clock.
Is A Pizza Hut Ever Coming Back To Superior?
It's been a hot minute since there was a Pizza Hut location in Superior, could one be coming back any time soon?. Once upon a time, there were two places in Superior to get Pizza Hut, one store located at 623 Hammond Avenue (which is now a Kwik Trip), and one at Tower Avenue & North 29th street (even though Google has it listed as 1532 East 3rd Street, which is a house address in a residential neighborhood). I believe the Tower location is now a bank, I could be wrong though.
Essentia Health Holds Community Open House in Superior Today
SUPERIOR, Wisc.–The Essentia Health-Superior Belknap Pharmacy hosted an open house in Superior today. From open to close today over-the-counter products were 20% off. Goodies were onsite along with multiple pharmacists and front-end staff. Pharmacists were there ready to answer any questions and help patients navigate the many pharmacy care...
Republican Candidate for WI Governor Tim Michels Talks Line 5 Support
SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Republican candidate running for Wisconsin governor, Tim Michels, visited Superior ahead of the November midterm elections. During his visit, he met with locals to share his support for the line five pipeline in Northern Wisconsin. He argued its importance in saving energy costs as well as a source for consistent and reliable energy across the state and region.
Coaches Corner: Sharon Lahti
ESKO, Minn.- In this week’s Coaches Corner we spoke with head coach of the Esko girls soccer team, Sharon Lati. We talk the Eskomos ten game hot-streak and a team hat that is crowned on the MVP of the game.
Leif Erikson Day: The Meaning Behind It
President Joe Biden declared Sunday as “Leif Erikson Day,” and of course, one of Duluth’s parks is named after the historic Norse figure. Historians say that Leif Erikson is believed to have been one of the first European explorers to reach North America in the year 1000 A.D., about 500 years before Christopher Columbus did.
