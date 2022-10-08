DULUTH, Minn.–Election day is just over one month away and some people have already voted, but others still need to register. Help in that registration process was available today at the Lincoln Park Resource Center. It is part of their “Vote Loud, Vote Proud” effort. The goal is to help provide access to people who find it difficult to register. It may be a lack of transportation, it could be no computer for registering online, or it might simply mean helping people fill out the paper forms.

