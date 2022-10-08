KX Charity Corner: Faith and Blue
BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Crisis Care Chaplaincy along with several local law enforcement agencies will be hosting a Faith and Blue event Saturday.
The event will be held at the Shiloh Christian School from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event is free to the public.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.
Comments / 0