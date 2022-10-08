ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KX Charity Corner: Faith and Blue

By Christina Randall
KX News
KX News
 2 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Crisis Care Chaplaincy along with several local law enforcement agencies will be hosting a Faith and Blue event Saturday.

The event will be held at the Shiloh Christian School from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is free to the public.

