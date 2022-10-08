ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaukauna, WI

Fox11online.com

Green Bay police locate missing man

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police are trying to locate a missing man. He is 23-year-old Khriston Seymour. He was last seen Sunday around 9 a.m. in the 1200 block of Berner Street, wearing a gray peacoat, blue sweatpants and eyeglasses with clear frames. Police say there are concerns...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Oshkosh Area Job Fair Happening on Wednesday

The Oshkosh Job Fair will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 1 pm to 4 pm at the Oshkosh Arena. Bobbie from the Fox Valley Workforce Development Board joined Living with Amy with more details. More than 90 booths will be at the event and all job seekers are...
OSHKOSH, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Fox11online.com

Get creative with fall and Halloween pottery at Fire Escape this season

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Fire Escape in Downtown Oshkosh welcomes people to get creative this fall. The paint your own pottery studio has fall and Halloween projects for you to choose from. Co-owner Rebecca Graf, says people can take pride in having their own decorated decor on display. There are a...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay Starbucks workers take steps to form union

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Employees of a Starbucks on Green Bay's east side are hoping to form a union. Workers United says the employees at the 2230 Main St. store petitioned the National Labor Relations Board Monday morning to be able to hold a union election. A majority of the...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Patient who walked away from Winnebago Mental Health Institution located

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A patient who walked away from the Winnebago Mental Health Institution has been found. Just after 11 a.m. Monday police were notified that a patient from the institution had walked away from the facility at 4100 Treffert Drive. Police say they searched the area and the patient...
WINNEBAGO, WI
Fox11online.com

Fire forces Fish Creek restaurant to close early

FISH CREEK (WLUK) -- A Door County restaurant will reopen Monday afternoon after a small electric fire forced it to close early on Sunday. The English Inn, Fish Creek, posted on Facebook that the fire started in the attic. They are expected to reopen at 4 p.m. Monday. A deputy...
FISH CREEK, WI
Fox11online.com

Manitowoc police investigating two child death cases

MANITOWOC (WLUK) – Manitowoc Police are investigating the death of two children. According to state records, the cases are separate. The first death happened on Oct. 1 and involved a 13-month-old boy. The suspected incident description is listed as death/alleged maltreatment. The second death happened on Oct. 6 and...
MANITOWOC, WI
Fox11online.com

Part of Oneida Street in Green Bay closing next week

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Part of Oneida Street will be closed Tuesday for repairs to a railroad crossing approach. Green Bay's public works department says the closure will be between Western and Shawano avenues. It is scheduled to last from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. In case of rain, the work would...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

UWGB's new studio named for Sinclair broadcast engineer

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay showed off its new broadcasting studio Monday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, the parent company of WLUK FOX 11 and WCWF CW 14, provided a donation to help make this possible. It's named for Harvey Arnold, a UWGB alumnus who's now the Vice President of Engineering for Sinclair.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra replaces 'Holiday Tour of Homes' this year with raffle

MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- An annual holiday tradition in Manitowoc has been canceled. For 30 years, the Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra (MSO) has held its fundraising event Holiday Tour of Homes. During this event, attendees enjoy homes beautifully decorated by professional florists and decorators while helping the symphony to continue providing classical...
MANITOWOC, WI
Fox11online.com

Ashwaubenon School District considers $4.9 million referendum

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Ashwaubenon schools might bring a $4.9 million referendum to voters this spring. The Ashwaubenon School District is considering an operational referendum. The district says the referendum would "continue the quality of current programming and services offered" in the district. The district sent out a community survey in...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
Fox11online.com

One dead in Oconto County crash

TOWN OF GILLETT (WLUK) -- One person is dead after a fiery crash in Oconto County. Oconto County Sheriff's Deputies were called Friday around 11:10 p.m. to Old 22 Road near Finnegan Lake Lane in the town of Gillett. When they arrived, deputies found one vehicle engulfed in flames in...
OCONTO COUNTY, WI

