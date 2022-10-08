Read full article on original website
Neenah truck filled with supplies for Hurricane Ian relief arrives in Florida
(WLUK) -- A truck coming from Neenah, filled with supplies for Hurricane Ian victims, arrived in Fort Myers, Florida. Last week, a donation drive was held outside the Pick N' Save store in Neenah. The response from the community was so great that organizers had to request another semi-trailer to...
Wohlt Cheese Fund provides $100,000 grant for Weyauwega Library addition
NEW LONDON (WLUK) -- The sale of a cheese factory continues to make a difference in the New London-Fremont area. The Wohlt Cheese Fund is providing $100,000 for a new addition at the Weyauwega Library. The grant is spread out over three years with $50,000 to be awarded in 2023...
Green Bay police locate missing man
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police are trying to locate a missing man. He is 23-year-old Khriston Seymour. He was last seen Sunday around 9 a.m. in the 1200 block of Berner Street, wearing a gray peacoat, blue sweatpants and eyeglasses with clear frames. Police say there are concerns...
Oshkosh Area Job Fair Happening on Wednesday
The Oshkosh Job Fair will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 1 pm to 4 pm at the Oshkosh Arena. Bobbie from the Fox Valley Workforce Development Board joined Living with Amy with more details. More than 90 booths will be at the event and all job seekers are...
Get creative with fall and Halloween pottery at Fire Escape this season
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Fire Escape in Downtown Oshkosh welcomes people to get creative this fall. The paint your own pottery studio has fall and Halloween projects for you to choose from. Co-owner Rebecca Graf, says people can take pride in having their own decorated decor on display. There are a...
Green Bay Starbucks workers take steps to form union
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Employees of a Starbucks on Green Bay's east side are hoping to form a union. Workers United says the employees at the 2230 Main St. store petitioned the National Labor Relations Board Monday morning to be able to hold a union election. A majority of the...
Fond du Lac officers find stolen gun, drugs in vehicle driven by teen
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- A stolen gun, meth and other drugs were found in a vehicle driven by a Milwaukee teen in Fond du Lac. It all started around 3:45 p.m. Sunday when officers attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving in the area of 1st Street and S. Military Road.
Patient who walked away from Winnebago Mental Health Institution located
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A patient who walked away from the Winnebago Mental Health Institution has been found. Just after 11 a.m. Monday police were notified that a patient from the institution had walked away from the facility at 4100 Treffert Drive. Police say they searched the area and the patient...
Fire forces Fish Creek restaurant to close early
FISH CREEK (WLUK) -- A Door County restaurant will reopen Monday afternoon after a small electric fire forced it to close early on Sunday. The English Inn, Fish Creek, posted on Facebook that the fire started in the attic. They are expected to reopen at 4 p.m. Monday. A deputy...
Manitowoc police investigating two child death cases
MANITOWOC (WLUK) – Manitowoc Police are investigating the death of two children. According to state records, the cases are separate. The first death happened on Oct. 1 and involved a 13-month-old boy. The suspected incident description is listed as death/alleged maltreatment. The second death happened on Oct. 6 and...
Part of Oneida Street in Green Bay closing next week
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Part of Oneida Street will be closed Tuesday for repairs to a railroad crossing approach. Green Bay's public works department says the closure will be between Western and Shawano avenues. It is scheduled to last from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. In case of rain, the work would...
Calling all cat lovers! Oshkosh humane society seeks out foster homes for kittens, cats
OSHKOSH (WULUK) -- With colder weather on its way, many animals are looking for shelter. The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is seeking out foster homes for their kittens. "We continue to have kittens coming in almost daily," said OAHS Executive Director Jessica Miller. The shelter will be taking in homeless,...
UWGB's new studio named for Sinclair broadcast engineer
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay showed off its new broadcasting studio Monday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, the parent company of WLUK FOX 11 and WCWF CW 14, provided a donation to help make this possible. It's named for Harvey Arnold, a UWGB alumnus who's now the Vice President of Engineering for Sinclair.
Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra replaces 'Holiday Tour of Homes' this year with raffle
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- An annual holiday tradition in Manitowoc has been canceled. For 30 years, the Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra (MSO) has held its fundraising event Holiday Tour of Homes. During this event, attendees enjoy homes beautifully decorated by professional florists and decorators while helping the symphony to continue providing classical...
Ashwaubenon School District considers $4.9 million referendum
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Ashwaubenon schools might bring a $4.9 million referendum to voters this spring. The Ashwaubenon School District is considering an operational referendum. The district says the referendum would "continue the quality of current programming and services offered" in the district. The district sent out a community survey in...
One dead in Oconto County crash
TOWN OF GILLETT (WLUK) -- One person is dead after a fiery crash in Oconto County. Oconto County Sheriff's Deputies were called Friday around 11:10 p.m. to Old 22 Road near Finnegan Lake Lane in the town of Gillett. When they arrived, deputies found one vehicle engulfed in flames in...
HSGT: Kimberly, Appleton North, Bay Port, Little Chute post wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Friday night was Week 8 of the high school football season and here are the scores from the games covered by FOX 11, along with highlights:. #7 Kimberly 31, #2 Neenah 10: Teams now tied for FVA lead. #1 Bay Port 42, De Pere 14: Bay...
