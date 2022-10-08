Read full article on original website
Man charged with stabbing employee at J&K Salvage in York County
YORK, Pa. — Police have charged a man with aggravated assault and other offenses related to a stabbing at a York County business Sunday morning. Dale Wallace Martin Jr., 29, no fixed address, is accused of stabbing an employee at J&K Salvage on Kings Mill Road in Spring Garden Township, according to the township's police department.
abc27.com
York man arrested after stabbing
SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in York County arrested a man after a stabbing on Sunday morning. According to Spring Garden Township Police, officers responded to J&K Salvage around 6:45 a.m. on Sunday and found a 64-year-old stabbing victim. The victim said an unknown man was observed...
Man who posed as central Pa. salvage yard worker accused of stabbing employee
An employee at a York County salvage yard was stabbed Sunday morning by a man in a stolen employee uniform, police said. Dale W. Martin, 29, of no fixed address, stabbed a 64-year-old man in the neck around 6:45 a.m. Sunday at J&K Salvage in Spring Garden Township, where the 64-year-old worked, police said.
abc27.com
Steelton Police investigating dumping of rats
STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Steelton Police are investigating the dumping of a large number of rats. Police say the incident was reported on October 6 on the 800 block of North Front Street. Officers found individuals collecting the rats and it’s not known at this time where the rats came from.
Woman, teen son and 11 other minors charged in connection with central Pa. fight: police
A Chambersburg woman and her son are the only adults among 13 people charged with riot following a large fight blocks away from multiple schools. Chambersburg police said they have arrested 41-year-old Hollie Rae Bigler and her son, 18-year-old Christian Bigler, on one count each of felony riot and misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges.
abc27.com
Chambersburg police investigating weekend robbery
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Chambersburg are investigating a robbery that took place on Saturday morning. According to police, on Saturday, Oct. 8 at around 10:05 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Cumberland Ave. for a robbery. The victim reported to police that while walking...
WTOP
Frederick Co. high school freshman charged for brandishing knife
A high school freshman in Frederick, Maryland, has been charged after an incident Friday in which she brandished a large knife during an altercation with another female student. The 14-year-old girl was taken into custody after she was observed brandishing a “large, 8-to-10” kitchen knife in a threatening manner” in...
Suspect Brandishing Homemade Handgun In Maryland On The Loose After Shooting Incident: Police
Police say that a shooting suspect is at large in Maryland after allegedly pointing his gun at officers before dropping his weapon and fleeing the scene. Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to a reported shooting in the 12900 block of Twinbrook Parkway, where there were reports of shots fired in the area.
wfmd.com
Frederick Man Sentenced For 1st-Degree Murder
He was also sentenced for explosives charges. Joshua Eckenrode (Photo from Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office) Frederick, Md (KM) Sentencing was handed down on Friday to a Frederick man for murder. Joshua Eckenrode, 20, was given life in prison for the shooting of Curtis Mason Smith last year with all but 40-years suspended. He was also given a suspended 51-year sentence for possession of a destructive device, possession of explosives without a license and related weapons charges.
Murder Suspect Released From Virginia Prison Back In Custody, Sheriff Says
A murder suspect who was accidentally released from a Virginia prison is back in police custody, authorities announced. Stone Colburn, 25, was apprehended in Georgia by the Pooler Police Department in Chatham County following his release from prison for allegedly stabbing his brother’s girlfriend to death and wounding her 9-month-old in 2021, officials said.
High school student arrested in stabbing incident
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) – Officials say on Friday two female students at Governor Thomas Johnson High School were involved in a fight in the cafeteria. That’s when one a 14-year old girl, who is a freshman at the school pulled out a kitchen knife. Ashley Smith use to attend Governor Thomas Johnson High […]
abc27.com
Spring Garden Township Police investigate car thefts
SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Spring Garden Township, York County are investigating reports of stolen vehicles. According to police, they are investigating reports of a stolen 2019, gray Mazda CX9 (PA registration JNF-7901), as well as approximately 12 thefts from vehicles that occurred overnight on Friday, Oct. 7 in the Hillcroft and Seven Acres neighborhood.
abc27.com
York County Regional Police investigating cloned EBT cards
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Regional Police Department is investigating multiple incidents where EBT cards have been cloned. According to police, thieves use skimming devices to read the information in the magnetic strip of the EBT card. That information is then transferred to another card or “cloned”.
Student arrested for attempting to stab multiple students in cafeteria of school in Frederick
BALTIMORE - A 14-year-old freshman at Thomas Jefferson High School in Frederick was arrested for attempting to stab multiple students in the school's cafeteria Friday afternoon.The Frederick County Sheriff's Office said that student was unsuccessful in the stabbing attempt. No injuries were reported.Police said a fight happened between two female students in the cafeteria. One of the students grabbed a large 8 to 10 inch knife in a threatening manner.The student, who has not been identified, was taken into custody. She has been charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, resisting arrest, disturbing school operations, affray, dangerous weapon on school property and reckless endangerment.
theriver953.com
Martinsburg Authorities apprehend a shooting suspect
Martinsburg Police and Berkeley County Sheriff’s Deputies announced the arrest of two suspects in a shooting incident. Thorough the investigation Travis Nash and Christian Callahan were identified as the shooters. A warrant for attempted murder in the 1st degree and conspiracy to commit attempted murder in the first degree...
Man Killed In Howard County Apartment Parking Lot, Police Say
Police in Maryland are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the parking lot of a Howard County apartment complex. In Columbia, officers responded shortly after 8:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 to the 10400 block of Hickory Ridge Road to a reported shooting in the area.
abc27.com
Woman injured in Upper Allen Township motorcycle crash
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman was injured after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash occurred in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County. According to police, officers were dispatched to The Meadows at Bumble Bee Hollow, a residential development, at around 8:08 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. When officers arrived,...
NBC Philadelphia
Accused Killer Mistakenly Released From a Virginia Jail
An accused killer who mistakenly was released from a jail in Loudoun County, Virginia, was arrested Friday evening in Chatham County, Georgia. Stone L. Colburn had been in custody since July 2021, accused of killing his brother's girlfriend. He was freed Thursday after the initial charges against him were dropped, despite the fact that a new charge was placed.
WGAL
Fire destroys home in Hamilton Township, Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A fire destroyed a home in Adams County. It began around 9:10 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Cottage Drive in Hamilton Township. There is no word on the cause of the fire.
local21news.com
15 arrested in large scale firearms and drug ring bust in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — 15 people have been arrested after a drug bust that seized 3,300 doses of fentanyl/heroin, 325 fentanyl pills, 56 grams of cocaine, seven firearms, and $100,000 in cash, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Shapiro says that the arrests come after a six-month-long investigation was...
