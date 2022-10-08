ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

Man charged with stabbing employee at J&K Salvage in York County

YORK, Pa. — Police have charged a man with aggravated assault and other offenses related to a stabbing at a York County business Sunday morning. Dale Wallace Martin Jr., 29, no fixed address, is accused of stabbing an employee at J&K Salvage on Kings Mill Road in Spring Garden Township, according to the township's police department.
York man arrested after stabbing

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in York County arrested a man after a stabbing on Sunday morning. According to Spring Garden Township Police, officers responded to J&K Salvage around 6:45 a.m. on Sunday and found a 64-year-old stabbing victim. The victim said an unknown man was observed...
Steelton Police investigating dumping of rats

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Steelton Police are investigating the dumping of a large number of rats. Police say the incident was reported on October 6 on the 800 block of North Front Street. Officers found individuals collecting the rats and it’s not known at this time where the rats came from.
Chambersburg police investigating weekend robbery

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Chambersburg are investigating a robbery that took place on Saturday morning. According to police, on Saturday, Oct. 8 at around 10:05 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Cumberland Ave. for a robbery. The victim reported to police that while walking...
Frederick Co. high school freshman charged for brandishing knife

A high school freshman in Frederick, Maryland, has been charged after an incident Friday in which she brandished a large knife during an altercation with another female student. The 14-year-old girl was taken into custody after she was observed brandishing a “large, 8-to-10” kitchen knife in a threatening manner” in...
Suspect Brandishing Homemade Handgun In Maryland On The Loose After Shooting Incident: Police

Police say that a shooting suspect is at large in Maryland after allegedly pointing his gun at officers before dropping his weapon and fleeing the scene. Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to a reported shooting in the 12900 block of Twinbrook Parkway, where there were reports of shots fired in the area.
Frederick Man Sentenced For 1st-Degree Murder

He was also sentenced for explosives charges. Joshua Eckenrode (Photo from Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office) Frederick, Md (KM) Sentencing was handed down on Friday to a Frederick man for murder. Joshua Eckenrode, 20, was given life in prison for the shooting of Curtis Mason Smith last year with all but 40-years suspended. He was also given a suspended 51-year sentence for possession of a destructive device, possession of explosives without a license and related weapons charges.
High school student arrested in stabbing incident

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) – Officials say on Friday two female students at Governor Thomas Johnson High School were involved in a fight in the cafeteria. That’s when one a 14-year old girl, who is a freshman at the school pulled out a kitchen knife. Ashley Smith use to attend Governor Thomas Johnson High […]
Spring Garden Township Police investigate car thefts

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Spring Garden Township, York County are investigating reports of stolen vehicles. According to police, they are investigating reports of a stolen 2019, gray Mazda CX9 (PA registration JNF-7901), as well as approximately 12 thefts from vehicles that occurred overnight on Friday, Oct. 7 in the Hillcroft and Seven Acres neighborhood.
York County Regional Police investigating cloned EBT cards

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Regional Police Department is investigating multiple incidents where EBT cards have been cloned. According to police, thieves use skimming devices to read the information in the magnetic strip of the EBT card. That information is then transferred to another card or “cloned”.
Student arrested for attempting to stab multiple students in cafeteria of school in Frederick

BALTIMORE - A 14-year-old freshman at Thomas Jefferson High School in Frederick was arrested for attempting to stab multiple students in the school's cafeteria Friday afternoon.The Frederick County Sheriff's Office said that student was unsuccessful in the stabbing attempt. No injuries were reported.Police said a fight happened between two female students in the cafeteria. One of the students grabbed a large 8 to 10 inch knife in a threatening manner.The student, who has not been identified, was taken into custody. She has been charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, resisting arrest, disturbing school operations, affray, dangerous weapon on school property and reckless endangerment.
Martinsburg Authorities apprehend a shooting suspect

Martinsburg Police and Berkeley County Sheriff’s Deputies announced the arrest of two suspects in a shooting incident. Thorough the investigation Travis Nash and Christian Callahan were identified as the shooters. A warrant for attempted murder in the 1st degree and conspiracy to commit attempted murder in the first degree...
Woman injured in Upper Allen Township motorcycle crash

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman was injured after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash occurred in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County. According to police, officers were dispatched to The Meadows at Bumble Bee Hollow, a residential development, at around 8:08 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. When officers arrived,...
Accused Killer Mistakenly Released From a Virginia Jail

An accused killer who mistakenly was released from a jail in Loudoun County, Virginia, was arrested Friday evening in Chatham County, Georgia. Stone L. Colburn had been in custody since July 2021, accused of killing his brother's girlfriend. He was freed Thursday after the initial charges against him were dropped, despite the fact that a new charge was placed.
15 arrested in large scale firearms and drug ring bust in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — 15 people have been arrested after a drug bust that seized 3,300 doses of fentanyl/heroin, 325 fentanyl pills, 56 grams of cocaine, seven firearms, and $100,000 in cash, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Shapiro says that the arrests come after a six-month-long investigation was...
