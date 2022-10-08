Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare opens facility in PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare in Bay County opened its first of many doors today.

Hospital officials joined local dignitaries as they celebrated the ribbon-cutting of this primary care facility in Panama City Beach. They said this is the first step in a major expansion that includes a new hospital.

Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare’s CEO, Mark O’Bryant said the practice is open to anyone 12 years and older. They currently have one doctor, John Woltz, who provides general services.

“We do sports physicals, regular physicals, preventative health care and screenings, immunizations,” Woltz said. “We do chronic disease management. We can treat minor injuries and illnesses as well as do lab work, small surgical procedures, and biopsies at our clinic.”

Dr. Woltz said a second physician will start the first of the year but the primary care facility is just the beginning.

“Over time we’ll build a larger primary care base and we’ll start bringing in specialty services,” O’Bryant said.

An 80,000-square-foot ambulatory center is currently under construction. O’Bryan said it will include an Urgent Care, office space, or physicians. ambulatory surgery and other procedure spaces.

He said the ultimate goal is a new hospital on Highway 79, just North of West Bay. They hope to open sometime in 2027.

“In many cases, people have to leave Panama City to receive high levels of care right now, as we grow at FSU and bring specialty service on board, residency programs, and research,” O’Bryan said. “We hope to create a health care platform where people can stay here.”

TMH is the largest private healthcare provider in Tallahassee with 5,500 employees. They expect the new venture here in Bay County to create hundreds of new jobs as well.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.