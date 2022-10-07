ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
R Scarlet Knights

Men's Soccer Comes Back to Draw Indiana, 2-2

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The Rutgers men's soccer team (5-2-5, 2-1-2) recorded its fifth draw of the season as the team tied Indiana (5-2-4, 1-1-3) on Sunday afternoon. MD Myers and Pablo Avila both scored first-half equalizers in the outing while goalkeeper Ciaran Dalton held it down in net with three saves.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
R Scarlet Knights

Volleyball Tripped Up By Terps On Alumnae Day

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The Rutgers volleyball team returned home to Jersey Mike's Arena on Sunday to celebrate Title IX/Alumnae Day. The Scarlet Knights fell in straight sets, 25-20, 25-12, 25-16, to Maryland. STANDOUT STATS. Freshman Bekah Williams led the Rutgers attack for the first time in her career with...
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
R Scarlet Knights

No. 10 Women’s Soccer Halts Hoosiers, 1-0

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – No. 10 Rutgers women's soccer (12-1-1, 4-1-1) shut out Indiana (2-5-6, 0-5-1) in a 1-0 triumph on Sunday afternoon at Yurcak Field and live on ESPN2. Sophomore midfielder Kylie Daigle finished her own penalty kick after being fouled in the box in the 61st minute, putting Rutgers ahead for good in its eighth shutout win of the season.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, IN
State
Maryland State
City
New Brunswick, NJ
City
Bloomington, IN
City
Notre Dame, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
City
Georgetown, IN
Bloomington, IN
Sports
City
Piscataway Township, NJ
New Brunswick, NJ
Sports
R Scarlet Knights

Starting XI: No. 10 Women's Soccer vs. Indiana

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – No. 10 Rutgers women's soccer (11-1-1, 3-1-1) begins a three-match homestand hosting Indiana (2-4-6, 0-4-1) on Sun., Oct. 9 at 3 p.m. ET at Yurcak Field and live on ESPN2 with Steve Schlanger and Lori Lindsey on the call. It is Breast Cancer Awareness Day at...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
R Scarlet Knights

Women's Golf Hosts Ninth Annual Unger-DeBlasio Cup

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Rutgers women's golf hosted another successful Unger-DeBlasio Cup on Friday at the Rutgers University Golf Course. The ninth annual cup featured the largest field in event history, with over 100 participating golfers. Former coaches in attendance included Maura Waters Ballard, Jan Unger and Art DeBlasio. The...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
R Scarlet Knights

No. 23 Field Hockey Takes Down No. 3 Northwestern

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The No. 23 Rutgers field hockey team earned its highest ranked win of the season Saturday in a massive victory, taking down No. 3 ranked and the defending national champion Northwestern Wildcats, 2-1. Indy van Ek and Iris Langejans scored goals in the opening quarter for RU, and the defense held on to the lead their to secure the victory.
EVANSTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale University#Clemson#Ohio State#Men S Soccer Set#Hoosiers#Michigan State#G Time Rutgers#Jackson Temple
R Scarlet Knights

Statement from Head Coach Greg Schiano

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Statement from Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano:. "﻿This was a difficult decision, but I believe it is in the best interest of our program to make a change at offensive coordinator. I want to thank Sean for his hard work and wish he and his family all the best in their future endeavors.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy