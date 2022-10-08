ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

88-year-old woman skydives in Elizabethtown in honor of her son

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — An 88-year-old New Albany woman jumped thousands in honor of her son. Bernadette Fife and three family members, including two of her children and a great-grandson, skydived at Skydive Kentucky in Elizabethtown. This was Fife’s second skydive. She jumped for the first time two years ago for her son Jim Lynch’s 60th birthday.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD investigating deadly hit-and-run on Cane Run Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened on Cane Run Road. Police say the early investigation indicates a vehicle headed north on Cane Run Road crossed into the southbound lanes of traffic and stuck another vehicle carrying three people. The passenger in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man taken into custody near Dixie Highway after standoff, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department said they have taken a man into custody after he caused a disturbance near Dixie Highway. Around 6 p.m. Friday, LMPD dispatched officers to Dixie Highway near Valley Village about a man stopping traffic in the middle of the highway. Police said...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville woman celebrates a century of life

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman is celebrating 100 years. Friends and family turned out Sunday afternoon to celebrate centurion Mary Stultz. Stultz is a mother of two daughters, a grandmother, and a great-grandmother. When asked the secret to making it to 100, she said she didn't know –...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Free flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinic being held in Newburg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A free vaccination clinic is being held today in Louisville. The clinic will provide both this season's flu vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccine. It is happening in the Newburg neighborhood at Newburg Church of Christ on East Indian Trail. It goes from 10 a.m. to 1...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man dead after accident on New Cut Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a traffic crash leaves a man dead. Police said that around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night, a vehicle hit a motorcycle at the intersection of New Cut Road and Outer Loop. The driver was headed north on New Cut Road and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Catching a flight? FlyLouisville.com experiencing service disruptions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you have a flight in or out of Louisville, be aware, you could have issues with the website. FlyLouisville.com has been experiencing intermittent service disruptions on Monday. Airport officials said there have been reports of cyber attacks at other airports, and while that could be the cause, there has been no confirmation.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

UofL Health offering mobile mammograms during October

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UofL Health is making it more accessible for women in Louisville to get breast cancer screenings during October. They are providing mobile mammograms around the Metro. It will offer women screenings either for free or at a discounted rate. They do require that you be 40...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Auto show raises funds for Down Syndrome Louisville

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Dozens of classic cars, hot rods, and newer beauties were all on display Saturday at the Eagles Club on College Drive. The annual car show offered awards including Best in Show, Best Chevy, and Best Ford. But those in attendance say it wasn't about the awards,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

New 'Peace Path' walking bridge opens on Bellarmine Univerisity campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's a new place to get out and enjoy the great outdoors in Louisville. The "Peace Path" is now open on Bellarmine's campus and University of Louisville Peace Hospital. The new walking bridge that spans across Beargrass Creek officially opened on Thursday. Metro Councilmember Pat Mulvihill...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

'The Taste of Louisville' returns after a 2-year hiatus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a two year hiatus, "The Taste of Louisville" is returning. The event is Louisville's original "taste of" event. Having begun in 1974, it is now celebrating its 48th anniversary. It's happening at the Mellwood Arts Center on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 6 p.m. to 9...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

3 factors that loom large in Louisville for fall elections

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The ballots will be full of choices for Louisville voters this fall. There are Metro Council races and the mayoral election, state House and Senate seats and Congressional elections. There are also two state constitutional amendments. So what will be the factors influencing this fall's elections...
LOUISVILLE, KY

