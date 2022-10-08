Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
The Legend of Old Louisville's Witches TreeSara BLouisville, KY
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Concert review: Conan Gray aestheticizes pain, pleasure and pining on his “Superache” tourThe LanternLouisville, KY
Enough Fentanyl To Kill 220,000 seized in Louisville, 600,000 LBS Of Drugs Seized Nationwide In FY22Lauren JessopLouisville, KY
Free Narcan machine in Kentucky city restocked after being depleted in just 2 days
VINE GROVE, Ky. — Vine Grove's new naloxone vending machine has now been refilled, according to the city's police chief. Last week, it was reported that the contents of that vending machine were gone in just two days. It is the first ever of its kind in Kentucky. The...
Inmate from Louisville captured after escaping custody in Breckinridge County
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police conducted a search on Monday for an inmate who escaped custody in Breckinridge County early that morning. KSP said that 30-year-old Kody Claycomb of Louisville was at the Breckinridge Memorial Hospital around 1:20 a.m. for examination after a fall at the detention center.
88-year-old woman skydives in Elizabethtown in honor of her son
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — An 88-year-old New Albany woman jumped thousands in honor of her son. Bernadette Fife and three family members, including two of her children and a great-grandson, skydived at Skydive Kentucky in Elizabethtown. This was Fife’s second skydive. She jumped for the first time two years ago for her son Jim Lynch’s 60th birthday.
Louisville woman details home invasion encounter after attacker is arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is behind bars after authorities said he attacked two women during a home invasion on Thursday. One of the women, whose identity is being withheld for safety concerns, said she walked into the nightmare while visiting a friend at her house on Gardiner Lane.
LMPD investigating deadly hit-and-run on Cane Run Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened on Cane Run Road. Police say the early investigation indicates a vehicle headed north on Cane Run Road crossed into the southbound lanes of traffic and stuck another vehicle carrying three people. The passenger in...
Meghan's Mountain provides distraction for cancer patients on Belle of Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hundreds of people battling cancer got a welcome distraction Sunday. The nonprofit Meghan's Mountain rented out the Belle of Louisville to take out about 400 cancer patients and their families for a cruise on the Ohio River. It's named for Meghan Steinberg, a Louisville woman, who...
Man accused of fake bomb threat in downtown Louisville facing federal charge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man accused of leaving a fake bomb in downtown Louisville is now facing a federal charge. Jimmy Smith Jr. was indicted for violating a federal law prohibiting false information and hoaxes. Police said that Smith left a suspicious package at 5th and Jefferson street back...
Man taken into custody near Dixie Highway after standoff, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department said they have taken a man into custody after he caused a disturbance near Dixie Highway. Around 6 p.m. Friday, LMPD dispatched officers to Dixie Highway near Valley Village about a man stopping traffic in the middle of the highway. Police said...
After 4 shot in Newburg park, Louisville councilwoman wants cameras installed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of shots sent people running for cover Thursday night at Petersburg Park, turning it into a crime scene. "I know I heard 20 to 40 shots, and I was just at home around the corner," one neighbor told WLKY. Four men were hit, and all...
Louisville woman celebrates a century of life
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman is celebrating 100 years. Friends and family turned out Sunday afternoon to celebrate centurion Mary Stultz. Stultz is a mother of two daughters, a grandmother, and a great-grandmother. When asked the secret to making it to 100, she said she didn't know –...
Free flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinic being held in Newburg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A free vaccination clinic is being held today in Louisville. The clinic will provide both this season's flu vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccine. It is happening in the Newburg neighborhood at Newburg Church of Christ on East Indian Trail. It goes from 10 a.m. to 1...
Man dead after accident on New Cut Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a traffic crash leaves a man dead. Police said that around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night, a vehicle hit a motorcycle at the intersection of New Cut Road and Outer Loop. The driver was headed north on New Cut Road and...
Catching a flight? FlyLouisville.com experiencing service disruptions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you have a flight in or out of Louisville, be aware, you could have issues with the website. FlyLouisville.com has been experiencing intermittent service disruptions on Monday. Airport officials said there have been reports of cyber attacks at other airports, and while that could be the cause, there has been no confirmation.
UofL Health offering mobile mammograms during October
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UofL Health is making it more accessible for women in Louisville to get breast cancer screenings during October. They are providing mobile mammograms around the Metro. It will offer women screenings either for free or at a discounted rate. They do require that you be 40...
Woman missing from southern Indiana last seen in Louisville's Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The sheriff's department in a southern Indiana county is asking for help finding a woman who could be in Louisville. Natalie Lake, 22, is missing from Lawrence County, Indiana, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department. Her last known location was in the Louisville area. She...
Auto show raises funds for Down Syndrome Louisville
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Dozens of classic cars, hot rods, and newer beauties were all on display Saturday at the Eagles Club on College Drive. The annual car show offered awards including Best in Show, Best Chevy, and Best Ford. But those in attendance say it wasn't about the awards,...
New 'Peace Path' walking bridge opens on Bellarmine Univerisity campus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's a new place to get out and enjoy the great outdoors in Louisville. The "Peace Path" is now open on Bellarmine's campus and University of Louisville Peace Hospital. The new walking bridge that spans across Beargrass Creek officially opened on Thursday. Metro Councilmember Pat Mulvihill...
'The Taste of Louisville' returns after a 2-year hiatus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a two year hiatus, "The Taste of Louisville" is returning. The event is Louisville's original "taste of" event. Having begun in 1974, it is now celebrating its 48th anniversary. It's happening at the Mellwood Arts Center on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 6 p.m. to 9...
3 factors that loom large in Louisville for fall elections
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The ballots will be full of choices for Louisville voters this fall. There are Metro Council races and the mayoral election, state House and Senate seats and Congressional elections. There are also two state constitutional amendments. So what will be the factors influencing this fall's elections...
Veteran's Club helps Jeffersonville veterans learn a skill and build relationships
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A group of local veterans spent the day learning some new skills on Sunday. Operation Jeep Build was started by the Veteran's Club and trains veterans how to use power tools, perform small engine repair, paint and weld from certified mechanics free of charge. But organizers...
