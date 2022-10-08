ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty Breaks Ground on Hayes Barton Place CCRC in Raleigh, North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — Liberty Senior Living has broken ground on Hayes Barton Place, a seniors housing community in Raleigh. Scheduled to open in 2024, the property is just three miles northwest of the heart of downtown Raleigh. A continuing care retirement community, Hayes Barton Place will feature an undisclosed...
Here’s how you can help the Salvation Army’s Christmas Cheer program in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Monday was the first day for families to sign up for the Salvation Army’s Christmas Cheer program, including the Angel Tree distribution. There were long lines out the door of the old Anchor Auto outlet as families signed up. People had to sign up virtually the past two years, but area commander Major Charles Whiten says being back in-person makes for a smoother process for these families.
Durham Tech updates future affordable housing plan

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Technical Community College is releasing updated renderings for its future affordable housing complex. The one to three bedroom apartments will be located near Briggs Avenue and Lawson Street in Durham. Durham Tech leaders say there’s a big need for affordable homes as many students and people in its neighboring community are struggling to make ends meet.
Triangle Parade of Homes sparks interest for homebuyers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–People couldn’t help but walk in with awe while exploring the newly built $4.9 million home in North Hills. The home on Camelot Drive that includes monolithic glass walls, a pool cabana and a luxurious suite is just one of 137 homes that are being showcased throughout the Greater Triangle. It’s all part of the Triangle Parade of Homes.
Raleigh police to host rabies and microchip clinic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department Animal Control Unit will host a rabies and microchip clinic next Sunday. The clinic will be at Roberts Park at 1300 East Martin Street from 1-4 p.m. on Oct. 16. The Animal Control Unit will have 300 doses of $5 rabies...
Raleigh entrepreneur’s passion for skateboarding inspires community event

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you meet Jalan Ward you’ll notice he’s wearing the name of his company, The Proud Black Brand. You will also likely notice a skateboard. “Skateboarding for me was an attachment. I devoured it. I started studying it, playing the games, started watching TV,” Ward said. “I love it! It gives me a thrill. It lets me step outside of my comfort zone. It lets me think. It helps me with my mental health.”
Young person shot at Raleigh townhome complex

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police officers on Monday surrounded a Raleigh townhome complex where a young person was shot. Around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to the Park Glen Townhomes on Park Glen Drive. Crime scene tape was up, and officers were searching cars and speaking with neighbors. There was a large police presence.
Intertribal Pow Wow brings eight tribes, dozens of community members to Dorothea Dix Park

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday was a day of dancing, culture and community at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh. “I have an opportunity here, working with the Conservancy and the City of Raleigh, to give a platform to Native people and for Native people to come together and just enjoy time with each other and celebrate our culture,” Trey Roberts, one of the organizers of the event and a Native Haliwa-Saponic tribe member, said.
Teenager injured in shooting at Raleigh townhome complex

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say a teenager was shot early Monday in a townhome community in Raleigh. Lt. Jason Borneo of the Raleigh Police Department said the male teen suffered minor injuries when he was shot at around 1:15 a.m. near North Raleigh Blvd. and Park Glen Drive.
Durham leaders, fire chief take part in Fire Prevention Week

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — October 9-15 is Fire Prevention Week and Durham leaders want to make sure you and your family have a plan in place if a fire happens. CBS 17 also spoke with the department about its partnership with the National Fire Protection Association. Monday Chief Robert...
Here's how a guaranteed $600 per month is changing lives in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Tydricka Lewis is appreciative of the $600 she’s given each month as part of Durham’s guaranteed basic income program. “It has impacted my life tremendously, making it more efficient for me to be a mother [in] a single parent home,” Lewis said. “I’m able to provide reliable decent transportation for my children.”
