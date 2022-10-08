Read full article on original website
Park Feature: Lake Crabtree Country Park Offers a Beautiful Wilderness EscapeJames TulianoMorrisville, NC
DPS counselor uses yoga to calm her studentsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly BeautifulTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
My first day in prison. Becoming NC Inmate # 0022635Jamel El AminRaleigh, NC
RALT brings affordable homeownership to Wake CountyThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Liberty Breaks Ground on Hayes Barton Place CCRC in Raleigh, North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. — Liberty Senior Living has broken ground on Hayes Barton Place, a seniors housing community in Raleigh. Scheduled to open in 2024, the property is just three miles northwest of the heart of downtown Raleigh. A continuing care retirement community, Hayes Barton Place will feature an undisclosed...
cbs17
Here’s how you can help the Salvation Army’s Christmas Cheer program in NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Monday was the first day for families to sign up for the Salvation Army’s Christmas Cheer program, including the Angel Tree distribution. There were long lines out the door of the old Anchor Auto outlet as families signed up. People had to sign up virtually the past two years, but area commander Major Charles Whiten says being back in-person makes for a smoother process for these families.
Volunteers needed for Salvation Army of Wake County's Angel Tree Program
Volunteers are urgently needed for the Salvation Army of Wake County's Angel Tree program. Families can register for the Angel Tree Program beginning Monday in Raleigh at 1300 Buck Jones Road in the old Anchor Auto Outlet. The Salvation Army of Wake County needs volunteers to interview families and enter...
cbs17
Durham Tech updates future affordable housing plan
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Technical Community College is releasing updated renderings for its future affordable housing complex. The one to three bedroom apartments will be located near Briggs Avenue and Lawson Street in Durham. Durham Tech leaders say there’s a big need for affordable homes as many students and people in its neighboring community are struggling to make ends meet.
cbs17
Triangle Parade of Homes sparks interest for homebuyers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–People couldn’t help but walk in with awe while exploring the newly built $4.9 million home in North Hills. The home on Camelot Drive that includes monolithic glass walls, a pool cabana and a luxurious suite is just one of 137 homes that are being showcased throughout the Greater Triangle. It’s all part of the Triangle Parade of Homes.
cbs17
Raleigh police to host rabies and microchip clinic
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department Animal Control Unit will host a rabies and microchip clinic next Sunday. The clinic will be at Roberts Park at 1300 East Martin Street from 1-4 p.m. on Oct. 16. The Animal Control Unit will have 300 doses of $5 rabies...
WRAL
Large police presence at Raleigh townhome complex
Police officers on Monday surrounded a Raleigh townhome complex. Police officers on Monday surrounded a Raleigh townhome complex. Reporter: Lora LavignePhotographer: Mark OlexikWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
cbs17
Raleigh entrepreneur’s passion for skateboarding inspires community event
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you meet Jalan Ward you’ll notice he’s wearing the name of his company, The Proud Black Brand. You will also likely notice a skateboard. “Skateboarding for me was an attachment. I devoured it. I started studying it, playing the games, started watching TV,” Ward said. “I love it! It gives me a thrill. It lets me step outside of my comfort zone. It lets me think. It helps me with my mental health.”
Six units damaged, 12 people displaced as firefighters put out apartment fire in north Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh firefighters put out an apartment fire on Sunday morning in north Raleigh. The Raleigh Fire Department said no one was hurt, six units had significant damage and 12 people were displaced after several units responded around 5 a.m. Sunday to the complex on Shanda Drive near Spring Forest Road.
Dix Park pow wow brings together NC tribes ... and generations of Native Americans
Nearly 100 dancers entered the event’s various dance competitions. All of North Carolina’s state-recognized tribes were represented at the event.
Young person shot at Raleigh townhome complex
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police officers on Monday surrounded a Raleigh townhome complex where a young person was shot. Around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to the Park Glen Townhomes on Park Glen Drive. Crime scene tape was up, and officers were searching cars and speaking with neighbors. There was a large police presence.
cbs17
Intertribal Pow Wow brings eight tribes, dozens of community members to Dorothea Dix Park
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday was a day of dancing, culture and community at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh. “I have an opportunity here, working with the Conservancy and the City of Raleigh, to give a platform to Native people and for Native people to come together and just enjoy time with each other and celebrate our culture,” Trey Roberts, one of the organizers of the event and a Native Haliwa-Saponic tribe member, said.
cbs17
Teenager injured in shooting at Raleigh townhome complex
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say a teenager was shot early Monday in a townhome community in Raleigh. Lt. Jason Borneo of the Raleigh Police Department said the male teen suffered minor injuries when he was shot at around 1:15 a.m. near North Raleigh Blvd. and Park Glen Drive.
Get your shot: Dozens hospitalized with flu in Triangle, cases 13 times higher than last year nationwide
Doctors have an urgent warning about flu season. Nationwide, flu cases are 13 times higher than around this time last year. Health experts say it's largely because protective measures to stop COVID-19, which also slow the spread of flu, have mostly ended. Dr. David Wohl, an infectious disease expert at...
cbs17
Durham leaders, fire chief take part in Fire Prevention Week
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — October 9-15 is Fire Prevention Week and Durham leaders want to make sure you and your family have a plan in place if a fire happens. CBS 17 also spoke with the department about its partnership with the National Fire Protection Association. Monday Chief Robert...
Here's how a guaranteed $600 per month is changing lives in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Tydricka Lewis is appreciative of the $600 she’s given each month as part of Durham’s guaranteed basic income program. “It has impacted my life tremendously, making it more efficient for me to be a mother [in] a single parent home,” Lewis said. “I’m able to provide reliable decent transportation for my children.”
Guilford, Alamance, Randolph among 25 NC counties to become ‘unconventional warfare exercise’ sites as Fort Bragg launches annual Special Forces test
Residents may hear ammunition sounds and see occasional flares as part of the Robin Sage test.
cbs17
American Red Cross helping 10 people displaced by Raleigh apartment fire
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A charred roof, collapsed walls and the smell of smoke still lingered in the air during the afternoon after a fire broke out at an apartment complex on Shanda Drive in Raleigh on Sunday morning. At about 5:06 a.m., officers say fire crews were called...
