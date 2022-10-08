Read full article on original website
Man charged with stabbing employee at J&K Salvage in York County
YORK, Pa. — Police have charged a man with aggravated assault and other offenses related to a stabbing at a York County business Sunday morning. Dale Wallace Martin Jr., 29, no fixed address, is accused of stabbing an employee at J&K Salvage on Kings Mill Road in Spring Garden Township, according to the township's police department.
abc27.com
Steelton Police investigating dumping of rats
STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Steelton Police are investigating the dumping of a large number of rats. Police say the incident was reported on October 6 on the 800 block of North Front Street. Officers found individuals collecting the rats and it’s not known at this time where the rats came from.
WFMZ-TV Online
RPD: Bar bouncer shot, crashes car on way to hospital
READING, Pa. — A man working as a bouncer at a bar in downtown Reading is recovering after being shot early Sunday morning. The 37-year-old victim showed up at Reading Hospital with a gunshot wound around 2:30 a.m., according to the city police. The man told investigators he was...
abc27.com
Spring Garden Township Police investigate car thefts
SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Spring Garden Township, York County are investigating reports of stolen vehicles. According to police, they are investigating reports of a stolen 2019, gray Mazda CX9 (PA registration JNF-7901), as well as approximately 12 thefts from vehicles that occurred overnight on Friday, Oct. 7 in the Hillcroft and Seven Acres neighborhood.
abc27.com
York County Regional Police investigating cloned EBT cards
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Regional Police Department is investigating multiple incidents where EBT cards have been cloned. According to police, thieves use skimming devices to read the information in the magnetic strip of the EBT card. That information is then transferred to another card or “cloned”.
WGAL
Police in Cumberland County cancel 'shelter in place' alert issued due to police incident
NORTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: Police in Cumberland County have canceled an alert asking some residents to shelter in place or leave their homes. North Middleton Township police had issued the advisory Monday afternoon due to an incident in the area of the 100 and 200 blocks of Regal View in Carlisle.
A church building in Middletown has been transformed into a cosmetology school. The building at 135 E. Emaus St. was most recently a daycare facility and is owned by Erin Walk and her business partner and cousin, Amy Shreffler. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the owners decided to close this daycare because it was a before and after program for school-aged children. Most of the children that attended the program were home because of the pandemic so the remaining children and staff consolidated into one of their other daycare facilities in the area.
Dynamite truck explodes at Pa. quarry, leaving several injured
An explosion at quarry in Schuylkill County has left at least five people injured. Schuylkill County emergency dispatch confirmed that a dynamite truck at Summit Quarry in Joliett exploded this morning, leading to at least five people being injured and in need of transportation for medical treatment. One person was...
fox29.com
State Police: Vehicles sought after two separate shootings erupt on I-95 in Philadelphia this weekend
PHILADELPHIA - A busy interstate became the scene of a crime twice this weekend after police say several shots rang out on I-95 in Philadelphia. It appears road rage may have lead to the first shooting on Saturday when a victim's car was struck by gunfire near the Girard Exit around 8:30 a.m.
Driver hits fire police worker, 71, and flees from central Pa. festival
A 71-year-old fire police worker was injured in a hit-and-run in Lebanon County last month, according to state police. Suzanne Whitman, of Myerstown, was standing in the middle of Route 343 wearing a high-visibility vest and holding a color wand in Bethel Township due to the Hinklefest Chicken Festival on Sept. 16, state police said.
Man sought by police in central Pa. dies after running into traffic, getting hit by vehicle: DA
A man police in Lancaster County were looking for after a domestic dispute Friday died after he ran into traffic and was hit by a car, police said. The coroner on Saturday identified him as Brandon Smith, 27, of Mountville. The Lancaster District Attorney’s office gave this account of the incident, that started at 11:20 a.m. Friday when police were called to an argument between a man and woman at a business in the 300 block of E. Main Street in Mountville:
abc27.com
State Police find missing Pennsylvania teen safe
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Berks County were searching for a missing teenager who may be at special risk of harm or injury. Police were looking for a 15-year-old girl. She is described as a White female, 5 foot 3 inches tall and 130 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.
abc27.com
Woman injured in Upper Allen Township motorcycle crash
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman was injured after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash occurred in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County. According to police, officers were dispatched to The Meadows at Bumble Bee Hollow, a residential development, at around 8:08 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. When officers arrived,...
abc27.com
Missing Lancaster County boy found safe
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — West Hempfield police in Lancaster County are looking for a 1-year-old who police say may be at special risk of harm or injury. He was described as a Hispanic boy who is 3 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray shirt with a dinosaur on the front, Pennsylvania State Police say.
sanatogapost.com
Liquor Law Violation Complaints Jumped Last Month
ALLENTOWN PA – The number of complaints about liquor law violations at restaurants and bars that serve alcoholic beverages in Montgomery, Berks, and four other counties nearly doubled during September 2022 when compared to August, according to the latest report from the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement.
2 killed, 1 injured after shooting outside Pennsylvania bar
UPPER SOUTHAMPTON, Pennsylvania — Two people were killed and another was injured after a shooting at a Pennsylvania bar on Friday night, authorities said. The shooting occurred at about 11:30 p.m. EDT in the parking lot of Steam Pub in Upper Southampton Township, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. One of the 911 callers to police was by the suspected shooter, according to WPVI-TV.
PA Woman, 19, Shot In Paterson
A 19-year-old woman from Allentown, PA was hospitalized after being shot in Paterson on Saturday, Oct. 8, authorities said. The victim was already on her way to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center when police arrived at the shooting scene — North 9th Street and Belmont Avenue — around 9:40 p.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said.
Man dies in Lancaster County after being struck by a vehicle
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Lancaster County on Friday evening. The Lancaster County Chief Deputy Coroner says 27-year-old Brandon Smith of Mountville, was struck by a vehicle on the eastbound lane of Route 30 in West Hempfield Township. Smith...
