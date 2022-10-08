Read full article on original website
Cane, Cats in good position for post-season play
Here’s a look at how Clinton County football teams stack up with the post-season playoffs two weeks away. Keep in mind the top 16 teams advance to the playoffs with the high seed facing the low seed at the higher seed through the first two rounds. All information is...
Trio of teams earn top 5 seeds in volleyball, soccer sectionals
A trio of teams earned top five seeds in the upcoming soccer and volleyball sectional tournaments, which were posted Sunday on the Southwest District Athletic Board website. In volleyball, East Clinton (16-2) earned the No. 3 seed in the Div. III Norwood sectional tournament. The Astros will play Noon Oct. 22 at Norwood High School against either No. 17 Finneytown or No. 18 Georgetown, a match set for 5 p.m. Oct. 19 at NHS.
Week 8 Final: Clinton-Massie 42, Batavia 0
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie celebrated its Homecoming Friday night with a 42-0 football victory over Batavia. The SBAAC American Division triumph at Frank Irelan Field puts Massie at 3-5 on the year, 2-1 in the American Division. Batavia slips to 1-7 overall and 0-3 in league play. Clinton-Massie has...
Strike up the bands as WHS hosts invitational
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Band Program hosted the Wilmington Marching Band Invitational Saturday evening at the high school — under the jurisdiction of the Ohio Music Education Association —with over 1,400 students from 17 high schools. Starting at 5 p.m., the high school bands of Blanchester, East...
Week 8 Final: Blanchester 45, Bethel-Tate 20 (Updated photos, boxscore)
BETHEL — Blanchester secured at least a share of the SBAAC National Division title and spoiled Bethel-Tate’s homecoming with a 45-20 victory Friday. The Wildcats (6-2, 3-0) can win the title outright in the season finale in two weeks at East Clinton. Blan has a late-season non-conference tilt...
Kiwanis welcomes WC hoopsters, has booth at Oktoberfest
Wilmington Kiwanis had a tent and balloons at the recent Oktoberfest on Sugartree Street, promoting Kiwanis to the families in attendance. From left are Vermon L.Dillon, David Burton, and Julie Dean-Garnai. The first program of the Wilmington Kiwanis Club’s new year was last Thursday at Faith Lutheran Church. Kiwanians heard...
Astro runners post 9 PRs, earn medal at Unioto meet
CHILLICOTHE — The East Clinton cross country teams ran Saturday at the Unioto Invitational on a brisk, breezy day. Astro runners posted nine personal best times and earned one medal, coach Josh Simmons said. Molly Seabaugh was 13th in the girls varsity race, earning a medal with her time...
Wilmington College shelves Master of Science in Athletic Training program
WILMINGTON — Wilmington College is voluntarily withdrawing the accreditation of its Master of Science in Athletic Training program, which formally started classes a year ago. A perfect storm of challenging factors involving the new program — including low enrollment and lack of a program director — led WC’s Board...
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • B-SHOC Community Family Concert featuring the upbeat, exciting and entertaining Christian evangelist is free with live concert at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Murphy Theatre. Doors open 6 p.m., pre-show at 6:30. (At 5 p.m. is Sensory Friendly Concert.) Door prizes include new bicycle, gift cards, cash and more.
University of Illinois to present WC’s Trevor Bates with Alumni Award
The University of Illinois at Urbana/Champaign — one of Wilmington College President Trevor Bates’ collegiate alma maters — is presenting him with its Distinguished Alumni Award during homecoming ceremonies on Friday, Oct. 14 in Champaign, Ill. UIUC’s College of Applied Health Sciences selected Bates to receive one...
Local Briefs: Info meeting on Blan school levy set; CC Board of Health to meet
An informational meeting on the Blanchester Local Schools temporary earnings tax on the upcoming ballot will be held 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the Blanchester Public Library. There will be a presentation by school board member Jeremy Kaehler followed by a question-and-answer period . Board of health sets meeting.
Wilmington City Schools district has great teaching staff; support levy
I am writing this letter in support of the Wilmington City Schools (WCS) levy. I see on the news about the shortage of teachers in our country. Wilmington Schools are fortunate to have a great teaching staff. They care about their students and spend money out of their own pockets to make sure the kids have what they need.
CLINTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL COURT
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
Kiwanis presents grants to nonprofits
WILMINGTON — The Kiwanis Club of Wilmington received a grant from the Ohio Kiwanis Foundation in the spring to fund supplemental programming and supplies to Harvest of Gold and Clinton County Youth Council. Harvest of Gold was able to buy a new printer and educational supplies to help with...
Two properties on same street being transformed in Wilmington
Three parcels down from where a vacant, blighted house on South Wall Street was being razed Monday there is a new house under construction on land where another vacant residential structure was previously demolished through the Clinton County Land Bank program. This construction site is one of 41 Clinton County Land Bank transformed properties, according to the “Our Progress” page on the Land Bank’s website, which features ‘Before’ and ‘After’ photos. There are 17 Land Bank-owned properties around the county currently available for purchase, the website stated Monday.
Past becomes the present at Talking Tombstones
WILMINGTON — The Clinton County History Center held its second annual Talking Tombstones cemetery walk on a crisp but mainly sunny Saturday morning and afternoon at Sugar Grove Cemetery. The Center’s largest annual fundraiser featured a variety of local residents in historical costumes portraying former Clinton Countians and recounting...
