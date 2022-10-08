ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peanut vehicle visits Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Planters Nutmobile stopped around the Black Hills before heading to Denver Tuesday morning. According to Planters, there are only 3 drivers called “Peanutters” per vehicle, this means that there are only 9 drivers in total, with only 3 cars that drive across the country year-round.
Car accidents are down from last year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Car crashes in South Dakota are down compared to last year according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. The statistics on their websites point to about 4,000 fewer car crashes than last year. With a big decrease in fatal accidents as well. As of October 3rd, the statistics seem to be pointing in the right direction with fatality crashes being down around 28%.
