MLive.com
Game Balls: Standout Michigan high school football players from Week 7
The seventh week of the 2022 Michigan high school football season was filled with impressive individual performances and highlight-reel plays from a bevy of standout playmakers. There were 300-yard rushers, 200-yard passers and touchdowns by the bundle, but we wanted to highlight some of the best of the best from...
MLive.com
3 regional champs headline Kalamazoo-area boys tennis 2022 state finals qualifiers
KALAMAZOO, MI – Cooler temperatures are signaling the end to the boys high school tennis season, but there is still a lot left to accomplish for the Michigan teams advancing to the state finals, which take place Oct. 14-15. The Kalamazoo area is well represented at this year’s Division 2, 3 and 4 boys tennis state finals, including local three teams – Mattawan, Sturgis and Kalamazoo Hackett – carrying regional championships into the final weekend.
MLive.com
See photos as Portage Northern plays against Portage Central in homecoming game
PORTAGE, MI -- Portage Northern high school hosted Portage Central homecoming on Friday evening, Oct. 7. With a fourth quarter touchdown, Portage Northern slipped past Portage Central, 25-22. MLive was there to document the action, both on and off of the field. Check out photos from the game in the...
MLive.com
Vote for Grand Rapids Player of the Week 7
There were standout performances on football fields across the Grand Rapids area Friday night. MLive’s Grand Rapids Week 7 Player of the Week Poll is shining the spotlight on a bunch of them below. Check out who made the cut and vote for your favorite. You are eligible to vote as many times as you want through 9 a.m. Friday.
WLUC
NMU Football drops overtime decision to Davenport
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Football team welcomed the Davenport Panthers to town for a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference matchup, and the second meeting between the schools in the 2022 campaign. The game went into overtime where both teams got a possession. The Panthers were able...
MLive.com
Improvement continues for Sparta, snaps Hopkins’ five-game winning streak
SPARTA – Friday night’s game against Hopkins proved to be a microcosm of the 2022 season for the Sparta football team. The Spartans didn’t start off so hot but they sure turned it around. Sparta defeated Hopkins 34-14 in an OK Silver Conference game on the Spartans’...
MLive.com
Eastern Michigan football makes history with big win over WMU
KALAMAZOO, MI – For the first time in program history, Eastern Michigan picked up its fourth consecutive win over Western Michigan, and the Eagles’ 45-23 triumph on Saturday at Waldo Stadium was also their largest margin of victory over the Broncos in the series’ 58 meetings. The...
MLive.com
Grand Rapids Week 7 rewind: Pair of undefeated, state-ranked teams fall
It was a rough night for a pair of undefeated, state-ranked Grand Rapids area football teams Friday. West Catholic and Belding both suffered its first losses of the season.
Benzie Central shows out at 2022 Portage Invitational
With regionals less than three weeks away, Benzie Central cross country took steps forward during the 2022 Portage Invitational.
townbroadcast.com
Martin’s homecoming royalty chosen in 67-0 win
The 2022 Martin High School homecoming court selected Friday night included (from left) Elizabeth Reinke (Princess), Ben Jager (Prince), Hailey Cassada (Queen), Sam Jager (King), Torryn Harris (Duchess) and Jonathan Owen (Duke). Martin’s football team came through with a solid 67-0 victory over visiting Tri-Unity Christian and moved its season record to 6-1.
Master farriers are ‘aging out’ in Michigan — and it’s not good news for horses
On a balmy morning in mid-July under a tent in the middle of a field in Litchfield, the flies taunting his horses, Jason Spieth is crossing his fingers that rain would stay away so he can teach his final clinic of the season to earnest horse owners on how to trim and shoe their animals. Spieth, a certified master farrier and owner of the Michigan Horseshoeing Institute, pretty much lives by the old adage “no hoof,...
WZZM 13
Is winter knocking on West Michigan's door?
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Say it ain't snow! Gaylord spotted their first flakes of the season before 8 a.m. this morning. Marquette also saw occasional snowfall, capturing this wintry scene. Last year, Grand Rapids saw its first trace of snow on Nov. 2 and over an inch of snow...
townbroadcast.com
Hopkins couple named to Michigan FFA Hall of Fame
Brent and Sue Sebright of Hopkins were recognized at this year’s Michigan FFA Alumni annual banquet as the 2022 Floyd Beneker Michigan FFA Alumni Hall of Fame award recipients. Brent and Sue were selected for dedication to Hopkins FFA and its members.
What’s Your Favorite Pizza Place in Southwest Michigan for 2022?
Voting is now open! Where's your favorite place in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas to grab a slice?. Since October is National Pizza Month, we thought we'd show local pizza joints some love. Help us find Southwest Michigan's favorite pizza place by voting for your favorite below. For the sake of this poll, we are voting for pizza places in Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joesph, Cass, Branch, and Allegan counties only.
See fall 2022 enrollment numbers for school districts serving Kalamazoo County
Kalamazoo Public Schools experienced a slight drop in enrollment this fall while Portage saw a slight increase, based on numbers collected Wednesday, Oct. 5, the state’s official student count day. Overall, it appears that public school enrollment has largely stabilized in Kalamazoo County, in the wake of the tumult...
Fox17
Crash closes Chicago Drive in Georgetown during morning commute
GEORGETOWN, Mich. — Ottawa County Dispatch tells us westbound Chicago Drive was closed at Main Street for a short time because of a crash. We're told injuries were reported, but there is no word on the severity yet. This is a developing article. We will add details as they...
15 Places to Go Horseback Riding, Get Riding Lessons & Go Trail Riding in West Michigan
Dream of being a cowpoke, trail riding, or training for the big show?. Grand Rapids area horse farms have amazing classes and riding opportunities. Whether you are a seasoned rider with a well-worn saddle or just want to wander off into the sunset on a dusty trail, West Michigan can easily accommodate you.
Hastings man out $20k after contractor never finishes work
The contractor, Kyle Ziegler, has not responded to FOX17’s requests for an interview, but allegedly called the homeowner, Jeremy Teeple, after we reached out this week.
Semitruck rolls over on I-196 ramp near Zeeland
A semitruck driver had to be extricated after a crash near Zeeland on Thursday.
There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids
There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
