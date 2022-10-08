ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

MLive.com

Game Balls: Standout Michigan high school football players from Week 7

The seventh week of the 2022 Michigan high school football season was filled with impressive individual performances and highlight-reel plays from a bevy of standout playmakers. There were 300-yard rushers, 200-yard passers and touchdowns by the bundle, but we wanted to highlight some of the best of the best from...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

3 regional champs headline Kalamazoo-area boys tennis 2022 state finals qualifiers

KALAMAZOO, MI – Cooler temperatures are signaling the end to the boys high school tennis season, but there is still a lot left to accomplish for the Michigan teams advancing to the state finals, which take place Oct. 14-15. The Kalamazoo area is well represented at this year’s Division 2, 3 and 4 boys tennis state finals, including local three teams – Mattawan, Sturgis and Kalamazoo Hackett – carrying regional championships into the final weekend.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Vote for Grand Rapids Player of the Week 7

There were standout performances on football fields across the Grand Rapids area Friday night. MLive’s Grand Rapids Week 7 Player of the Week Poll is shining the spotlight on a bunch of them below. Check out who made the cut and vote for your favorite. You are eligible to vote as many times as you want through 9 a.m. Friday.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WLUC

NMU Football drops overtime decision to Davenport

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Football team welcomed the Davenport Panthers to town for a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference matchup, and the second meeting between the schools in the 2022 campaign. The game went into overtime where both teams got a possession. The Panthers were able...
MARQUETTE, MI
MLive.com

Eastern Michigan football makes history with big win over WMU

KALAMAZOO, MI – For the first time in program history, Eastern Michigan picked up its fourth consecutive win over Western Michigan, and the Eagles’ 45-23 triumph on Saturday at Waldo Stadium was also their largest margin of victory over the Broncos in the series’ 58 meetings. The...
YPSILANTI, MI
townbroadcast.com

Martin’s homecoming royalty chosen in 67-0 win

The 2022 Martin High School homecoming court selected Friday night included (from left) Elizabeth Reinke (Princess), Ben Jager (Prince), Hailey Cassada (Queen), Sam Jager (King), Torryn Harris (Duchess) and Jonathan Owen (Duke). Martin’s football team came through with a solid 67-0 victory over visiting Tri-Unity Christian and moved its season record to 6-1.
MARTIN, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Master farriers are ‘aging out’ in Michigan — and it’s not good news for horses

On a balmy morning in mid-July under a tent in the middle of a field in Litchfield, the flies taunting his horses, Jason Spieth is crossing his fingers that rain would stay away so he can teach his final clinic of the season to earnest horse owners on how to trim and shoe their animals. Spieth, a certified master farrier and owner of the Michigan Horseshoeing Institute, pretty much lives by the old adage “no hoof,...
LITCHFIELD, MI
WZZM 13

Is winter knocking on West Michigan's door?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Say it ain't snow! Gaylord spotted their first flakes of the season before 8 a.m. this morning. Marquette also saw occasional snowfall, capturing this wintry scene. Last year, Grand Rapids saw its first trace of snow on Nov. 2 and over an inch of snow...
MARQUETTE, MI
townbroadcast.com

Hopkins couple named to Michigan FFA Hall of Fame

Brent and Sue Sebright of Hopkins were recognized at this year’s Michigan FFA Alumni annual banquet as the 2022 Floyd Beneker Michigan FFA Alumni Hall of Fame award recipients. Brent and Sue were selected for dedication to Hopkins FFA and its members.
HOPKINS, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

What’s Your Favorite Pizza Place in Southwest Michigan for 2022?

Voting is now open! Where's your favorite place in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas to grab a slice?. Since October is National Pizza Month, we thought we'd show local pizza joints some love. Help us find Southwest Michigan's favorite pizza place by voting for your favorite below. For the sake of this poll, we are voting for pizza places in Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joesph, Cass, Branch, and Allegan counties only.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
94.3 Lite FM

There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids

There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
GREENVILLE, MI

