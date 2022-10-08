Canal Winchester, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Canal Winchester.
The Westerville South High School football team will have a game with Canal Winchester High School on October 08, 2022, 06:00:00.
Westerville South High School
Canal Winchester High School
October 08, 2022
06:00:00
Freshman Football
The Westerville South High School football team will have a game with Canal Winchester High School on October 08, 2022, 08:00:00.
Westerville South High School
Canal Winchester High School
October 08, 2022
08:00:00
Junior Varsity Football
