Erik Cantu, the 17-year-old shot by a police officer in a McDonald's parking lot in San Antonio, Texas, remains on life support with more surgeries scheduled, his family said. Body camera video shows police officer James Brennand walking toward a parked car on Oct. 2. The officer opens the driver side door and orders Cantu out of the vehicle. Cantu looks surprised and reverses the car.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 36 MINUTES AGO