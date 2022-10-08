Read full article on original website
Freeze Warning issued for Northern Carroll, Northern Grafton by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-11 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northern Carroll; Northern Grafton FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures into the upper 20s to lower 30s expected. * WHERE...In Maine, Central Interior Cumberland, Kennebec, Southern Somerset, androscoggin, Interior York, Interior Cumberland Highlands, Southern Franklin and Southern Oxford Counties. In New Hampshire, Northern Carroll and Northern Grafton Counties. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Flood Warning issued for Presidio by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-11 11:54:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 145 AM CDT. Target Area: Presidio The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge affecting Presidio County. For the Rio Grande...including Presidio International Bridge, Presidio 5SE...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet (3.7 meters), the river reaches bankfull, after which the flood plain between the levees begins to flood. No damage is expected. At 15.5 feet (4.7 meters), the river reaches minor flood stage, and flooding between the levees occurs. No damage to structures is expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 17.0 feet (5.2 meters). - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1:15 PM CDT Monday was 17.0 feet (5.2 meters). - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.3 feet (5.3 meters) this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening. - Flood stage is 15.5 feet (4.7 meters). - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.9 feet (5.8 meters) on 09/03/2022. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (feet): Fld Observed Mon Tue Tue Tue Location Stg Stg Day/Time 7pm 1am 7am 1pm Rio Grande Presidio Internation 15.5 17.0 Mon 1pm 17.3 15.1 11.2 10.3 Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (meters): Fld Observed Mon Tue Tue Tue Location Stg Stg Day/Time 7pm 1am 7am 1pm Rio Grande Presidio Internation 4.7 5.2 Mon 1pm 5.3 4.6 3.4 3.1
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler, Inland St. Johns by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 14:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Clay; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...St Johns River Basin. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
Weather warning issued for six counties as strong winds expected to cause disruption
A status yellow weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland, including counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry. The UK Met Office warned that strong winds may lead to disruption on Wednesday. The 24 hour weather warning is valid from midnight on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday. Met...
Frost Advisory issued for Northern Berkshire by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-11 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northern Berkshire FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 may result in frost formation. * WHERE...The northern Berkshires in western Massachusetts, the Glens Falls-Saratoga region, Mohawk and Schoharie Valleys, Helderbergs, eastern Catskills, and northern Taconics in eastern New York, and southern Vermont. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 14:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Coastal Broward and Coastal Miami-Dade Counties. * WHEN...Through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide at Virginia Key is at 950 PM tonight
Flood Advisory issued for Guam by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 03:15:00 Expires: 2022-10-11 06:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Guam FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 AM CHST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Northern half of Guam. * WHEN...Until 615 AM ChST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 314 AM ChST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.6 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Dededo, Tamuning, Yigo, Mangilao, Barrigada, Andersen AFB and Mongmong-Toto-Maite. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Freeze Warning issued for Central Washington, Interior Hancock, Southern Penobscot by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-11 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or occurring. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Central Washington; Interior Hancock; Southern Penobscot FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures around 30 expected. * WHERE...Southern Penobscot, Interior Hancock and Central Washington Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
Freeze Warning issued for Lamoille, Orange, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-11 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Lamoille; Orange; Washington FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Lamoille, Washington and Orange Counties in Vermont. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Arctic Coast, Western Arctic Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 04:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-10 16:30:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Arctic Coast; Western Arctic Coast Elevated Surf Tuesday Through Thursday Snow and Blowing Snow With Low Visibility Tuesday Through Wednesday West winds of 25 to 40 mph blowing over a very long fetch of open water over the Arctic Ocean and Chukchi Sea will cause elevated water levels and elevated surf along the Western Arctic Coast from Tuesday through Thursday. Sea levels could rise several feet above the high tide line. Wind driven waves will crash high up the beach. These conditions will lead to siginifcant erosion and possibly minor flooding along the Arctic Coast from Point Barrow West from Tuesday through Thursday. Snow showers will become widespread on Tuesday and continue through Wednesday. Between 4 and 7 inches of snow is possible through Wednesday. The snow will combine with winds of 25 to 40 mph to cause low visibility at times.
High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 07:05:00 SST Expires: 2022-10-10 19:15:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advise given by safety officials and exercise caution. Target Area: Manua; Tutuila and Aunuu High Surf Advisory remains in effect * WHAT...Surf of 10 to 12 feet * WHERE...Southern and eastern showers of all islands * WHEN...through Monday * IMPACTS...Minor. Expect some strong breaking waves, shorebreak, and strong longshore and rip currents making water recreation difficult and dangerous. Some coastal erosion is also possible for vulnerable locations. Larger set waves may occasionally impact harbor entrances. Fautuaga mo galu maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 706 TAEAO ASO GAFUA OKETOPA 10 2022 ...O loo faaauau Fautuaga mo Galu maualuluga * MAFUAAGA...Galu maualuluga e 10 i le 12 futu * NOFOAGA AAFIA...E aafia ai talafatai i saute ma sasa`e o le atunuu. * TAIMI...seia oo i le Aso Gafua * AAFIAGA...Laiti. O le a iai taimi e fafati maualuluga ai galu i e matafaga ma le aau, e aave foi le sami e faafaigata ma e lamatia ai fuafuaga tumatafaga. E ono tutupu foi nai sologa i talafatai o le atunuu. E iai foi taimi, e ono fafati ai galu e le muliava(gutu) o le uafu. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O tagata uma o loo tafafao i le matafaga, auau, faapea le au faasee i galu, e tatau ona faautagiaina fautuaga uma e tuuina atu e tagata o loo puipuia le saogalemu ma ia faatinoina ma le faaeteete.
Flood Watch issued for Admiralty Island, Cape Fairweather to Lisianski Strait by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 13:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-10 15:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Target Area: Admiralty Island; Cape Fairweather to Lisianski Strait; City and Borough of Juneau; City and Borough of Sitka; Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Haines Borough and Klukwan; Municipality of Skagway FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, other low-lying areas and flood-prone locations. Isolated landslides are possible in areas of steep terrain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - An atmospheric river will move over the Gulf of Alaska and into the panhandle for the latter half of this week. This will bring periods of moderate to heavy rain as the moisture band moves over panhandle. Rivers and streams will respond with rises likely exceeding their banks. This situation will continue to be monitored and updated as more information becomes available.
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Monroe Lower Keys, Monroe Middle Keys, Monroe Upper Keys by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 13:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-11 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Monroe Lower Keys; Monroe Middle Keys; Monroe Upper Keys COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT * WHAT...Minor saltwater flooding. * WHERE...Florida Keys. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Minor saltwater flooding of low elevation streets and lots is likely. Some storm drains will overflow, and some seawalls and docks will be overtopped. Boaters can expect less clearance under fixed bridges. Motorists should remember that persistent puddles around the times of high tide are almost certain to contain a mix of saltwater. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tidal amplitudes will decrease over the next couple of days, with this episode of King Tides likely coming to an end.
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 14:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach County. * WHEN...Through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide at Lake Worth is at 915 PM tonight
Flood Watch issued for City and Borough of Yakutat by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 13:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-10 16:30:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Target Area: City and Borough of Yakutat FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, other low-lying areas and flood-prone locations. Isolated landslides are possible in areas of steep terrain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - An atmospheric river will move over the Gulf of Alaska and into the panhandle for the latter half of this week. This will bring periods of moderate to heavy rain as the moisture band moves over panhandle. Rivers and streams will respond with rises likely exceeding their banks. This situation will continue to be monitored and updated as more information becomes available.
Rip Current Statement issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 12:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-11 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, from 7 AM CDT this morning through Tuesday evening. For the Coastal Flood Statement, from noon CDT today through this evening. * IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may experience higher water levels. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Brewster County, Lower Brewster County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 18:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-10 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Brewster County; Lower Brewster County; Presidio Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Brewster and southeastern Presidio Counties through 445 PM CDT At 356 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lajitas, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lajitas, Terlingua, Study Butte and Barton Warnock Environmental Educational Center. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Piute Walker Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 12:56:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-10 13:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Piute Walker Basin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Kern County through 145 PM PDT At 113 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm about 10 miles southeast of Bodfish, moving to the southeast at around 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Kern County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Red Flag Warning issued for Phillips, Rooks by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Phillips; Rooks RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL NEBRASKA AND SOUTHERN KANSAS * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph during the afternoon. A cold front arrives in the evening, bringing northwest winds with gusts up to 40 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could result in fire ignition. Any fires that start during the daytime may exhibit erratic fire behavior as the cold front moves through in the evening.
Flood Advisory issued for Bayamon, Dorado, Guaynabo, Toa Alta, Toa Baja by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 15:06:00 Expires: 2022-10-10 17:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bayamon; Dorado; Guaynabo; Toa Alta; Toa Baja FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...Bayamon, Dorado, Guaynabo, Toa Alta and Toa Baja. * WHEN...Until 400 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 206 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
