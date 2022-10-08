Effective: 2022-10-10 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-11 11:54:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 145 AM CDT. Target Area: Presidio The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge affecting Presidio County. For the Rio Grande...including Presidio International Bridge, Presidio 5SE...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet (3.7 meters), the river reaches bankfull, after which the flood plain between the levees begins to flood. No damage is expected. At 15.5 feet (4.7 meters), the river reaches minor flood stage, and flooding between the levees occurs. No damage to structures is expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 17.0 feet (5.2 meters). - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1:15 PM CDT Monday was 17.0 feet (5.2 meters). - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.3 feet (5.3 meters) this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening. - Flood stage is 15.5 feet (4.7 meters). - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.9 feet (5.8 meters) on 09/03/2022. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (feet): Fld Observed Mon Tue Tue Tue Location Stg Stg Day/Time 7pm 1am 7am 1pm Rio Grande Presidio Internation 15.5 17.0 Mon 1pm 17.3 15.1 11.2 10.3 Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (meters): Fld Observed Mon Tue Tue Tue Location Stg Stg Day/Time 7pm 1am 7am 1pm Rio Grande Presidio Internation 4.7 5.2 Mon 1pm 5.3 4.6 3.4 3.1

PRESIDIO COUNTY, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO