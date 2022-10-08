Read full article on original website
Flood Advisory issued for Collier by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 10:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Collier FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including the following county, Collier. * WHEN...Until 545 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 347 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Marco Island, Marco Island Airport, Belle Meade, Fiddlers Creek, Rookery Bay Aquatic Preserve and Goodland. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler, Inland St. Johns by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 14:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Clay; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...St Johns River Basin. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 07:05:00 SST Expires: 2022-10-10 19:15:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advise given by safety officials and exercise caution. Target Area: Manua; Tutuila and Aunuu High Surf Advisory remains in effect * WHAT...Surf of 10 to 12 feet * WHERE...Southern and eastern showers of all islands * WHEN...through Monday * IMPACTS...Minor. Expect some strong breaking waves, shorebreak, and strong longshore and rip currents making water recreation difficult and dangerous. Some coastal erosion is also possible for vulnerable locations. Larger set waves may occasionally impact harbor entrances. Fautuaga mo galu maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 706 TAEAO ASO GAFUA OKETOPA 10 2022 ...O loo faaauau Fautuaga mo Galu maualuluga * MAFUAAGA...Galu maualuluga e 10 i le 12 futu * NOFOAGA AAFIA...E aafia ai talafatai i saute ma sasa`e o le atunuu. * TAIMI...seia oo i le Aso Gafua * AAFIAGA...Laiti. O le a iai taimi e fafati maualuluga ai galu i e matafaga ma le aau, e aave foi le sami e faafaigata ma e lamatia ai fuafuaga tumatafaga. E ono tutupu foi nai sologa i talafatai o le atunuu. E iai foi taimi, e ono fafati ai galu e le muliava(gutu) o le uafu. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O tagata uma o loo tafafao i le matafaga, auau, faapea le au faasee i galu, e tatau ona faautagiaina fautuaga uma e tuuina atu e tagata o loo puipuia le saogalemu ma ia faatinoina ma le faaeteete.
Frost Advisory issued for Eastern Clinton, Eastern Essex, Northern Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-11 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Eastern Clinton; Eastern Essex; Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southwestern St. Lawrence FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northern New York and central, northwest and southern Vermont. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Weather warning issued for six counties as strong winds expected to cause disruption
A status yellow weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland, including counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry. The UK Met Office warned that strong winds may lead to disruption on Wednesday. The 24 hour weather warning is valid from midnight on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday. Met...
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 04:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-11 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 8 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR FORT PECK LAKE * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...Fort Peck Lake. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 8 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-11 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures around 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Coastal Hancock and Coastal Washington Counties...mainly inland from the immediate coast. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Arctic Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 13:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-12 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 10 PM AKDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. Wind gusts up to 50 mph causing blowing snow will reduce visibility to one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Northern Arctic Coast. * WHEN...From 1 PM Tuesday to 10 PM AKDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong west winds with gusts up to 50 mph will cause blowing snow and reduce visibility to one half mile or less at times.
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 21:37:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-08 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Western Arctic Coast COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Low lying areas could flood. Significant coastal erosion is expected. Damage to fish or hunting camps along the coast is expected. Some critical infrastructure may be inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels have peaked and will diminish through tonight. Erosion will continue into through tonight. Southwest winds will turn west and decrease overnight. High water levels and surf will persist from Pt. Lay to Wainwright into tonight.
Frost Advisory issued for Belknap, Cheshire, Merrimack, Southern Carroll by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-11 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Belknap; Cheshire; Merrimack; Southern Carroll; Southern Grafton; Strafford; Sullivan FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures into the lower to middle 30s expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Maine. Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
High Wind Watch issued for South Laramie Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-11 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: South Laramie Range HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County including Interstate 25 between Wheatland and Chugwater, North Snowy Range Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins, and the South Laramie Range including the Interstate 80 summit. * WHEN...From late tonight through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Mainly to to transportation. Strong cross winds could be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
Wind Advisory issued for Butte, Harding, Northern Meade Co Plains, Pennington Co Plains by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-11 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Butte; Harding; Northern Meade Co Plains; Pennington Co Plains; Perkins; Southern Meade Co Plains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern and southwestern South Dakota. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 6 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Cumberland, Coastal Waldo, Coastal York by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-11 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Coastal York; Interior Waldo; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures into the lower to middle 30s expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Maine. Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
Freeze Warning issued for Central Washington, Interior Hancock, Southern Penobscot by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-11 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or occurring. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Central Washington; Interior Hancock; Southern Penobscot FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures around 30 expected. * WHERE...Southern Penobscot, Interior Hancock and Central Washington Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
Freeze Warning issued for Northern Carroll, Northern Grafton by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-11 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northern Carroll; Northern Grafton FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures into the upper 20s to lower 30s expected. * WHERE...In Maine, Central Interior Cumberland, Kennebec, Southern Somerset, androscoggin, Interior York, Interior Cumberland Highlands, Southern Franklin and Southern Oxford Counties. In New Hampshire, Northern Carroll and Northern Grafton Counties. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Flood Advisory issued for Bayamon, Dorado, Guaynabo, Toa Alta, Toa Baja by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 15:06:00 Expires: 2022-10-10 17:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bayamon; Dorado; Guaynabo; Toa Alta; Toa Baja FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...Bayamon, Dorado, Guaynabo, Toa Alta and Toa Baja. * WHEN...Until 400 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 206 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
Flood Watch issued for Admiralty Island, Cape Fairweather to Lisianski Strait by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 13:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-10 15:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Target Area: Admiralty Island; Cape Fairweather to Lisianski Strait; City and Borough of Juneau; City and Borough of Sitka; Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Haines Borough and Klukwan; Municipality of Skagway FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, other low-lying areas and flood-prone locations. Isolated landslides are possible in areas of steep terrain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - An atmospheric river will move over the Gulf of Alaska and into the panhandle for the latter half of this week. This will bring periods of moderate to heavy rain as the moisture band moves over panhandle. Rivers and streams will respond with rises likely exceeding their banks. This situation will continue to be monitored and updated as more information becomes available.
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 12:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-10 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, from 7 AM CDT this morning through Tuesday evening. For the Coastal Flood Statement, from noon CDT today through this evening. * IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may experience higher water levels. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
Red Flag Warning issued for Phillips, Rooks by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Phillips; Rooks RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL NEBRASKA AND SOUTHERN KANSAS * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph during the afternoon. A cold front arrives in the evening, bringing northwest winds with gusts up to 40 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could result in fire ignition. Any fires that start during the daytime may exhibit erratic fire behavior as the cold front moves through in the evening.
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Berkshire, Southern Berkshire by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-10 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Berkshire; Southern Berkshire A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Berkshire, northeastern Columbia and south central Rensselaer Counties through 530 PM EDT At 505 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Nassau, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pittsfield, Nassau, Stephentown, New Lebanon, Canaan, Richmond, West Stockbridge, East Nassau, Barkerville, Jacks Corners, Hoag Corners, Rayville, Riders Mills, New Britain, Stearnsville, Carey Corner, West Pittsfield, New Lebanon Center, West Stockbridge Center and West Lebanon. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
