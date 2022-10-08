Effective: 2022-10-11 13:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-10 15:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Target Area: Admiralty Island; Cape Fairweather to Lisianski Strait; City and Borough of Juneau; City and Borough of Sitka; Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Haines Borough and Klukwan; Municipality of Skagway FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, other low-lying areas and flood-prone locations. Isolated landslides are possible in areas of steep terrain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - An atmospheric river will move over the Gulf of Alaska and into the panhandle for the latter half of this week. This will bring periods of moderate to heavy rain as the moisture band moves over panhandle. Rivers and streams will respond with rises likely exceeding their banks. This situation will continue to be monitored and updated as more information becomes available.

