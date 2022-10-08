Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Collier by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 10:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Collier FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including the following county, Collier. * WHEN...Until 545 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 347 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Marco Island, Marco Island Airport, Belle Meade, Fiddlers Creek, Rookery Bay Aquatic Preserve and Goodland. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 12:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-10 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, from 7 AM CDT this morning through Tuesday evening. For the Coastal Flood Statement, from noon CDT today through this evening. * IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may experience higher water levels. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler, Inland St. Johns by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 14:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Clay; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...St Johns River Basin. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Arctic Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 13:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-12 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 10 PM AKDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. Wind gusts up to 50 mph causing blowing snow will reduce visibility to one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Northern Arctic Coast. * WHEN...From 1 PM Tuesday to 10 PM AKDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong west winds with gusts up to 50 mph will cause blowing snow and reduce visibility to one half mile or less at times.
rsvplive.ie
Weather warning issued for six counties as strong winds expected to cause disruption
A status yellow weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland, including counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry. The UK Met Office warned that strong winds may lead to disruption on Wednesday. The 24 hour weather warning is valid from midnight on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday. Met...
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Presidio by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 18:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-11 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 145 AM CDT. Target Area: Presidio The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa TX has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas Rio Grande below Presidio 5SE affecting Presidio County. For the Rio Grande...including Presidio International Bridge, Presidio 5SE...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Rio Grande below Presidio 5SE. * WHEN...From this evening to late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet (2.7 meters), the river reaches minor flood stage, and low lying areas begin to flood. At 11.0 feet (3.4 meters), minor flooding continues along the river. Irrigation pumps may need to be removed. No threats to residences or other structures are known to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 8.5 feet (2.6 meters). - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 9.2 feet (2.8 meters) late this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet (2.7 meters). - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (feet): Fld Observed Mon Tue Tue Tue Location Stg Stg Day/Time 7pm 1am 7am 1pm Rio Grande Presidio 5SE 9.0 8.5 Mon 1pm 9.1 8.8 6.8 5.4 Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (meters): Fld Observed Mon Tue Tue Tue Location Stg Stg Day/Time 7pm 1am 7am 1pm Rio Grande Presidio 5SE 2.7 2.6 Mon 1pm 2.8 2.7 2.1 1.6
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 14:36:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-10 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: San Bernardino FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY At 236 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. MRMS indicates that between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Cima, Kelso, Nipton, Mitchell Caverns, Mid Hills Campground, Nipton Road, Ivanpah Road, Morning Star Mine Road, Cima Road, Kelso Cima Road, and Kelbaker Road. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 14:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach County. * WHEN...Through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide at Lake Worth is at 915 PM tonight
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Bayamon, Guaynabo by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 17:54:00 Expires: 2022-10-10 18:45:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bayamon; Guaynabo The National Weather Service in San Juan has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Bayamon County in Puerto Rico Guaynabo County in Puerto Rico * Until 545 PM AST. * At 454 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 inch in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1 INCH IN 1 HOUR
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Central Washington, Interior Hancock, Southern Penobscot by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-11 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or occurring. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Central Washington; Interior Hancock; Southern Penobscot FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures around 30 expected. * WHERE...Southern Penobscot, Interior Hancock and Central Washington Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Northern Oneida by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-11 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northern Oneida FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northern Oneida county. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest temperatures are forecast across the northeastern portion of Oneida county.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Northern Carroll, Northern Grafton by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-11 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northern Carroll; Northern Grafton FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures into the upper 20s to lower 30s expected. * WHERE...In Maine, Central Interior Cumberland, Kennebec, Southern Somerset, androscoggin, Interior York, Interior Cumberland Highlands, Southern Franklin and Southern Oxford Counties. In New Hampshire, Northern Carroll and Northern Grafton Counties. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 07:05:00 SST Expires: 2022-10-10 19:15:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advise given by safety officials and exercise caution. Target Area: Manua; Tutuila and Aunuu High Surf Advisory remains in effect * WHAT...Surf of 10 to 12 feet * WHERE...Southern and eastern showers of all islands * WHEN...through Monday * IMPACTS...Minor. Expect some strong breaking waves, shorebreak, and strong longshore and rip currents making water recreation difficult and dangerous. Some coastal erosion is also possible for vulnerable locations. Larger set waves may occasionally impact harbor entrances. Fautuaga mo galu maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 706 TAEAO ASO GAFUA OKETOPA 10 2022 ...O loo faaauau Fautuaga mo Galu maualuluga * MAFUAAGA...Galu maualuluga e 10 i le 12 futu * NOFOAGA AAFIA...E aafia ai talafatai i saute ma sasa`e o le atunuu. * TAIMI...seia oo i le Aso Gafua * AAFIAGA...Laiti. O le a iai taimi e fafati maualuluga ai galu i e matafaga ma le aau, e aave foi le sami e faafaigata ma e lamatia ai fuafuaga tumatafaga. E ono tutupu foi nai sologa i talafatai o le atunuu. E iai foi taimi, e ono fafati ai galu e le muliava(gutu) o le uafu. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O tagata uma o loo tafafao i le matafaga, auau, faapea le au faasee i galu, e tatau ona faautagiaina fautuaga uma e tuuina atu e tagata o loo puipuia le saogalemu ma ia faatinoina ma le faaeteete.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Lamoille, Orange, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-11 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Lamoille; Orange; Washington FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Lamoille, Washington and Orange Counties in Vermont. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Phillips, Rooks by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Phillips; Rooks RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL NEBRASKA AND SOUTHERN KANSAS * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph during the afternoon. A cold front arrives in the evening, bringing northwest winds with gusts up to 40 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could result in fire ignition. Any fires that start during the daytime may exhibit erratic fire behavior as the cold front moves through in the evening.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Admiralty Island, Cape Fairweather to Lisianski Strait by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 13:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-10 15:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Target Area: Admiralty Island; Cape Fairweather to Lisianski Strait; City and Borough of Juneau; City and Borough of Sitka; Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Haines Borough and Klukwan; Municipality of Skagway FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, other low-lying areas and flood-prone locations. Isolated landslides are possible in areas of steep terrain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - An atmospheric river will move over the Gulf of Alaska and into the panhandle for the latter half of this week. This will bring periods of moderate to heavy rain as the moisture band moves over panhandle. Rivers and streams will respond with rises likely exceeding their banks. This situation will continue to be monitored and updated as more information becomes available.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Monroe Lower Keys, Monroe Middle Keys, Monroe Upper Keys by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 13:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-11 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Monroe Lower Keys; Monroe Middle Keys; Monroe Upper Keys COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT * WHAT...Minor saltwater flooding. * WHERE...Florida Keys. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Minor saltwater flooding of low elevation streets and lots is likely. Some storm drains will overflow, and some seawalls and docks will be overtopped. Boaters can expect less clearance under fixed bridges. Motorists should remember that persistent puddles around the times of high tide are almost certain to contain a mix of saltwater. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tidal amplitudes will decrease over the next couple of days, with this episode of King Tides likely coming to an end.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Cumberland, Coastal Waldo, Coastal York by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-11 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Coastal York; Interior Waldo; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures into the lower to middle 30s expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Maine. Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-11 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior York; Kennebec; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures into the upper 20s to lower 30s expected. * WHERE...In Maine, Central Interior Cumberland, Kennebec, Southern Somerset, androscoggin, Interior York, Interior Cumberland Highlands, Southern Franklin and Southern Oxford Counties. In New Hampshire, Northern Carroll and Northern Grafton Counties. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-11 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts around 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County including Interstate 25 between Wheatland and Chugwater, North Snowy Range Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...Midnight tonight through 300 PM Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to to transportation. Strong cross winds could be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
