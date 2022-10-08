Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler, Inland St. Johns by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 14:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Clay; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...St Johns River Basin. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 07:05:00 SST Expires: 2022-10-10 19:15:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advise given by safety officials and exercise caution. Target Area: Manua; Tutuila and Aunuu High Surf Advisory remains in effect * WHAT...Surf of 10 to 12 feet * WHERE...Southern and eastern showers of all islands * WHEN...through Monday * IMPACTS...Minor. Expect some strong breaking waves, shorebreak, and strong longshore and rip currents making water recreation difficult and dangerous. Some coastal erosion is also possible for vulnerable locations. Larger set waves may occasionally impact harbor entrances. Fautuaga mo galu maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 706 TAEAO ASO GAFUA OKETOPA 10 2022 ...O loo faaauau Fautuaga mo Galu maualuluga * MAFUAAGA...Galu maualuluga e 10 i le 12 futu * NOFOAGA AAFIA...E aafia ai talafatai i saute ma sasa`e o le atunuu. * TAIMI...seia oo i le Aso Gafua * AAFIAGA...Laiti. O le a iai taimi e fafati maualuluga ai galu i e matafaga ma le aau, e aave foi le sami e faafaigata ma e lamatia ai fuafuaga tumatafaga. E ono tutupu foi nai sologa i talafatai o le atunuu. E iai foi taimi, e ono fafati ai galu e le muliava(gutu) o le uafu. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O tagata uma o loo tafafao i le matafaga, auau, faapea le au faasee i galu, e tatau ona faautagiaina fautuaga uma e tuuina atu e tagata o loo puipuia le saogalemu ma ia faatinoina ma le faaeteete.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Arctic Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 13:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-12 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 10 PM AKDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. Wind gusts up to 50 mph causing blowing snow will reduce visibility to one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Northern Arctic Coast. * WHEN...From 1 PM Tuesday to 10 PM AKDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong west winds with gusts up to 50 mph will cause blowing snow and reduce visibility to one half mile or less at times.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 21:37:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-08 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Western Arctic Coast COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Low lying areas could flood. Significant coastal erosion is expected. Damage to fish or hunting camps along the coast is expected. Some critical infrastructure may be inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels have peaked and will diminish through tonight. Erosion will continue into through tonight. Southwest winds will turn west and decrease overnight. High water levels and surf will persist from Pt. Lay to Wainwright into tonight.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Guam by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 06:58:00 Expires: 2022-10-11 10:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Guam FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM CHST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Southern half of Guam. * WHEN...Until 845 AM ChST. * IMPACTS...Overflowing poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 640 AM ChST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. - Pago river pass on Hwy 4 is the most likely place to remain impassable due to flooding for the duration of the advisory. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Chalan Pago-Ordot, Yona, Hagatna Heights, Talofofo, Sinajana, Inarajan, Asan, Merizo, Piti, Santa Rita and Umatac. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
rsvplive.ie
Weather warning issued for six counties as strong winds expected to cause disruption
A status yellow weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland, including counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry. The UK Met Office warned that strong winds may lead to disruption on Wednesday. The 24 hour weather warning is valid from midnight on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday. Met...
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Cumberland, Coastal Waldo, Coastal York by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-11 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Coastal York; Interior Waldo; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures into the lower to middle 30s expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Maine. Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 12:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-11 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, from 7 AM CDT this morning through Tuesday evening. For the Coastal Flood Statement, from noon CDT today through this evening. * IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may experience higher water levels. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-11 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures around 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Coastal Hancock and Coastal Washington Counties...mainly inland from the immediate coast. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Northern Oneida by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-11 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northern Oneida FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northern Oneida county. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest temperatures are forecast across the northeastern portion of Oneida county.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Admiralty Island, Cape Fairweather to Lisianski Strait by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 13:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-10 15:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Target Area: Admiralty Island; Cape Fairweather to Lisianski Strait; City and Borough of Juneau; City and Borough of Sitka; Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Haines Borough and Klukwan; Municipality of Skagway FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, other low-lying areas and flood-prone locations. Isolated landslides are possible in areas of steep terrain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - An atmospheric river will move over the Gulf of Alaska and into the panhandle for the latter half of this week. This will bring periods of moderate to heavy rain as the moisture band moves over panhandle. Rivers and streams will respond with rises likely exceeding their banks. This situation will continue to be monitored and updated as more information becomes available.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 22:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-11 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the lower 30s inland from Lake Ontario will result in frost formation. * WHERE...The Eastern Lake Ontario Region. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 8 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 04:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-11 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 8 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR FORT PECK LAKE * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...Fort Peck Lake. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 8 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Bayamon, Dorado, Guaynabo, Toa Alta, Toa Baja by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 15:06:00 Expires: 2022-10-10 17:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bayamon; Dorado; Guaynabo; Toa Alta; Toa Baja FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...Bayamon, Dorado, Guaynabo, Toa Alta and Toa Baja. * WHEN...Until 400 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 206 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Eastern Addison, Eastern Chittenden, Eastern Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-11 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Eastern Addison; Eastern Chittenden; Eastern Franklin; Eastern Rutland; Eastern Windsor; Western Addison; Western Chittenden; Western Franklin; Western Rutland; Western Windsor FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northern New York and central, northwest and southern Vermont. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast, Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 04:07:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-09 16:45:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast; Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast; Northern Arctic Coast; Western Arctic Coast Elevated Surf Possible Monday Night Through Thursday West winds of 25 to 35 mph blowing over a 600 NM fetch of open water over the Arctic Ocean and Chukchi Sea will cause elevated water levels and elevated surf along the Arctic Coast from Monday night through Thursday. This will likely lead to beach erosion along the Arctic Coast Monday night through Thursday.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-10 14:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach County. * WHEN...Through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide at Lake Worth is at 915 PM tonight
natureworldnews.com
Powerful Autumn Storm to Barrel Towards Alaska in the Coming Days [NWS]
A powerful autumn storm is heading towards northern Alaska, bringing potentially-devastating wind gusts and rainfall. This comes after the state received a destructive blow from another storm in September, which led to widespread coastal flooding. Powerful Autumn Storm. The new storm is forecasted to impact the Far North region and...
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Belknap, Cheshire, Merrimack, Southern Carroll by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-11 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Belknap; Cheshire; Merrimack; Southern Carroll; Southern Grafton; Strafford; Sullivan FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures into the lower to middle 30s expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Maine. Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Otsego, Southern Oneida by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-11 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Madison; Otsego; Southern Oneida; Sullivan FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest temperatures are expected across the rural, elevated valleys where skies remain clear.
