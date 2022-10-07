Read full article on original website
FRAMINGHAM – Southbridge High defeated Keefe Technical High 43-15 at the Maple Street field on the campus of Framingham State University last night. The final score was 43-15 Pioneers. Keefe Tech is still seeking its first win of the season.
