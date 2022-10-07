ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriot Ledger

HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Oliver Ames volleyball sweeps Bridgewater-Raynham

The Oliver Ames High girls volleyball team swept Bridgewater-Raynham on Friday. In the 3-0 win (25-15, 25-18, 25-20), OA junior Rachel Fleischman starred with 12 digs and three aces. The Tigers also received standout games from sophomore Clare Kavoulis (34 assists), senior Maddie Homer (30 digs), junior Sarah Hilliard (14 kills) and sophomore Ava...
EASTON, MA

