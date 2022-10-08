Lindenhurst, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

No matter what happens in the playoffs this season, the future of the Long Beach girls’ volleyball team appears very bright. Roster turnover has resulted in some lean years for the Marines since they captured their first Long Island championship in 2018, but this rebuilding phase appears to be near its end thanks to some young talent that has helped the team build a 5-3 record at press time, with all of the wins strung together at the end of September.
The Stony Brook football team may not have been able to spoil New Hampshire’s homecoming, but it certainly made it interesting. The Seawolves (0-5, 0-4 CAA) have now lost their first five games to start the 2022 season, while the Wildcats have taken sole possession of first place in the conference. Stony Brook played its closest game of the year, falling 24-14. However, several trick plays and bright spots have given Stony Brook something to look forward to down the line.
A new soul food spot opened in West Babylon recently and people are saying it is the real deal. Offering both take out and delivery, Angie’s Soul House has a rotating menu and the owner’s motto is "You crave it, I make it!" Want soul food at your...
A Long Island woman discussed the shock she experienced when she realized she won a $3 million lottery prize. Josephine Julich, of East Northport, claimed a top prize from the New York Lottery’s "X Series 50X" scratch-off game, NY Lottery just announced. "Winning this jackpot felt like an out-of-body...
Police are investigating a fatal, two-vehicle Long Island crash. It happened around 2:15 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 in Valley Stream. A 35-year-old man operating a green Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling southbound on Rockaway Parkway when he collided with a 2003 red Honda Civic near the intersection of East St. Marks Place, Nassau County Police said.
The Public Information Office reports the details of a House Fire that occurred on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 4:00 pm in Massapequa. According to police, officers responded to a residence located at 67 Clearwater Avenue. Upon arrival, officers bserved the home fully engulfed in flames and all occupants had evacuated the house.
The New York State Department of Transportation today advised motorists of that two northbound lanes on State Route 106/107 (North Broadway) at the interchange of State Route 25 (Jericho Turnpike) in the Town of Oyster Bay will be closed on Wednesday, October 12 between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. to perform maintenance to an overhead sign structure. Additionally, the ramp from northbound Route 106/107 to westbound Route 25 will be closed for roadway maintenance.
According to a State filing, Chateau Briand will be closing at the end of the year and laying-off 112 employees. The Scotto Brothers who own the iconic Chateau Briand in Carle Place cited the economy as the reason for closing.
A public funeral mass will be held Monday for Paul Kutz, the 53-year-old Long Island father gunned down in a Poughkeepsie hotel lobby last weekend while visiting his son attending a nearby New York college. The mass is scheduled for 11 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church in East...
MASTIC BEACH, NY (PIX11) — A woman allegedly intentionally hit a 15-year-old boy with her SUV, then fled the Mastic Beach parking lot on Friday, police said. Jennifer Nelson confronted the teen and several others on Mastic Road on Saturday morning about an earlier altercation involving her own child, officials said. When the teens dispersed, […]
The Town of Brookhaven’s controversial redistricting process concluded on Thursday, Sept. 29, after the Town Board voted unanimously to approve the latest proposed map. The Town Board, which has a 6-1 Republican majority, took over the redistricting process after an appointed redistricting committee failed to find agreement on a draft proposal. Days after the committee formally disbanded, Town Supervisor Ed Romaine (R) presented his own map. For more on this story, see “Brookhaven officials react to latest redistricting proposal” (TBR News Media website).
