Lindenhurst, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Stony Brook football team may not have been able to spoil New Hampshire’s homecoming, but it certainly made it interesting. The Seawolves (0-5, 0-4 CAA) have now lost their first five games to start the 2022 season, while the Wildcats have taken sole possession of first place in the conference. Stony Brook played its closest game of the year, falling 24-14. However, several trick plays and bright spots have given Stony Brook something to look forward to down the line.

STONY BROOK, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO