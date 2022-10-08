Read full article on original website
Blizzard says it's making progress with Overwatch 2's server woes
The developer is working to fix the persistent server problems.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Will Require Phone Number Verification
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 comes out later this month, but there's a surprise that many potential players didn't see coming. According to a page on Battle.net, Modern Warfare 2 players will be required to provide a phone number connected to a valid data plan. Additionally, VOIP and prepaid numbers won't work.
dotesports.com
MW2 players will need a non-prepaid phone to play Multiplayer, just like Overwatch
Modern Warfare 2 is this year’s anticipated Call of Duty game that provides the most evolved version of the FPS franchise. The new game promises new Multiplayer features and modes, but it may come at a cost for players with pre-paid phones. According to the phone notifications help page on battle.net, players must provide a phone number to play Moder Warfare 2.
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 Support Tier List - All 8 Support Heroes Ranked
Overwatch 2 is finally here, bringing with it some sweeping changes to the battlefield, including adjustments to almost every role--except supports. That doesn’t mean everything is the same for support heroes, though. These stalwart medics and helpers might play the same as they always have, but Overwatch 2’s faster pace and one-less-tank approach to combat mean that some support heroes aren’t quite as useful as they once were. Unlike with tank heroes, you’ll have a much more difficult time making some support heroes work.
Red Dead Redemption 2 fan with nearly 6,000 hours on Stadia begs Rockstar for character transfer
One player is particularly distraught over the news of Stadia's shutdown
Modern Warfare 2 will have the same pre-paid/VOIP phone restrictions as Overwatch 2
"It's wrong to require players to enter into a phone contract before being allowed to play the game they paid for"
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2: All Mythic skins & how to unlock them
Mythic skins are a brand new addition to Overwatch 2 but they are already becoming a popular goal many are trying to reach. Here are all the Overwatch 2 Mythic skins and how you can get hold of them. With Overwatch 2 introducing new elements to the popular first-person shooter...
PSA: Overwatch 2's free Premium Battle Pass glitch does not work [Update]
News about a glitch that supposedly unlocks Overwatch 2's Premium Battle Pass for free is going around, but it doesn't work and is just a visual glitch.
BioWare Claims It Designed Dragon Age: Dreadwolf So That Players Unfamiliar With The Series Can Still Enjoy And Appreciate The Game
BioWare has stated in a recent interview with Community Update that they are designing Dragon Age: Dreadwolf with new players in mind. Dragon Age: Inquisition was released about 8 years ago, and it may be some time until the sequel, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, is released. BioWare is well aware that...
What's in the Overwatch 2 Watchpoint Pack?
Pick up the Watchpoint Pack for a mix of skins, Overwatch 2 coins and other goodies you can use to enhance your experience.
A Massive Outage Has Rendered The Fortnite Servers Completely Unreachable Just Days After An Eleven-Hour Downtime And The Release Of V22.10
This week, a significant outage has rendered Fortnite‘s servers unreachable to players for the second time this week. Almost a month after the debut of Fortnite: Season 4, Chapter 3, the v22.10 update was published on October 4 with a new Explosive Goo Gun, tweaks to the maps, and Superstyles for the Battle Pass skins.
It Has Been Revealed That Titanfall 2 Map Files Were Found In The Apex Legends Datamine
Following the installation of the most recent update, an infamous data miner who goes by the Twitter handle KralRindo made a startling discovery in the game files for Apex Legends. He found nine maps from the massively unappreciated sequel Titanfall 2. It is currently unknown when players will have access to them. Still, if they are ever added to Apex Legends, the upgrades would constitute one of the largest new drops that the incredibly popular battle royale game has ever seen. The launch date for Apex Legends was February 4, 2019.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Emulator Spotted in Official Steam Deck Video
Valve's new Steam Deck video released this week appears to include a reference to a Nintendo Switch emulation program, a discovery that's proven to be pretty funny to those who recognized the application. The video in question was shared in regards to a Steam Deck production update which made it so that the device was much easier to purchase and receive within a relatively short amount of time, so emulation certainly wasn't the focus, but it's become a topic of conversation now.
Gamespot
Building A Better Hunter By Going Hands-On With Wild Hearts
The easy line to draw from Wild Hearts--the upcoming hunting game from publishers EA and Koei Tecmo and developer Omega Force is Capcom's Monster Hunter. Wild Hearts is a game about exploring large open areas, alone or with two other players, to take down gigantic monsters that move around the map as you fight them. And the developers don't entirely shy away from that comparison--but they're aspiring to do something much more than replicate Monster Hunter.
Gamespot
Spell Defender
Here we go again: I can't wait until Overwatch 2 players learn there's an objective
But honestly, it took original Overwatch players to learn that too.
Overwatch 2 tier lists are a mess, but most agree that one hero is coming out on top
Look at this team, we're gonna so great..
Gamespot
Wild Hearts Hands-On Preview
Gamespot
Hypogean (ALSQ Studios)
Gamespot
Today's Wordle Answer (#478) - October 10, 2022
It's Monday and that can only mean one thing: We're back for another week of Wordle guides. After a long weekend, it's time to get back into the swing of things, and we're here to make sure you do that by getting the Wordle correct. To start out the week, players are met with a challenging Wordle. The word itself isn't uncommon, but the spelling of it will surely have players searching for hints after a few guesses. If you haven't started the October 10 Wordle just yet, then you can check out our list of recommended starting words. However, if you're already past the starting point and visiting this article, then you're likely in need of some help.
