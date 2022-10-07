Read full article on original website
Related
Elvis Presley Claims This One Singer Had ‘The Perfect Voice’
Elvis Presley is the undisputed king of rock and roll. His music was marked by his great voice, talent, and charisma. However, just as The Beatles were mainly motivated by Elvis’ work, the singer himself was fond of one famous American star. The King had a profound love for...
guitar.com
Ozzy Osbourne: “Randy Rhoads didn’t have a nice thing to say about Eddie Van Halen”
Ozzy Osbourne offered some insight into the six-string rivalry between Randy Rhoads and Eddie Van Halen, during a recent interview with Rolling Stone. The Prince Of Darkness gave an interview to the publication in time for his just-out solo album, Patient Number 9. A number of cut interview topics – including Rhoads’ opinion of Van Halen – made it onto a follow-up article.
Lindsey Buckingham Cancels Remaining European Tour Dates Over Health Concerns
Guitarist Lindsey Buckingham announced Monday that he will not finish out the rest of his European tour due to continued health issues. The former Fleetwood Mac member was scheduled to play across Europe through Nov. 13 before returning for several U.S shows. “Due to ongoing health issues, Lindsey Buckingham is regrettably having to cancel the remaining shows on his current European tour. Refunds will be available from the point of purchase,” Buckingham’s team said in a statement. “Lindsey sends his deepest apologies to all his fans who were planning to attend and hopes to return to Europe in the...
1972 Concert Doc ‘Elvis On Tour’ Sees The King Starting To Unravel
45 years since taking his final bow, Elvis Presley is still on our minds. Beloved by many, dismissed by others, often misunderstood, his impact on pop culture and pop music can be debated but never denied. His early recordings were among the first manifestations of rock n’ roll, his breakout success ushered in the teen music market, and his later decline has been a consistent source for comedy and caricature. Recent films, including the 2018 documentary Elvis Presley: The Searcher and Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, have tried to rehabilitate his image and explain his importance to generations too young to remember his reign as the so-called “King of Rock N’ Roll.”
RELATED PEOPLE
soultracks.com
Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic
(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
Mick Jagger’s Response When Asked If ‘Their Satanic Majesties Request’ Was Supposed to Sound Like The Beatles’ ‘Strawberry Fields Forever’
The Beatles' 'Strawberry Fields Forever" and "2000 Light Years from Home" from The Rolling Stones' 'Their Satanic Majesties Request' performed differently on the charts.
Ashley McBryde’s “Bonfire at Tina’s” Music Video Is A Small Town Ode To Sisterhood
Ashley McBryde’s concept album Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville is one of my favorite albums of this year. I love when music tells a relatable story even if it’s told in an absurd way, and I think this album does this perfectly, especially for anyone who grew up in one of those small towns where everyone knew everybody else’s business. One of my favorite songs off of the album though is “Bonfire at Tina’s,” which features Caylee Hammack, Brandy Clark, and […] The post Ashley McBryde’s “Bonfire at Tina’s” Music Video Is A Small Town Ode To Sisterhood first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger Was Asked if Keith Richards Overshadowed Him as a Musician
The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger one discussed how Keith Richards played the guitar compared to other musicians like Eric Clapton.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bruce Springsteen Releasing Soul Covers Album ‘Only the Strong Survive’
Bruce Springsteen is releasing a collection of soul covers entitled Only The Strong Survive on November 11. Check out the video right here for “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do),” which was originally recorded by Frank Wilson. The album centers around soul classics, both obscure and well-known, released from the Sixties through the Eighties. It gets its title from Jerry Butler’s 1969 tune “Only The Strong Survive.” The disc also includes “Soul Days” by Dobie Gray, “Nightshift” by the Commodores, “I Wish It Would Rain” by the Temptations, and “Somebody We’ll Be Together” by Diana Ross and the Supremes. “I...
Review: Roger Daltrey's voice, Pete Townshend's guitar-playing spot-on in Columbus concert
“I hope I die before I get old,” Roger Daltrey famously declared nearly 60 years ago in The Who’s defiant anthem “My Generation.” But he and guitarist Pete Townshend, who penned that lyric, likely disagree with that sentiment. The Who Hits Back! is exactly what it says: a return to (most of) their biggest hits, along with a few other favorites. And, judging from the near-capacity crowd at Value City Arena last night, that’s exactly what their...
NME
Caroline Polachek shares track written for Kurt Cobain opera
Caroline Polachek has shared a new track written for Kurt Cobain-inspired opera Last Days. Oliver Leith’s Last Days opera is based on Gus Van Sant’s 2005 film of the same name, which was inspired by the missing five days between Cobain absconding from a rehab facility in Los Angeles and killing himself in an outbuilding of his Seattle home. It is currently being performed at London’s Royal Opera House until October 11.
Selena Gomez Opens Up About Mental Health in First Trailer for ‘My Mind & Me’ Apple Documentary
Selena Gomez is pulling back the curtain on her private life. On Monday, Apple debuted the first official trailer for the upcoming documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. The documentary, directed by Alek Keshishian, chronicles the superstar’s rise to fame and, according to Apple, will offer a “uniquely raw and intimate” look at Gomez’s life that “spans her six-year journey into a new light.”More from The Hollywood ReporterAbigail Disney's Fork Films Closes Its DoorsAFI Fest Sets Full Lineup Including Luca Guadagnino's 'Bones and All,' Sarah Polley's 'Women Talking'Will Smith's 'Emancipation' Gets December Release Date from Apple as First Trailer Is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
27 Halloween Pictures From The Past That Are Equal Parts Fascinating And Creepy
If any of these children came to my door trick-or-treating, I would simply throw the whole bowl of candy at them, run back into my house, and lock all of the doors for the rest of the night.
A Kurt Cobain-Inspired Opera Just Opened in London
Jerry Springer, Chelsea Manning and Britney Spears aren’t people who have a lot in common, but they all share one quality — they’ve each been the subject of an opera. And now, you can add Kurt Cobain to that list. London’s Royal Opera House is currently home to a production of Last Days, a work from composer Oliver Leith which adapts Gus Van Sant’s film of the same name — which itself was inspired by the final days of Cobain’s life.
Queensryche's new album finds them trudging where they once soared
Art-metal veterans Queensryche dial it in on album number 16, Digital Noise Alliance
Watch the Killers Bring Out Bruce Springsteen at Madison Square Garden
The Killers are currently in the home stretch of their Imploding the Mirage tour, and last night (October 1), they brought out a very special guest at New York’s Madison Square Garden. One Bruce Springsteen joined the Killers onstage during their three-song encore, as Consequence of Sound and Rolling Stone point out. Together, they played classic Springsteen cuts “Born to Run” and “Badlands” as well as “Dustland”—their 2021 collaboration that reworks the Killers’ 2008 Day & Age single “A Dustland Fairytale.” Springsteen and the Killers were also joined onstage by saxophonist and E Street Band member Jake Clemons (nephew of the late Clarence Clemons), who played on all three encore tracks. Watch it all happen below.
NME
Gorillaz’ collaboration with Stevie Nicks was originally meant for Julian Casablancas
Damon Albarn has revealed that Gorillaz‘ forthcoming collaboration with Stevie Nicks was originally meant to be sung by Julian Casablancas. The animated band enlisted the Fleetwood Mac star for the song ‘Oil’, which will appear on their forthcoming eighth album ‘Cracker Island’. Nicks recently spoke...
Ringo Starr’s First Band Missed Their Chance to Share a Bill With Eddie Cochran, but it Might Have Saved The Beatles
Ringo Starr’s first band missed out on a chance to share the same bill with the legendary rocker Eddie Cochran for a sad reason.
1 Beatles Song Didn’t Become a Top 10 Hit Until the 1990s
One of The Beatles' songs was partially completed by a rock star who was a member of a group that peaked in the 1970s.
Comments / 0