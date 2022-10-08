ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Montclair Local

Obituary: Judith Jacobs Rich

Judith Jacobs Rich of Montclair, a longtime teacher and former member of the Montclair Board of Educzation, died on Oct. 6, 2022, in New York City. She was 72. Mrs. Rich was born in Newark to Phyllis and Joseph Jacobs in 1949. She grew up in West Orange and graduated from West Orange High School in 1967.
Obituary: Jeffrey ‘Jeff’ Scott Smith

Jeffrey “Jeff” Scott Smith, a former tennis professional and longtime resident of Montclair, died on Oct. 1, 2022, after a battle with illness. He was 67. Mr. Smith was born in 1955 at Vance Air Force Base in Enid, Oklahoma, where his father worked for the Air Force. At age 4, his family relocated to Essex County, eventually settling in Upper Montclair.
Montclair Local

Mayor optimistic as Montclair’s water crisis eases

A day after announcing a water emergency in Montclair, raising the specter of a mounting calamity that would have required residents to boil their water, Mayor Sean Spiller said Sunday that “we are seeing progress on all fronts.”. With repair crews making headway at the source of the problem...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
