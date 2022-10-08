Read full article on original website
Related
Obituary: Judith Jacobs Rich
Judith Jacobs Rich of Montclair, a longtime teacher and former member of the Montclair Board of Educzation, died on Oct. 6, 2022, in New York City. She was 72. Mrs. Rich was born in Newark to Phyllis and Joseph Jacobs in 1949. She grew up in West Orange and graduated from West Orange High School in 1967.
Obituary: Jeffrey ‘Jeff’ Scott Smith
Jeffrey “Jeff” Scott Smith, a former tennis professional and longtime resident of Montclair, died on Oct. 1, 2022, after a battle with illness. He was 67. Mr. Smith was born in 1955 at Vance Air Force Base in Enid, Oklahoma, where his father worked for the Air Force. At age 4, his family relocated to Essex County, eventually settling in Upper Montclair.
Montclair author tells a tale of secrets, loss in first novel
For author and Montclair resident Suzanne Moyers, “’Til All These Things Be Done” was a long time coming. Though the actual writing process for the book took her 10 years, its premise had followed her even longer, since adolescence. In “’Til All These Things Be Done,” a...
This Is Where You’ll Find New Jersey’s Absolutely Best Pancakes
Whether you call them pancakes, flapjacks, or just plain delicious, there is no denying New Jersey has a love affair with the pancake. For many of us, the mere mention of a light, fluffy pancake has us drooling, and also brings us back to happy times in our lives, including magical memories of our childhood.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
unionnewsdaily.com
Thousands attend Kean University’s second Jazz & Roots Music Festival
UNION, NJ — Kean University’s Jazz & Roots Music Festival drew a crowd of more than 4,000 to the lawn at Enlow Hall on Saturday, Sept. 24, for an evening of jazz, blues and reggae music, featuring NEA Jazz Master Dianne Reeves and other performers. The audience, more...
This teacher keeps an empty chair in his N.J. classroom. Here’s why other schools are doing the same.
To truly appreciate what Daniel Gill has done in his 53 years of teaching in Montclair, one must look beyond the accumulated clutter in his Social Studies classroom at Glenfield Middle School — past the pictures of Washington and Lincoln, the timeline of historic events tacked to the wall and the stacks of books and papers.
This New Jersey Playground is Rumored to be Haunted
Some haunted places can be hard to spot at first. Seemingly ordinary, these places can often fly under the radar. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
Tahesha, The Star Of The United Polaris Lounge Newark
When I encounter employees in airport lounges, onboard flights, or at hotels that go above and beyond their call of duty, I like to recognize them. Today, I want to commend Tahesha, the star of the United Airlines Polaris Lounge at Newark. Tahesha Goes Above And Beyond In Newark Polaris...
RELATED PEOPLE
Barstool's Portnoy Raves About Trendy But Pricey And Maybe Inconvenient Jersey City Pizzeria
The pies go for about $40 and they're only available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy will be the first to say, that price is steep and the hours aren't convenient.But apparently Bread + Salt can get away with it because, well, the food is good. Portnoy raved about the f…
Queens mom fights for roadside memorial for her daughter
QUEENS (PIX11) — A Queens mother turned her pain into purpose, fighting for a memorial at the site where her daughter was killed in a crash exactly two years ago. There’s nothing stronger than a mother’s love. And now, the community here in South Ozone Park has come together to help remember the lives of […]
Cold, hungry, isolated. Migrants facing troubling conditions in Hell’s Kitchen hotel
Migrants who have been living at a Hell’s Kitchen hotel say they are living in worrying conditions, with not enough food for hungry children, a lack of responsiveness from social service workers and — with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s these last few days — no heat. While many are glad to have a roof to sleep under, The News spoke to more than dozen residents who say they haven’t ...
Spend a Magical Night Under a Village of Lights in North Pole New York
You can spend a magical weekend with jolly old St Nick this holiday season at Santa's Workshop in North Pole, New York. Yuletide Family Weekends at Santa's Workshop includes plenty of Christmas fun and it's only a few hours away. The kids can make ornaments at the Trim the Tree Party. There are magic shows and storytelling at Twas the Night Before Christmas. The highlight of the evening comes with the arrival of Santa's official tree inspector, Rowdy the Rascal Reindeer. Santa will even make a surprise visit to each lodge.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Old-School Hoboken Restaurant Owners Tell Portnoy 'If You Don't Like It, Don't Post It'
If you don't like it, don't post it. Those were the instructions that Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy got from the owners of Leo's Grandevous in Hoboken. "I can't do that," Portnoy said simply. The pizza-lover said he stopped into the Grand Street restaurant for some chicken parmesan, but was...
‘Was louder than most concerts’: NJ resident keeps log of boom parties impacting Staten Islanders
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New Jersey resident Sean Kelsey made at least 37 calls to Garden State police between 2019 and 2021 about noise from “boom” parties. Kelsey has lived in Jersey City for 16 years and said the noise has been an issue since the day he moved into his condo. Neighbors who lived there before he moved in said the noise has been going on for as long as they can remember.
You Have To Try The Restaurant That Has Been Named New Jersey’s Absolute Best
There are very few states that can boast a better line-up of mouth-watering restaurants than we can right here in the Garden State. Everyone has an opinion on which New Jersey restaurant is the absolute best, but one thing is for sure. We can all agree on the fact that we might just be the restaurant capital of the world here in the Garden State.
Mayor optimistic as Montclair’s water crisis eases
A day after announcing a water emergency in Montclair, raising the specter of a mounting calamity that would have required residents to boil their water, Mayor Sean Spiller said Sunday that “we are seeing progress on all fronts.”. With repair crews making headway at the source of the problem...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
A giant Toys“R”Us is opening in Herald Square next week
Toys“R”Us is finally making its much-awaited comeback: the chain will return to New York City as an in-store shop at Macy’s Herald Square on Friday, October 14. Lest you think the new destination to be more of a stand inside the world-renowned flagship department store than a full-fledged operation, think again: the Toys”R”Us is taking over 14,000 square feet of the seventh floor, “offering playful and colorful fixtures, as well as hands-on demonstration tables for customers to interact with various must-have toys,” reads an official press release.
3 New Jersey companies are on the ‘Most Loved Workplace’ list
In the era of the “Great Resignation” and quiet quitting, Newsweek and Best Practices Institute compiled their “Most Loved Workplace” list, and three New Jersey companies made it into the top 100. According to the article, they set out to find:. Do workers truly love and...
thedigestonline.com
12 of the Most Trendy Cafes in New Jersey
From the aroma of freshly brewed coffee to the coziness of a chic interior- everyone loves a local cafe. But while every coffee-obsessed New Jerseyan has a favorite local spot, some are just a cut above the rest when it comes to aesthetics. Here, I detail 12 trendy cafes in New Jersey that offer delicious food and coffee artwork but boast an aesthetically pleasing atmosphere that just might make it to your Instagram reels. Whether you’re just visiting for a coffee or study break, these cafes are perfect for those who want to snap some pictures or are attracted to visually-appealing interiors!
morristowngreen.com
‘We lost everything’: Morristown pastor and his family escape parsonage fire with their lives
Heat roused the Rev. Sidney Williams Jr. from slumber around 3 am on Thursday. At first, he thought his teenaged son had cranked the thermostat. Then he saw the flames engulfing his nightstand, where a candle had been flickering. “The bedroom was an inferno,” said Williams, pastor of the Bethel...
Montclair Local
Montclair, NJ
625
Followers
3K+
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT
The mission of the Montclair Local is to make our hometown stronger through independent, in-depth, factual reporting on the issues and events that affect you; your tax dollars, your schools, your elected officials, the institutions and businesses that serve you, the restaurants and cultural events that enrich your life.https://www.montclairlocal.news/
Comments / 0