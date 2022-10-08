Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
TV Series Sheds More Light on Dee Ann Warner’s DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Tune in Tonight - Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner, Profiled on TV Show ‘Disappeared’Tracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy MichiganTravel MavenClinton, MI
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
thevillagereporter.com
EDGERTON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Williams County Sheriff Receives Commendation & Village Employee Receives Safety Award
COMMENDATION … Williams County Sheriff Tom Kochert received a commendation for helping the Edgerton Police Department when it was lacking in numbers. (PHOTOS BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The Edgerton Village Council meeting of October 4 began with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a prayer from Mayor Robert Day.
thevillagereporter.com
BRYAN CITY COUNCIL: Complaints Made About Road Work On Huntington Drive
ROAD CONCERNS … Left to right, council members Judy Yahraus, John Betts and Mary Leatherman listen to complaints from Mr. Cox, who lives on Huntington Street, about how the city repaved that road. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The Bryan City Council meeting of October 4 began with the...
thevillagereporter.com
Bryan Area Foundation Begins Seeking Next Community Asset In Williams County
FIRST MEETING … Project Next, an initiative of the Bryan Area Foundation, held its first meeting and allowed participants to meet each other, elect officers, and discuss possible by-laws. This group of like-minded donors, similar to Project 2020, which raised funds to build the Fountain City Amphitheater and Interactive...
thevillagereporter.com
William “Bill” Grieser (1952-2022)
William John “Bill” Grieser, age 70, of Wauseon, passed away in his home on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Bill had worked for the former Wagner Motor Sales and then Don’s Automotive Group in Wauseon for over 30 years. He also owned and operated the former Grieser Auto...
thevillagereporter.com
Dorothy Sines (1933-2022)
Dorothy C. Sines, 88, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Hillside Country Living, Bryan. Dorothy was born November 13, 1933, in Bryan, Ohio, daughter of the late Olin and Ruth (Reed) Roan. She was a 1951 graduate of Bryan High School. Dorothy married Loyal B. Sines...
thevillagereporter.com
Delta @ Wauseon Football
WAUSEON – Delta’s missed scoring opportunities came back to haunt the Panthers in Friday night’s clash with Wauseon at Harmon Field. Controlling the ball on offense to keep the high-powered Wauseon offense on the sidelines the Panthers had two empty trips inside the Wauseon five-yard line as Delta clung to a 3-0 lead with 4:03 left in the game.
thevillagereporter.com
Sharon Weber (1946-2022)
Sharon Rose Weber, age 75, life long resident of Swanton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday evening, October 5, 2022, at St. Vincent Mercy Hospital, following a valiant battle with ovarian cancer. Sharon was born November 22, 1946 in Swanton to Harry V. and Grace A. (Grime) Wiles. Sharon graduated from Fulton...
thevillagereporter.com
Sharon Shaffer (1948-2022)
Sharon L. Shaffer, age 74, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 1:17 P.M. on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, shortly after admittance to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan after a brief illness. Mrs. Shaffer was a 1966 graduate of Edgerton High School and graduated from Wayne Beauty College in...
thevillagereporter.com
Tinora Football Coach Resigns Following Investigation
Veteran Tinora football coach Kenny Krouse provided his resignation to the board of education on October 5. The resignation took place following an investigation by the school into allegations of hazing within the team. Krouse had been on paid administrative leave. No details of the investigation were released from the...
thevillagereporter.com
Norwalk St. Paul @ Edon Football
EDON – The teams combined for 112 points and 1,290 yards of offense as Flyers won a 60-52 shootout at Edon. Edon quarterback Kyler Sapp ran 11 times for 94 yards and two touchdowns while throwing for 439 yards and five more touchdowns on 36/49 passing. Three Edon receivers...
thevillagereporter.com
Archbold @ Swanton Football
SWANTON – Archbold rolled up 450 yards of total offense led by Carson Dominique’s 167 yards rushing and three touchdowns in a 42 -14 win. Kamon Molina topped the Swanton offense with 142 yards on the ground including an 84-yard TD scamper in the third quarter. UP NEXT:...
thevillagereporter.com
Bryan @ Evergreen Football
METAMORA – Sam Herold ran for 185 yards and three touchdowns while quarterback Jase Kepler ran for 104 and a score in a 33-7 win at Evergreen. The Vikings led 13-0 at halftime and put up 20 points in the second half to pull away. Layne Vance accounted for...
