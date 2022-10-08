ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metamora, OH

thevillagereporter.com

BRYAN CITY COUNCIL: Complaints Made About Road Work On Huntington Drive

ROAD CONCERNS … Left to right, council members Judy Yahraus, John Betts and Mary Leatherman listen to complaints from Mr. Cox, who lives on Huntington Street, about how the city repaved that road. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The Bryan City Council meeting of October 4 began with the...
BRYAN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

William “Bill” Grieser (1952-2022)

William John “Bill” Grieser, age 70, of Wauseon, passed away in his home on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Bill had worked for the former Wagner Motor Sales and then Don’s Automotive Group in Wauseon for over 30 years. He also owned and operated the former Grieser Auto...
WAUSEON, OH
Metamora, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Dorothy Sines (1933-2022)

Dorothy C. Sines, 88, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Hillside Country Living, Bryan. Dorothy was born November 13, 1933, in Bryan, Ohio, daughter of the late Olin and Ruth (Reed) Roan. She was a 1951 graduate of Bryan High School. Dorothy married Loyal B. Sines...
BRYAN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Delta @ Wauseon Football

WAUSEON – Delta’s missed scoring opportunities came back to haunt the Panthers in Friday night’s clash with Wauseon at Harmon Field. Controlling the ball on offense to keep the high-powered Wauseon offense on the sidelines the Panthers had two empty trips inside the Wauseon five-yard line as Delta clung to a 3-0 lead with 4:03 left in the game.
WAUSEON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Sharon Weber (1946-2022)

Sharon Rose Weber, age 75, life long resident of Swanton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday evening, October 5, 2022, at St. Vincent Mercy Hospital, following a valiant battle with ovarian cancer. Sharon was born November 22, 1946 in Swanton to Harry V. and Grace A. (Grime) Wiles. Sharon graduated from Fulton...
SWANTON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Sharon Shaffer (1948-2022)

Sharon L. Shaffer, age 74, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 1:17 P.M. on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, shortly after admittance to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan after a brief illness. Mrs. Shaffer was a 1966 graduate of Edgerton High School and graduated from Wayne Beauty College in...
EDGERTON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Tinora Football Coach Resigns Following Investigation

Veteran Tinora football coach Kenny Krouse provided his resignation to the board of education on October 5. The resignation took place following an investigation by the school into allegations of hazing within the team. Krouse had been on paid administrative leave. No details of the investigation were released from the...
DEFIANCE, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Norwalk St. Paul @ Edon Football

EDON – The teams combined for 112 points and 1,290 yards of offense as Flyers won a 60-52 shootout at Edon. Edon quarterback Kyler Sapp ran 11 times for 94 yards and two touchdowns while throwing for 439 yards and five more touchdowns on 36/49 passing. Three Edon receivers...
EDON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Archbold @ Swanton Football

SWANTON – Archbold rolled up 450 yards of total offense led by Carson Dominique’s 167 yards rushing and three touchdowns in a 42 -14 win. Kamon Molina topped the Swanton offense with 142 yards on the ground including an 84-yard TD scamper in the third quarter. UP NEXT:...
SWANTON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Bryan @ Evergreen Football

METAMORA – Sam Herold ran for 185 yards and three touchdowns while quarterback Jase Kepler ran for 104 and a score in a 33-7 win at Evergreen. The Vikings led 13-0 at halftime and put up 20 points in the second half to pull away. Layne Vance accounted for...
BRYAN, OH

