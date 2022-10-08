Read full article on original website
Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Expectant Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Ambra Restaurant Reopens After Two-Year HiatusMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
The Trauma Survivors Foundation Black Tie & Sneakers BallMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery MacPhiladelphia, PA
papreplive.com
Football: Jack Westburg’s short night doesn’t lack tradition in GV victory
CONCORD — Jack Westburg has been going to football games at Garnet Valley since he was in third grade. Having two older brothers – Nick, in the class of 2019, and Alex in 2020 – who played prominent roles for the Jaguars will tend to monopolize your Friday night plans.
papreplive.com
Mercury Football Review: Euker brothers at center of Perkiomen Valley’s rivalry victory
Perkiomen Valley’s ‘next man up’ mentality allows the team to keep rolling, enjoying a 6-1 record so far this season despite injuries to key contributors. Of course, it’s a lot easier when you can find suitable replacements within the same household. Senior offensive lineman/linebacker Grant Euker...
papreplive.com
Pope John Paul II outlasts Upper Merion, remains undefeated through Week 7
UPPER PROVIDENCE >> Upperclassmen were in the spotlight during Pope John Paul II’s Senior Day activities Saturday. Rightly so for the football team, whose seniors have provided inspiration and big performances toward the program’s continuing success in the 2022 season. Alongside the elder statesmen, though, the Golden Panthers have benefitted from key contributions by their youngsters.
papreplive.com
Lower Merion’s Sam Nyenka is Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week (Oct. 10-16)
A senior midfielder/forward, Sam Nyenka has supplied some key offense for the Lower Merion boys soccer team (ranked No. 1 in PIAA District 1 4A as of Oct. 10) this fall. He tallied the game-winning goal in a recent 1-0 win against Garnet Valley and tallied two goals and several assists in a win against Harriton. After playing soccer for Lower Merion as a freshman and a sophomore, he played for the FC Delco MLS NEXT soccer program as a junior, then returned to Lower Merion to play soccer this fall. Next fall, he will play soccer for the University of West Virginia.
PhillyBite
The Best Ice Cream Parlors in Delaware
Delaware - When visiting Delaware, don't miss the opportunity to indulge in the best ice cream parlors. Whether you're looking for a unique flavor or a sweet treat, you'll find it here! In Delaware, you can visit The Ice Cream Store in Rehoboth Beach, Sweet Lucy's Ice Cream & Treats in Wilmington, and the Dairy Palace in New Castle.
nomadlawyer.org
DELAWARE : EXPLORE 7 BEST HIKING PLACES IN DELAWARE
Delaware, located between Maryland & New Jersey, covers the majority of Delaware’s eastern half of the Delmarva Peninsula. As you might guess, this 180-mile-long, 71.5-mile-wide area of land is named after the states that it is occupied: Delaware and Maryland. For web story click here. Rhode Island is about...
PhillyBite
A Guide to Brunch Spots in Delaware
- If you're looking for a great way to kick off your weekend, consider eating brunch. Brunch is the time between breakfast and lunch. You can eat your breakfast until lunchtime, and you can even pair it with a cocktail. Brunch is a great way to start your weekend, and it will give you one last glimpse of the weekend before you head back to work or on vacation.
PhillyBite
Best Ice Cream Parlors in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - A few places in Pennsylvania are the best for ice cream. There is The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia, while you can find Millie's Homemade Ice Cream in Pittsburgh. You should also check out the Penn State Berkey Creamery in University Park. The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia. A...
Lancaster Farming
A ‘Charming’ History of Pennsylvania German Immigration
This week 285 years ago, a ship called the Charming Nancy docked in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, carrying a group of passengers mostly from Germany, including some of the first Amish immigrants. Among the passengers on that ship were Ulrich and Maria Speicher, my sixth-great-grandparents. After arriving in Philadelphia, the Speichers settled...
WFMZ-TV Online
Apartment, shop next to Springfield Elementary goes up in flames
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at a Bucks County home and business on Sunday. "It was just flames shooting out all over, all over the place. It was pretty rough, you know I feel bad for them," said neighbor Charles Barberry.
Pennsylvania's statewide elections narrowing as Philadelphia spirals out of control: Robert Cahaly
Trafalgar Group's Robert Cahaly weighs in on the Pennsylvania Senate race between Dr. Mehmet Oz and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman on "Life, Liberty & Levin."
abc27.com
Changes coming to Pennsylvania turnpike with scheduled closure
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting drivers of a scheduled closure on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. PennDOT says drivers on the northeast extension can expect a 90-minute detour October 14-17 for a bridge replacement. The project will take place at the Huckleberry Road Bridge Near...
The Disgrace That Has Sparked Civil War in a Delaware Town
However the midterm elections go, they will see the end of a tradition in President Biden’s home state that has embodied the spirit of democracy at its best for more than two centuries.Since at least 1812, the winners and losers of state- and federal-level elections have ridden carriages together in parades through the Delaware municipality of Georgetown. The event is held on Return Day, the Thursday after the polling, the time decades ago when the tallies became available. The winner of a particular race sits in the carriage facing forward, the loser backward.The starting point where the victors and...
PhillyBite
Delaware's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- There are some tremendous all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in Delaware. Some include the King Buffet in Dover, the Chinatown Buffet in Wilmington, and the Maharaja Indian Restaurant in Newark. But which of these restaurants offers the best food? Read on to find out. King Buffet in Dover DE. King Buffet...
What to know ahead of Delaware’s 2022 general election
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Below are deadlines specific to voting in the general election. Deadline to register to vote: Eligible residents may register to vote at any time, including when they go to vote at an early voting site or at their polling place on Election Day.
buckscountyherald.com
John Fetterman is not from “here”
Send letters to: P.O. Box 685, Lahaska 18931, or bridget@buckscountyherald.com or fax to 215-794-1109. Letters may be edited for clarity and to fit space available. Only signed letters will be used and a contact phone number must be submitted with letters. Letters that contain slanderous or profane language will be rejected or the text will be cut. The Herald is a nonpartisan publication that aims to print only factual accounts. Letters are readers’ opinions.
Pennsylvania Senate Race: How the polls have trended for John Fetterman, Dr. Oz
(WHTM) – Few races in the nation have attracted as much attention and money as the Pennsylvania Senate Race. Polls show a tightening race between Republican celebrity television doctor Mehmet Oz and Democrat Lt. Governor John Fetterman. Despite suffering a stroke in May and not publicly campaigning for several months, Fetterman has remained ahead in […]
Pennsylvania Senate Race: GOP shows signs of coming home for Oz as Fetterman lead shrinks
It took a while, but Republicans are finally coming home for Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, putting him squarely in striking distance of Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) in the state’s Senate contest. Over the last month, national and Pennsylvania Republicans alike have grown increasingly bullish over Oz’s chances as attacks on Fetterman’s campaign strategy amid his stroke […]
Midstate city tops list of best small cities in America: Report
Small cities have a unique charm, and one small city in Pennsylvania has been dubbed the "best small city in America" by a new WalletHub report.
Best places to raise a family in Pennsylvania
(Stacker)– Choosing a place to raise children can be a daunting task for any family. If it takes a village to raise a child, that may just extend all the way to your next-door neighbor, fifth-grade teacher, or volunteer soccer coach. While all parents are looking for a great place to raise their kids, oftentimes this decision means balancing—and prioritizing—certain community resources and costs.
