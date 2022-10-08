ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Have One Large Problem

The Minnesota Vikings are 4-1 through five weeks, sitting atop the NFC North. But the team has one large and identifiable problem. Even with a luxurious 4-1 record, the Vikings are going to bed in the 3rd Quarter. Thankfully for their sake, they respond with a vengeance in the 4th Quarter, yet 3rd Quarters are a documentable dilemma.
Vikings Tight End Hits IR

The Minnesota Vikings will be a man short for at least the next four games as the franchise looks to build on a 3-1 start to the 2022 season. TE Ben Ellefson was added to Injured Reserve on Saturday, battling a groin injury. In his stead, 7th-Round rookie from South...
KARE 11

Vikings look to improve to 4-1 with win against the Bears

MINNEAPOLIS — After traveling across the pond to play the New Orleans Saints in London last Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings return home in Week 5 to take on their NFC North rival, the Chicago Bears. Last week, the 3-1 Vikings sailed home from their International Series game in London...
Vikings Offensive Line Dominates. Again.

One of the most enjoyable trends for this season is watching the offensive line of the Vikings. Not only did it play well against the Bears, it flat-out dominated. Kirk Cousins seemed to have all day to throw, and there were massive lanes for Cook and Mattison to run through.
VikingsTerritory

Week 5: Bears at Vikings, According to Madden Simulation

Week 5: Bears at Vikings, According to Madden Simulation. The Minnesota Vikings return home to U.S. Bank Stadium for a Week 5 tilt against the Chicago Bears. After traveling across the pond in Week 4 and eeking one out against a shorthanded New Orleans Saints team, Kevin O’Connell’s crew will look for a more convincing victory this week.
Once-Promising Viking Signs with Dolphins

Like Janarius Robinson joining the Philadelphia Eagles before playing the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2, another ex-Vikings defender latched onto the Miami Dolphins on Monday. The Vikings play the Dolphins in Miami on Sunday. And when that game kicks off, Miami’s coaching staff will have likely picked the brain of...
VikingsTerritory

Apparently, OBJ Wants Green and Gold

Normally, when an aging wide receiver coming off a torn ACL sits as an unsigned free agent, they can’t necessarily create lists of teams that they will or won’t sign with. I suppose normal rules don’t apply when that aging wide receiver is a Super Bowl champion and widely known for one of the greatest touchdown catches in NFL history.
Vikings Have No Anxiety about Danielle Hunter

The Minnesota Vikings pass rush through four games has been limited compared to previous seasons under former head coach Mike Zimmer. In particular, Danielle Hunter’s output is skimpier, but the team’s defensive coordinator Ed Donatell is unfazed by it. Hunter has logged four QB pressures in 2022, the...
4 Downs: Making sense of the Bears' divisional loss vs. Vikings

The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Minnesota Vikings, 29-22, on Sunday, falling to 2-3 ahead of a Week 6 prime-time matchup against the Washington Commanders. Following a brutal first-half showing by both the offense and defense, the Bears overcame an 18-point deficit to take a 22-21 fourth-quarter lead. Unfortunately, another fumble cost Chicago a chance at victory.
A Pair of Vikings Rookies were Injured in Week 5 Victory

It has been a rough start to the year for the Minnesota Vikings rookies. On Sunday, a couple more of the Vikings’ rookies were injured. Following the game, Kevin O’Connell met with the media. In his opening statement, he addressed a few topics, one of which being the status of a couple of his rookies: “Just want to give you guys a quick update on a couple injuries. Ty Chandler suffered a broken thumb and he’ll be out. We’ll let you guys know timeline-wise, but we’ll get that fixed up, and then Akayleb Evans is in the concussion protocol.”
FOX Sports

Smith-Marsette's late mistakes hurt Bears in loss to Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Chicago Bears were driving late and trailing by a touchdown when Ihmir Smith-Marsette caught a 15-yard pass and reached the Minnesota 39. The second-year receiver had juked past Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler Sr. with a cut and a stiff-arm to gain a crucial first down.
12 Snap Reactions after Vikings-Bears

From a suggestion by a reader, we continue our “snap reactions” weekly piece detailing thoughts and analysis after a Minnesota Vikings game. This will be off-the-cuff, a wee bit “random,” and hopefully insightful. The Vikings climbed to 4-1 atop the NFC North after a typical NFC...
Vikings Escaped an Awful Special Teams Day

On Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings escaped with a 29-22 win over the Chicago Bears and took full control of the NFC North after the Green Bay Packers fell to the New York Giants in London on Sunday morning. Once again, special teams played a huge role in how this game played out, but on a day where the Vikings special teams played awful, Minnesota was able to come out with a win.
VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!

