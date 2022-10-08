Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
3 Great Burger Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
2022 NBA Draft Review: Minnesota TimberwolvesAdrian HolmanMinneapolis, MN
Related
The Vikings Have One Large Problem
The Minnesota Vikings are 4-1 through five weeks, sitting atop the NFC North. But the team has one large and identifiable problem. Even with a luxurious 4-1 record, the Vikings are going to bed in the 3rd Quarter. Thankfully for their sake, they respond with a vengeance in the 4th Quarter, yet 3rd Quarters are a documentable dilemma.
Bears' Ihmir Smith-Marsette Explains What Happened on Costly Fumble Vs. Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Ihmir Smith-Marsette had been craving the moment that arrived Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. With the Bears trailing the Minnesota Vikings 29-22 late in the fourth quarter, Smith-Marsette had the chance to drive a dagger into the heart of the team that cut him before the season.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus explains decision to attempt onside kick in loss to Vikings
Bears coach Matt Eberflus has often referenced his hope to balance analytics with his gut as he makes key decisions. That was the case as he called for an onside kick during the third quarter of his team’s 29-22 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.
Vikings Tight End Hits IR
The Minnesota Vikings will be a man short for at least the next four games as the franchise looks to build on a 3-1 start to the 2022 season. TE Ben Ellefson was added to Injured Reserve on Saturday, battling a groin injury. In his stead, 7th-Round rookie from South...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Purple Rumor Mill: Mattison’s Role, Jefferson as OPOY, Cousins’ Odd Dynamic
VikingsTerritory’s Purple Rumor Mill is a two-day chronicle each week. All the week’s rumors are lassoed and plopped in two spots — articles on Saturday and Sunday — for review. Today is the October 9th edition. Remember — rumors are rumors. What you read on weekends...
What we learned as Bears' comeback comes up short vs. Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The Bears were dead and buried after 18 minutes at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota on Sunday. The Vikings had bulldozed them on three straight possessions to open the game, taking a 21-3 lead midway through the second quarter. The Bears looked cooked. The Vikings were...
Vikings look to improve to 4-1 with win against the Bears
MINNEAPOLIS — After traveling across the pond to play the New Orleans Saints in London last Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings return home in Week 5 to take on their NFC North rival, the Chicago Bears. Last week, the 3-1 Vikings sailed home from their International Series game in London...
Vikings Offensive Line Dominates. Again.
One of the most enjoyable trends for this season is watching the offensive line of the Vikings. Not only did it play well against the Bears, it flat-out dominated. Kirk Cousins seemed to have all day to throw, and there were massive lanes for Cook and Mattison to run through.
RELATED PEOPLE
Week 5: Bears at Vikings, According to Madden Simulation
Week 5: Bears at Vikings, According to Madden Simulation. The Minnesota Vikings return home to U.S. Bank Stadium for a Week 5 tilt against the Chicago Bears. After traveling across the pond in Week 4 and eeking one out against a shorthanded New Orleans Saints team, Kevin O’Connell’s crew will look for a more convincing victory this week.
Live updates: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football in KC
Follow along as the Chiefs face the AFC West-rival Raiders in a Monday Night Football matchup at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
Tom Brady sends message to St. John Vianney player injured during game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had some words of encouragement for a New Jersey high school football player who was injured during a game.
Once-Promising Viking Signs with Dolphins
Like Janarius Robinson joining the Philadelphia Eagles before playing the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2, another ex-Vikings defender latched onto the Miami Dolphins on Monday. The Vikings play the Dolphins in Miami on Sunday. And when that game kicks off, Miami’s coaching staff will have likely picked the brain of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Apparently, OBJ Wants Green and Gold
Normally, when an aging wide receiver coming off a torn ACL sits as an unsigned free agent, they can’t necessarily create lists of teams that they will or won’t sign with. I suppose normal rules don’t apply when that aging wide receiver is a Super Bowl champion and widely known for one of the greatest touchdown catches in NFL history.
Vikings Have No Anxiety about Danielle Hunter
The Minnesota Vikings pass rush through four games has been limited compared to previous seasons under former head coach Mike Zimmer. In particular, Danielle Hunter’s output is skimpier, but the team’s defensive coordinator Ed Donatell is unfazed by it. Hunter has logged four QB pressures in 2022, the...
4 Downs: Making sense of the Bears' divisional loss vs. Vikings
The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Minnesota Vikings, 29-22, on Sunday, falling to 2-3 ahead of a Week 6 prime-time matchup against the Washington Commanders. Following a brutal first-half showing by both the offense and defense, the Bears overcame an 18-point deficit to take a 22-21 fourth-quarter lead. Unfortunately, another fumble cost Chicago a chance at victory.
A Pair of Vikings Rookies were Injured in Week 5 Victory
It has been a rough start to the year for the Minnesota Vikings rookies. On Sunday, a couple more of the Vikings’ rookies were injured. Following the game, Kevin O’Connell met with the media. In his opening statement, he addressed a few topics, one of which being the status of a couple of his rookies: “Just want to give you guys a quick update on a couple injuries. Ty Chandler suffered a broken thumb and he’ll be out. We’ll let you guys know timeline-wise, but we’ll get that fixed up, and then Akayleb Evans is in the concussion protocol.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
Smith-Marsette's late mistakes hurt Bears in loss to Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Chicago Bears were driving late and trailing by a touchdown when Ihmir Smith-Marsette caught a 15-yard pass and reached the Minnesota 39. The second-year receiver had juked past Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler Sr. with a cut and a stiff-arm to gain a crucial first down.
PurplePTSD: Missing a TE, Upward OL Trend, Defensive Leadership
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – The Vikings will be sans their customary TE3 on Sunday...
12 Snap Reactions after Vikings-Bears
From a suggestion by a reader, we continue our “snap reactions” weekly piece detailing thoughts and analysis after a Minnesota Vikings game. This will be off-the-cuff, a wee bit “random,” and hopefully insightful. The Vikings climbed to 4-1 atop the NFC North after a typical NFC...
Vikings Escaped an Awful Special Teams Day
On Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings escaped with a 29-22 win over the Chicago Bears and took full control of the NFC North after the Green Bay Packers fell to the New York Giants in London on Sunday morning. Once again, special teams played a huge role in how this game played out, but on a day where the Vikings special teams played awful, Minnesota was able to come out with a win.
VikingsTerritory
Minneapolis, MN
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com
Comments / 0