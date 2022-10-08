It has been a rough start to the year for the Minnesota Vikings rookies. On Sunday, a couple more of the Vikings’ rookies were injured. Following the game, Kevin O’Connell met with the media. In his opening statement, he addressed a few topics, one of which being the status of a couple of his rookies: “Just want to give you guys a quick update on a couple injuries. Ty Chandler suffered a broken thumb and he’ll be out. We’ll let you guys know timeline-wise, but we’ll get that fixed up, and then Akayleb Evans is in the concussion protocol.”

