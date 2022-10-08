ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, SC

Comments / 1

Related
manninglive.com

CCSD announces teacher and staff features

In Clarendon County School District, we recognize that it takes a village to educate and empower our children and build a culture of learning in our schools. Our teachers and staff play an important role in ensuring that our students have a safe environment to excel and that change happens in the lives of our young adults, families, and the community. Each month, we will recognize outstanding teachers and staff members who are making a positive impact in Clarendon County School District.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

P.K. Hightower: Love of science and math adds up to successful career, committed service

Although a lifelong lover of math, P.K. Hightower might find it hard to count up all the ways she has helped people and agencies through her career and community service. Since Hightower came from The Ohio State University right out of graduate school to the Savannah River Site to work first as a physicist more than 34 years ago, she has mentored young women and helped them find a path to college, advocated for children in the legal system, supported breast cancer awareness and championed the United Way of Aiken County.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Calhoun County, SC
Government
County
Calhoun County, SC
News19 WLTX

Sumter residents prepare for 13th annual Porches of Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter residents are opening their porches to the community tonight. The 13th annual Porches of Sumter event encourages residents to get to know each other. For this year's event, residents in the historic district are setting up tables on their porches and in their front yards where different local businesses and community members will be stationed to hand out food and drinks "to really showcase the neighborhoods that make Sumter so special," as Eric Reisenauer puts it.
SUMTER, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Jasmine Smith receives a 2023 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly Leadership in Law Award

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Attorney Jasmine D. Smith of Robinson Gray law firm is one of the recipients of the 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly Leadership in Law Awards. These awards honor attorneys from across the state who have achieved success in their law practice, made contributions to society and had an impact on the legal profession. Each is nominated by a peer or peers, then selected as an honoree by an internal panel of judges. Bios of Jasmine and the other honorees have been published by South Carolina Lawyers Weekly.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Richland Two superintendent: Our schools are very safe

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — Students and staff at Blythewood High School dealt with a situation no school should ever have to--a threat of a school shooting that forced them to abruptly stop class and evacuate to safety. The threat, thankfully, wasn't real. Instead, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said he...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Arts#Art#Murals#Community Development#Infrastructure#St Matthew
WIS-TV

Church donates $3000 to establish food pantry at Richland Northeast High School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday Pastor Chris Leevy Johnson and the Brookland Baptist Church donated $3000 to establish a food pantry at Richland Northeast High School. The church and the pastor said they’re committed to establishing a food pantry at every high school in Richland Two. Friday’s donation to Richland Northeast was made in honor of an R2 graduate, Justice Reginé Stewart.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

COMET: Interim CEO and Executive Director passed away

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The COMET says its Interim CEO and Executive Director died unexpectedly Friday morning. The company praised Derrick Huggins as a multi-faceted transportation and community leader. In November 2021, he was appointed as the Interim CEO & Executive Director after serving as a transportation executive with...
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Relationships
WIS-TV

Richland County Sheriff’s Dept. hosts neighborhood cleanup

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department hosted a neighborhood cleanup and beautification project Saturday morning. Captain Russell Brewton organized the event for the Woodfield Park neighborhood off Decker Boulevard. Cpt. Brewton, Forest Lake Presbyterian Church, Woodfield Baptist Church and students and staff from the Islamic Academy of Columbia participated in picking up trash and sanding and painting wooden benches.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

New school superintendent named for Lexington One

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County School District One Board of Trustees has selected a new superintendent. The board unanimously selected Dr. Gerrita L. Postlewait to serve as superintendent. Postlewait, who has served as interim superintendent since July, replaces Dr. Gregory Little who accepted a role with the South Carolina...
LEXINGTON, SC
coladaily.com

Gervais Street Bridge Dinner brings residents together for a good cause

The Gervais Street Bridge Dinner welcomed many individuals to a circus-themed extravaganza. More than 1,400 guests socialized and put on their best outfits to attend the special event Sunday evening. Attendees began to arrive around 3 p.m. and enjoyed drinks and hors d'oeuvres. Circus acts put on a show at...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy