Town of Lexington officially recognizes Juneteenth as holiday
LEXINGTON, S.C. — As of last week, the Town of Lexington officially recognized Juneteenth as a national holiday. This comes roughly a year after Juneteenth became a federal holiday. The day is remembered for the events of June 19, 1865. This decision by Lexington leaders is something that was...
manninglive.com
CCSD announces teacher and staff features
In Clarendon County School District, we recognize that it takes a village to educate and empower our children and build a culture of learning in our schools. Our teachers and staff play an important role in ensuring that our students have a safe environment to excel and that change happens in the lives of our young adults, families, and the community. Each month, we will recognize outstanding teachers and staff members who are making a positive impact in Clarendon County School District.
The Post and Courier
P.K. Hightower: Love of science and math adds up to successful career, committed service
Although a lifelong lover of math, P.K. Hightower might find it hard to count up all the ways she has helped people and agencies through her career and community service. Since Hightower came from The Ohio State University right out of graduate school to the Savannah River Site to work first as a physicist more than 34 years ago, she has mentored young women and helped them find a path to college, advocated for children in the legal system, supported breast cancer awareness and championed the United Way of Aiken County.
Young entrepreneur expands business after successful months
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Opening a business can be frightening even for an adult. But, for one local teen who took that leap of faith seven months ago, it's paid off. Lawson Taylor is the 14-year-old owner of LT Toys & Stuff which he opened earlier in 2022. Now it's expanding.
The Post and Courier
Columbia opens Community Promotions Grant applications for first time in years
COLUMBIA — For the first time in years, Columbia nonprofits can apply for funding through the city's Community Promotions Grant program. The city has $140,000 to dole out. Applications are due by noon on Oct. 28. The grant comes from the city's general fund, so it's only available when...
Sumter residents prepare for 13th annual Porches of Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter residents are opening their porches to the community tonight. The 13th annual Porches of Sumter event encourages residents to get to know each other. For this year's event, residents in the historic district are setting up tables on their porches and in their front yards where different local businesses and community members will be stationed to hand out food and drinks "to really showcase the neighborhoods that make Sumter so special," as Eric Reisenauer puts it.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Jasmine Smith receives a 2023 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly Leadership in Law Award
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Attorney Jasmine D. Smith of Robinson Gray law firm is one of the recipients of the 2022 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly Leadership in Law Awards. These awards honor attorneys from across the state who have achieved success in their law practice, made contributions to society and had an impact on the legal profession. Each is nominated by a peer or peers, then selected as an honoree by an internal panel of judges. Bios of Jasmine and the other honorees have been published by South Carolina Lawyers Weekly.
Richland Two superintendent: Our schools are very safe
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — Students and staff at Blythewood High School dealt with a situation no school should ever have to--a threat of a school shooting that forced them to abruptly stop class and evacuate to safety. The threat, thankfully, wasn't real. Instead, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said he...
WIS-TV
Church donates $3000 to establish food pantry at Richland Northeast High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday Pastor Chris Leevy Johnson and the Brookland Baptist Church donated $3000 to establish a food pantry at Richland Northeast High School. The church and the pastor said they’re committed to establishing a food pantry at every high school in Richland Two. Friday’s donation to Richland Northeast was made in honor of an R2 graduate, Justice Reginé Stewart.
Columbia church, non-profit working to support those impacted by Hurricanes Ian and Fiona
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Saturday was a time for music and culture as congregants with Centro Cristiano Cristo Reina Church joined the community in celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. Pastor Manuel Alvarez says the celebration comes at a challenging time as islands like Cuba and Puerto Rico join other areas recovering...
Calhoun County advancing plans for new fire training facility
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — Calhoun County is advancing a plan for a new fire training facility. It will be located along Doodle Hill Road just outside the town of St. Matthews. Local firefighters say they're hoping a new centrally-located facility will allow them to better serve residents throughout the county.
abccolumbia.com
COMET: Interim CEO and Executive Director passed away
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The COMET says its Interim CEO and Executive Director died unexpectedly Friday morning. The company praised Derrick Huggins as a multi-faceted transportation and community leader. In November 2021, he was appointed as the Interim CEO & Executive Director after serving as a transportation executive with...
Claflin University student shares experience being mentored by FBI Columbia
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The FBI in Columbia has launched its first mentoring program, allowing employees to connect with students at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) across the Midlands and expose them to potential career opportunities. The program is giving college students insight into the world of federal...
WIS-TV
Richland County Sheriff’s Dept. hosts neighborhood cleanup
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department hosted a neighborhood cleanup and beautification project Saturday morning. Captain Russell Brewton organized the event for the Woodfield Park neighborhood off Decker Boulevard. Cpt. Brewton, Forest Lake Presbyterian Church, Woodfield Baptist Church and students and staff from the Islamic Academy of Columbia participated in picking up trash and sanding and painting wooden benches.
New school superintendent named for Lexington One
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County School District One Board of Trustees has selected a new superintendent. The board unanimously selected Dr. Gerrita L. Postlewait to serve as superintendent. Postlewait, who has served as interim superintendent since July, replaces Dr. Gregory Little who accepted a role with the South Carolina...
coladaily.com
Gervais Street Bridge Dinner brings residents together for a good cause
The Gervais Street Bridge Dinner welcomed many individuals to a circus-themed extravaganza. More than 1,400 guests socialized and put on their best outfits to attend the special event Sunday evening. Attendees began to arrive around 3 p.m. and enjoyed drinks and hors d'oeuvres. Circus acts put on a show at...
Parents talk about being helpless after shooting hoax at high school
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — Whenever a school lockdown happens, even if it does turn out to be all a hoax, it's a given that parents still have questions and want answers. This was the case today for guardians of Blythewood High School students. Fear, confusion, phone calls and hours of...
'Scary': Blythewood students share their experience from shooter hoax
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Samantha Threats, a freshman at Blythewood High School, and her sister Shataria were having what they called a normal Wednesday morning getting to school and going to their first period class. But that was soon interrupted by an announcement saying the school was on lockdown. “I...
Duke Energy preparing to bring lake levels down at Lake Wateree for up to 16 months
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Days after Lake Wateree was lowered in anticipation of Hurricane Ian, that trend will continue as Duke Energy prepares to bring lake levels down six-to-seven feet below full-pond levels for over a year. "We are actually gonna start drawing down Lake Wateree mid-October," said Ben...
Blythewood High to be on e-learning Thursday following scare, hoax
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — Blythewood High School will have an e-learning day Thursday as its students and staff recover from a stressful day caused by a fake threat against the school. The district announced Wednesday night that the school would move to that adapted school day for Thursday. Students can...
