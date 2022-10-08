Although a lifelong lover of math, P.K. Hightower might find it hard to count up all the ways she has helped people and agencies through her career and community service. Since Hightower came from The Ohio State University right out of graduate school to the Savannah River Site to work first as a physicist more than 34 years ago, she has mentored young women and helped them find a path to college, advocated for children in the legal system, supported breast cancer awareness and championed the United Way of Aiken County.

