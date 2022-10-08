ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Park, FL

Opinion: Don’t Worry Doll: a look at Annie Russell’s production of ‘A Doll’s House, Part 2’ and ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Sandspur
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Don’t Worry Darling: Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde got into a ‘screaming match’ on set, source says

Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde allegedly broke into a “screaming match” on the set of Don’t Worry Darling, according to a source.The new development comes amid further reports of acrimony between filmmaker Wilde and star Pugh on the set of the new psychological thriller.In a recent interview with Vulture, an anonymous source who spent significant time on set, told the publication that tensions between 26-year-old Pugh and Wilde, 38, reached boiling point when the two got into a “screaming match”. The source alleges that news of the hostility eventually reached studio executives, with Toby Emmerich, the highest-ranking Warner Bros...
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

According to the Original Script, "Don't Worry Darling" Was Supposed to End Much Differently

Watch out! This post contains spoilers. The twist ending in "Don't Worry Darling" remains one of the most talked-about aspects of an already much-discussed film. But, according to the original script — written by Carey and Shane Van Dyke and made public via 8FLiX — Alice and Jack's fate initially played out much differently from the version we saw onscreen. Following all of the drama surrounding the cast and crew of "Don't Worry Darling," critics mainly panned the film (despite a booming $19.4 million box office debut). For many viewers, the Van Dyke brothers' script, which was sold to New Line Cinema in 2019 and later revised by Katie Silberman per director Olivia Wilde's request, offers an expanded look at the original story. Read on to find out how the writers of "Don't Worry Darling" originally intended the story to end, and see which version you like better.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winter Park, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
City
Winter Park, FL
People

Jamie Lee Curtis Had a 'Tough Time' Making 'Knives Out' Because She Was 'Isolated' Much of the Time

As a seasoned scream queen, Jamie Lee Curtis has seen her fair share of twists in film — but Knives Out might take the cake. "It turned out to be this fantastic movie," Curtis, 63, raved to Entertainment Weekly of the 2019 hit comedy thriller, which featured an ensemble cast and was directed by Rian Johnson. "I would never have known that the movie we were making was the movie that we made."
MOVIES
Popculture

Selena Gomez Is Working on Rebooting Beloved '90s Movie

Selena Gomez just wrapped up Only Murders in the Building Season 2 at Hulu, and is already working on her next project. According to Deadline, sources say 20th Century is developing a reboot of the 1988 film Working Girl, which starred Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver and Joan Cusack. Gomez is said to be in final negotiations to be a producer on the film, which is being adapted by Ilana Pena. No other details are available at this time, but Deadline noted that the film is likely to premiere on Hulu.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Annie Russell
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Kevin Griffin
Person
Anne Marie
Person
Olivia Wilde
Person
Henrik Ibsen
People

Geena Davis 'Would of Course' Like to Star in 'Beetlejuice 2' — Although 'Ghosts Don't Age'

The Oscar winner discusses the making of Tim Burton's classic in her new book, Dying of Politeness: A Memoir Geena Davis is game to travel to the afterlife again. The Oscar winner, 66, and Alec Baldwin played a a lovable but dead married couple in Tim Burton's 1988 classic Beetlejuice. Rumors of a sequel have been bubbling for years; in February those dreams became a reality when it was reported that Brad Pitt's production company Plan B had boarded a second ghoulish installment. While Davis tells PEOPLE she...
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Reveals Fred Armisen's Uncle Fester and Christina Ricci in New 'Wednesday' Trailer

Netflix released the first trailer for Wednesday on Saturday during New York Comic-Con, finally revealing who is playing Uncle Fester in the newest live-action adaptation of The Addams Family. Saturday Night Live veteran Fred Armisen was completely transformed to star as the beloved character. Christina Ricci, who starred as Wednesday Addams in the early 1990s Addams Family movies, also makes an appearance as her new character.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Velma’: Mindy Kaling’s Adult ‘Scooby-Doo’ Series Casts Sam Richardson, Constance Wu, ‘Weird Al’ and More

Fresh off the viral news that Velma is officially a lesbian in the latest “Scooby-Doo” movie, the Mystery Inc. member is getting more love in Mindy Kaling’s upcoming adult animated series set at HBO Max. During a Thursday panel at New York Comic Con, Kaling revealed the star-studded cast of “Velma,” which features Sam Richardson as Shaggy, Constance Wu as Daphne and Glenn Howerton as Fred. Kaling will voice Velma. The voice acting cast also features Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Russell Peters, Melissa Fumero, Stephen Root, Gary Cole, Ming-Na Wen, Ken Leung, Cherry Jones, Frank Welker, Fortune Feimster, Yvonne...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Darling#Performing#Musical Theater#Victorian#Rollins
KEYT

‘Amsterdam’ and ‘Lyle Lyle’ struggle, letting ‘Smile’ repeat

NEW YORK (AP) — David O. Russell’s star-studded 1930s mystery “Amsterdam” flopped and the children’s book adaptation “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” debuted softly, allowing the horror thriller “Smile” to repeat atop the box office in U.S. and Canada theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday. A week after topping the charts with a $22-million launch, Paramount Pictures’ “Smile” remained No. 1 with $17.6 million at the box office — an impressive second week for the modestly budget horror flick. Neither new release caught fire with moviegoers but the disappointment was most acute for “Amsterdam,” a poorly reviewed $80 million screwball romp starring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Todd Field Says Cate Blanchett Would Have Starred In His Unproduced Joan Didion-Written Political Thriller

A long and belated 16 years after his last film (“Little Children,” 2006), filmmaker Todd Field has returned with something of a masterpiece with “TÁR,” starring Cate Blanchett. A bold, audacious, uncompromising work, “TÁR” centers on power and all its forms, its transactional nature, and the way it’s seemingly granted and taken away with lighting speed in our modern world. The film focuses on conductor Lydia Tár (Blanchett), a composer at the very apex of her field, a polymath, genius, conductor, and EGOT who has got more than a few skeletons in her closet. The movie is a portrait of an unraveling as much as it is a study of power in the post #MeToo, post-cancel culture world (our review).
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile Reviews Are Here, See What Critics Are Saying About the Musical Book Adaptation

Many of us are familiar with Lyle, the friendly crocodile who lived with the Primm family in the house on East 88th Street, but we’ve certainly never seen him portrayed as we will when Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile hits theaters on October 7. Pop singer Shawn Mendes stars as the voice of the titular reptile. Based on that bit of casting, you can glean that this children’s story has been turned into a full-blown musical for the big screen, with original music from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (The Greatest Showman, Dear Evan Hanson and La La Land). Critics have had the chance to screen the movie ahead of its release, so let’s see what they think.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Us Weekly

‘Scream’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Courteney Cox, Drew Barrymore and More

Do you like scary movies? The horror genre hasn't been the same since Ghostface asked Drew Barrymore that question in 1996. Three sequels and one TV spinoff later, the Scream franchise isn't going anywhere. The first Scream film debuted in December, a month usually reserved for awards contenders and family-friendly holiday fare. Even so, it […]
MOVIES
The Guardian

‘I don’t care what my value is today’: teen dream Ryan Phillippe on co-parenting with Reese Witherspoon and opening a B&B

Back in 2006, when Ryan Phillippe was 32, he flew to Costa Rica in the hope of escaping a media maelstrom. He and his wife of seven years, Reese Witherspoon, had announced they were separating, and the LA paparazzi, then at its peak madness, pursued him everywhere. So he left the country in search of anonymity. No such luck: when he landed, some people excitedly approached him.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy