Pensacola, FL

Argument leads to gunfire, arrest: Crestview Police Department

CRESTVIEW, Fla. — A Crestview man has been arrested after officers with the Crestview Police Department responded to multiple calls of shots being fired in the city, the agency has announced. According to the Crestview Police Department (CPD), Horace James Durden, 30, is charged with aggravated assault with a...
CRESTVIEW, FL
Two arrested following traffic stop in Crestview

CRESTVIEW, Fla. – Two people from Crestview are facing drug charges after the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office searched a car that was stopped for allegedly traveling over the speed limit, the agency said. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), Earnest Goodman, 37, is charged with trafficking...
CRESTVIEW, FL
Okaloosa-Walton traffic advisory: State Road 85, U.S. 98, U.S. 331

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Pensacola, FL
Pensacola, FL
Niceville’s Bron Ringstad named EFCU Vice President

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – Bron Ringstad of Niceville has been named vice president of branch operations for Eglin Federal Credit Union. Ringstad has served as a manager for Eglin Federal Credit Union (EFCU) since 2009, EFCU said in an announcement. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from Florida State University.
NICEVILLE, FL

