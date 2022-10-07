The Madison Symphony Orchestra is thrilled to welcome James Ehnes back to Overture Hall for our October 14, 15, & 16 concerts, Sublime Violin & Journeys. This will be his fourth performance with the Madison Symphony Orchestra, previously performing in 2012, 2015, and most recently in February of 2019 in Pictures at an Exhibition. Read the reviews from James Ehnes’s 2019 appearances in Madison to discover why the MSO continues to invite her back to Overture Hall time and time again — plus, learn more and buy tickets for Sublime Violin & Journeys, Oct. 14-16!

MADISON, WI ・ 8 HOURS AGO