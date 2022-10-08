Photos: Joseph Federer leads Parkway West past Parkway South

The Parkway West Longhorns lost a heartbreaker in Week 6 when they couldn't hold on to a 21-point halftime lead against Parkway North.

The Longhorns weren't going to let that happen again on Thursday at Parkway South,

Led by junior quarterback Joseph Federer, Parkway West scored early and often against the Patriots, built a 35-point lead at halftime and rolled to a 45-7 victory.

Federer passed for 214 yards and four touchdowns – both career highs – and ran for 81 yards and a score. Trenton Livingston, a junior running back, racked up 183 total yards (113 receiving, 70 rushing) and scored two touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Jack Goedde caught two touchdown passes.

Parkway West improved to 5-2, while Parkway South fell to 4-3 with its second straight loss.

Parkway West at Parkway North football

Photos from Nate Latsch