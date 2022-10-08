ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballwin, MO

Photos: Joseph Federer leads Parkway West past Parkway South

By Nate Latsch
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S5sxz_0iQsazbw00

The Parkway West Longhorns lost a heartbreaker in Week 6 when they couldn't hold on to a 21-point halftime lead against Parkway North.

The Longhorns weren't going to let that happen again on Thursday at Parkway South,

Led by junior quarterback Joseph Federer, Parkway West scored early and often against the Patriots, built a 35-point lead at halftime and rolled to a 45-7 victory.

Federer passed for 214 yards and four touchdowns – both career highs – and ran for 81 yards and a score. Trenton Livingston, a junior running back, racked up 183 total yards (113 receiving, 70 rushing) and scored two touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Jack Goedde caught two touchdown passes.

Parkway West improved to 5-2, while Parkway South fell to 4-3 with its second straight loss.

Parkway West at Parkway North football

Photos from Nate Latsch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ws9C4_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NwcF3_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gErdw_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vkb8B_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oFOrq_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34HF5v_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dvfGN_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AZP1m_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YziqD_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xEN6E_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pU1RJ_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0axN0Y_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k56oi_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oC8zX_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VEbsM_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zI6Tl_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=055OOk_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NS9x6_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cr7iJ_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A7BRx_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3srXox_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QzXHE_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mjyBf_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZNhld_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2folMu_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03uaob_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b4xo3_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bSTJ0_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oyLoE_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03g5Mk_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gc2br_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4auzph_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VdI0l_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DT282_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25CLoP_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gjkqb_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=128Cif_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02vn1l_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ni4V6_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YboLb_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h4yv7_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TwIf7_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00bR7S_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UVgfh_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43gVsc_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33GSdk_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wCAEm_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46rCNN_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WSvfc_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VtwOC_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sYwLv_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VE9XA_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SJrOK_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YTHND_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nIF1K_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EPwwQ_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eLNAA_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gsHpS_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nr8kg_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3328zU_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tV0dC_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rYoSM_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IfPcq_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tflx5_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tx0t3_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49TrN9_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=273wKR_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xSj7i_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jj2Ix_0iQsazbw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vUV5D_0iQsazbw00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Football PRO

Belleville, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Edwardsville High School football team will have a game with Belleville East High School on October 08, 2022, 09:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
BELLEVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Tigers Beat CBC In Hard-Fought Game In Regular Season Finale

ST. LOUIS – The Edwardsville Tigers finished their regular season with a 13-5-2 record after crossing the river to take on the Catholic Brothers College High School Cadets by a score of 1-0 Saturday afternoon. This game between Edwardsville and CBC has been on their schedules for a while...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ballwin, MO
Ballwin, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Football
advantagenews.com

Vintage Base Ball coming to Edwardsville

The Madison County Historical Society is hosting a vintage “base ball” game in Edwardsville on Saturday, October 15. Held at the Winston Brown Recreation Complex (Hoppe Field) on Schiller Avenue in Edwardsville, this will offer a glimpse back in time to how the game was played in 1860.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Missouri

If you happen to live in Missouri and you also love eating burgers with your friends from time to time, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing burger spots in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
MISSOURI STATE
myleaderpaper.com

Two hurt in crash on Hwy. 61-67, Imperial Main

An Arnold woman and a St. Louis man were hurt in a three-vehicle traffic accident Thursday, Oct. 6, on Hwy. 61-67 and Main Street in Imperial. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Dylan Pincasak, 33, of St. Louis was driving a 2020 Hyundai Accent south on Hwy. 61-67 at 12:10 p.m. when his vehicle hit the rear of a 2014 Kia Sorento driven by Raquel Bunn, 51, of Arnold, who was turning left from Hwy. 61-67 onto Main Street. The impact of the collision pushed the front of the Kia into the rear of a 2019 Lincoln Corsair driven by Shelba King, 67, of Valles Mines.
IMPERIAL, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#American Football#Longhorns
myleaderpaper.com

Teen hurt in traffic accident on Seckman Road

A St. Louis teenager was hurt in a single-car accident Friday, Oct. 7, on Seckman Road in Imperial. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Hunter Gross, 19, of Barnhart was driving a 2020 Audi A3 north on Seckman Road west of the I-55 West Outer Road at 11:20 p.m. when he lost control and the Audi went off the road and overturned.
IMPERIAL, MO
FOX2Now

St. Louis forecast: More cool air in the future?

ST. LOUIS – It’s been a beautiful but cool fall weekend, with Sunday’s high temperatures getting back to a little above normal. There is a quick warmup on the way, with temperatures into the 80s on Monday. A cold front will swop in, bringing a chance of rain on Tuesday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
myleaderpaper.com

Hillsboro man hurt in sport UTV crash in Iron County; driver arrested

A Hillsboro man was hurt while riding in a sport utility terrain vehicle accident Saturday, Oct. 8, in Iron County, in which the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 33-year-old man from Ironton was driving a 2021 Polaris RZR...
IRON COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Valley Middle School cafeteria to get new wall, windows

A wall of windows soon will be replaced in the Valley Middle School Cafeteria, 4300 Gravois Road, in House Springs. The Northwest R-1 Board of Education voted 6-0 Sept. 15 to award a $140,000 contract to Lexicon Construction in Webster Groves to replace the wall, which includes seven windows. Board vice president Retta “Susan” Tuggle was absent from the meeting.
HOUSE SPRINGS, MO
FOX2Now

Apartment building on fire in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – There was a fire in an apartment building Monday morning in north St. Louis. The fire in the bedroom of an apartment unit in the 1200 block of Hodiamont Avenue started at about 9:45 a.m. Battalion Chief 805C Shawn Ryan said flames were shooting out of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy