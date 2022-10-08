Read full article on original website
foxbangor.com
Bucksport dominant on both ends in win over Mustangs
BUCKSPORT – The Bucks were impressive on both ends of the ball, picking up their third straight victory with a 70-26 win over Mt. View. Kamryn Webber opened scoring with a rushing touchdown in the first, and would score again on the Bucks’ next possession. On their first drive of the second, Webber would score again, this time from behind the 50-yard line, and the Bucks would win 70-26.
foxbangor.com
Skowhegan stays perfect with 49-14 win over Edward Little
AUBURN – Skowhegan continued it’s perfect season on Friday night with a dominating 49-14 win over Edward Little. The Riverhawks opened the game up to 34-6 on a 23-yard run from Tyler Annis. The Eddies would score, and convert on the two point conversion to make it 34-14, but Skowhegan was too tough for the Eddies.
foxbangor.com
Orono rolls over Mustangs in 63-6 victory
ORONO – It was all Red Riots on Friday night, as Orono poured in 63 on their way to a big victory over St. John Valley. The Red Riots scored on the opening kickoff, and the offense would keep their foot on the pedal the rest of the way. They rebound off of two straight losses, and improve to 3-3 on the year, heading to Mattanawcook/PVHS/Lee next week to close out the schedule.
foxbangor.com
Old Town grabs first win over Bulldogs 42-30
OLD TOWN – It’s been a long season for the Old Town Coyotes, and their hard work paid off with the first win of the year on Friday night. The Coyotes took a 28-0 first half lead over Madison/Carrabec/Valley, but the Bulldogs would fire back in the second. However, Old Town outlasted the comeback, coming away with a 42-30 win for their first of the year.
foxbangor.com
Falmouth spoils Brewer homecoming with big 4th quarter
BREWER – It was close entering the fourth, but Falmouth would score three touchdowns in the final period to lead them to a 30-7 win over Brewer. Brewer opened scoring with a 20+ yard touchdown run from Cam Hughes, who took a direct snap from the Wildcat formation. Falmouth would answer with a long throw to senior Lucas Dilworth for a score, and then Dilworth would break up a pass to Hughes in the endzone on the ensuing Brewer drive.
There’s a Headless Ghost That Haunts This Beautiful Lake in Maine
The small town of Bucksport, Maine, is home to lots of incredible stories, whether they're about the Abenaki tribe of Native Americans, how Colonel Jonathan Buck founded the town, or even when the town went Hollywood in an ABC drama called Dark Shadows. But Bucksport also has its fair share of ghost stories, including the chilling tale that something, or someone, keeps haunting Silver Lake.
wabi.tv
Graham Lacher’s family follows up on credible sighting
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The family of a man who went missing several months ago say they are following up on a credible sighting Tuesday night. According to the Missing Graham Lacher Facebook page, they say a man who matched his description and likely behavior was seen walking down Island Ave. toward Ayer’s Island in Orono.
wabi.tv
Hidden gem in Monson takes fine cuisine to the next level
MONSON, Maine (WABI) - A hidden gem in Monson been discovered right under our nose. Marilou Ranta, known as Lulu, is taking fine cuisine to the next level. Photojournalist Mark Rediker stopped by The Quarry see what’s cooking.
wabi.tv
Maine Savings Amphitheater says Luke Combs show refunds are on the way
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - On Saturday, Sept. 3, Luke Combs played his second sold out show at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor. But after a great show the night before, Combs said he had to cut his set short due to throat issues and everyone would be refunded. If...
foxbangor.com
Road work on Hancock Street Monday and Tuesday
BANGOR– Hancock St. will be closed from Newbury St. to Pine St. for road repairs on Monday and Tuesday. Traffic will be detoured up Newbury St. over to York St. and back down Pine St. Please avoid this area if possible as there could be some delays. Call 989-2530...
foxbangor.com
New traffic pattern in Hermon
HERMON--Motorists are navigating around a new traffic pattern in the town of Hermon. There is a now a four way stop at the intersection of Fuller, Annis and Wing Roads. For years, those traveling on Fuller Road had the right of way, while drivers on the Annis and Wing Roads had stop signs at the intersection. This new traffic pattern change was introduced last week by the Maine Department of Transportation.
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Ice Cream Parlors in Maine?
MAINE - Whether you prefer drive-through ice cream or a walk-up window experience, Maine has plenty of places to satisfy your sweet tooth. Some local favorites include Red's Dairy Freeze and Mt. Desert Island Ice Cream, both a short drive from Portland. Both serve excellent strawberry soft-serve ice cream and are perfect for socializing.
A Milford Man Has Some Crazy Backyard Wildlife Videos
Wow! There are lots of critters running around Scott Hayden's backyard in Penobscot County. Remember way back when we all did many things during the Coivd-19 pandemic to pass the endless amount of long days and nights, wondering when this it all be over? For most people, it involved binge-watching shows like "Tiger King", or baking and cooking. One Maine man had something else in mind.
foxbangor.com
Paving on State Street in Bangor
BANGOR– There will be paving on State Street on Monday. Please avoid State Street, from Broadway to Hancock Street, from 9 A.M. to 7 P.M. In addition there will be no parking on both sides of the road during this time. Expect delays and lane closures around the work...
This Insane Maine House is Just a Short Drive From Augusta & Shows How The ‘Other Half’ Lives
The first thing that may be worth noting is that this place also comes with heated parking. That's right, there's room for up to four vehicles in the garage and when you drive in on a snowy February night, the slush and grime will melt right off your car and drain into the floor. Wow!
wabi.tv
Oakland woman’s dream comes true with new bakery
OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - An Oakland woman has turned her hobby into a dream come true. Saturday morning at 8 a.m., Vanessa Doyon and her family are holding the grand opening of their new business, Duckie Buddies Bakery and Cafe. They’re located at 54 Main Street in Oakland. There...
Camden: A waterfront gem threatened
Camden Harbor is known to sailors on the Maine coast to be two things: one of the prettiest harbors, and one of the most uncomfortable. Curtis Island and the ledges do little to blunt the force of the rollers swinging in to the outer harbor from Penobscot Bay. The earliest inhabitants of the land, the Penobscot, dubbed the harbor Megunticook, which translates roughly to “great swells of the sea,” for the immense waves that sweep through during storms.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Oct. 1-8. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 2. Andrea Merrifield, 38, of...
wabi.tv
Day 2 of the Bangor Mall’s Autumn Craft Fair
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Sunday was Day 2 of the Bangor Mall’s Autumn Craft Fair... There was no shortage of crafts and food to celebrate the Fall Season. After nearly 6,000 people attended Day 1 on Saturday, some crafters were already sold out. Organizer Kathy Harvey expressed her gratitude...
Damariscotta: A road to the hospital imperiled
It’s a long way from the pretty, protected waters of Christmas Cove, a tranquil mooring field at the outlet of the Damariscotta River, to that river’s namesake town, 14 miles north. Those who arrive by boat — after running the gauntlet of lobster buoys and aquaculture gear (the river is one of Maine’s most productive oyster-growing spots) – will eventually reach the twin villages of Newcastle and Damariscotta, former mill and fishing towns that now boast a lively trade in summer tourism.
