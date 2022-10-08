It'll be another classic fall day to finish out the weekend.After our coldest start since last April, temps will rebound nicely Sunday afternoon into the low 60s with plenty of sunshine.Whether you're tailgating before the Jets game, apple picking or heading to the Mets game tonight, you're in great shape!Skies remain mostly clear overnight, and it won't be quite as cold. Even so, temps will fall into the upper 40s around the city and mid 30s for the far northwest suburbs.Our nice weather rolls right into Monday, so if you have the day off, hopefully you can get outside. There will be a few more clouds around, but otherwise it's mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.There is a very slight chance of a sprinkle or quick shower in our far northern counties, if anything at all.Temps continue to moderate through midweek with our next widespread chance of showers not until Thursday.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO