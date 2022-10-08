ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/6 Thursday morning forecast

Forecast: Sunshine finally makes a comeback today. It will be 10-15 degrees warmer, too, with highs in the low 70s. Some clouds fill in tonight with perhaps a stray shower overnight. Temps will only fall to around 60. As for tomorrow, it will be mostly to partly sunny and breezy with just a stray shower in the afternoon. Expect highs in the 70s.Looking Ahead: We're expecting a lot of sunshine this weekend, but it will be much cooler. Expect highs in the 50s and low 60s with overnight lows in the 40s (city/suburbs) and 30s (N&W). 
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Cool and crisp

This morning's showers are long gone and we're looking at a crisp fall weekend with plenty of sunshine.Today will be 15-20 degrees cooler than yesterday with highs topping out in the upper 50s.Tonight will be the coldest so far for most as temps fall into the 30s in the suburbs and 40s around the city.A frost advisory goes into effect at midnight for the higher elevations to the north and west and continues until 8 a.m. Sunday.  As for tomorrow, it'll be another great day. Highs will be a few degrees milder in the low 60s.The nice weather continues right into next week with our next risk of any showers holding off until late Thursday. 
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Snow potential up north this weekend

October is one of the biggest transition months of the year for Wisconsin weather and this weekend is no exception. Along with falling temperatures, the chance for snow will move through northern Wisconsin and especially in parts of Canada Friday night, Oct. 7 through Saturday, Oct. 8. Low pressure moving through the Great Lakes region will allow for colder arctic air to plunge farther south and drop much of the region into below-average temperatures.
Cleveland News - Fox 8

A sharp chill tonight — but Sunday is looking nice

(WJW) — Temperatures will fall this evening from the 50s to the 40s, and in some cases even further, to the mid 30s. Skies will remain mostly clear and winds will stay breezy. A FROST ADVISORY has been issued for several counties from midnight until 9 a.m. Sunday. Take...
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
natureworldnews.com

Forecast Warns Nearly-Record High Temperatures in Pacific Northwest

The latest forecast revealed that residents might feel near-record high to warm temperatures in the Pacific Northwest over the next few days. After Florida and South Carolina suffered from hurricanes, causing widespread flooding and damage to properties, forecasts suggested that some parts in the Pacific Northwest could feel temperature-like August rather than the warm feeling of October.
WDBJ7.com

Ian remnants deliver snowy surprise for Blue Ridge mountains

Hurricane Ian quickly fell apart after landfall Friday as it moved inland. On the outside, it looked like a typical weakening tropical system. On the inside, it was undergoing a major remodeling during the hours that followed its destruction along the coast. Shortly before midnight Friday, snow and sleet suddenly...
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: A classic fall day, sunny & brisk

It'll be another classic fall day to finish out the weekend.After our coldest start since last April, temps will rebound nicely Sunday afternoon into the low 60s with plenty of sunshine.Whether you're tailgating before the Jets game, apple picking or heading to the Mets game tonight, you're in great shape!Skies remain mostly clear overnight, and it won't be quite as cold. Even so, temps will fall into the upper 40s around the city and mid 30s for the far northwest suburbs.Our nice weather rolls right into Monday, so if you have the day off, hopefully you can get outside. There will be a few more clouds around, but otherwise it's mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.There is a very slight chance of a sprinkle or quick shower in our far northern counties, if anything at all.Temps continue to moderate through midweek with our next widespread chance of showers not until Thursday.
Narcity

BC's Month-By-Month Winter Weather Forecast Was Revealed & Here's When To Expect Snow

B.C.'s weather forecast for this winter dropped and the month-by-month prediction shows just when British Columbians can expect snow to hit the province. Vancouver's weather forecast usually looks pretty rainy throughout the winter, but this year will see above-normal snowfall in the southern parts of the province, according to the forecast from the Old Farmer's Almanac.
natureworldnews.com

Western US to Expect Cooler Air with Potential Snow

According to the weather forecast, Western United States would feel cooler air starting Monday, with a potential of snow in some areas. Warmth to challenging nearly-high record temperatures persisted in some parts of the United States. In California, the hot weather to the extreme heat wave affected the power distribution...
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert Day as rain sticks around

Alert: Yellow Alert today for lingering showers and chilly temperatures.Forecast: Showers/rain linger around the area today with perhaps a downpour here and there. Expect highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Any leftover showers fizzle out this evening and allow for some clearing, especially overnight. Expect lows in the 50s. As for tomorrow, sunshine and pleasant temperatures finally return. Expect highs in the low 70s.Looking Ahead: A couple of cold fronts push through on Friday, but we're only expecting isolated showers at this point. Expect highs in the 70s. This weekend will be much cooler with highs in the 50s and low 60s and lows in the 40s and 30s. 
