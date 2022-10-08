Read full article on original website
Related
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/6 Thursday morning forecast
Forecast: Sunshine finally makes a comeback today. It will be 10-15 degrees warmer, too, with highs in the low 70s. Some clouds fill in tonight with perhaps a stray shower overnight. Temps will only fall to around 60. As for tomorrow, it will be mostly to partly sunny and breezy with just a stray shower in the afternoon. Expect highs in the 70s.Looking Ahead: We're expecting a lot of sunshine this weekend, but it will be much cooler. Expect highs in the 50s and low 60s with overnight lows in the 40s (city/suburbs) and 30s (N&W).
First Alert Forecast: Cool and crisp
This morning's showers are long gone and we're looking at a crisp fall weekend with plenty of sunshine.Today will be 15-20 degrees cooler than yesterday with highs topping out in the upper 50s.Tonight will be the coldest so far for most as temps fall into the 30s in the suburbs and 40s around the city.A frost advisory goes into effect at midnight for the higher elevations to the north and west and continues until 8 a.m. Sunday. As for tomorrow, it'll be another great day. Highs will be a few degrees milder in the low 60s.The nice weather continues right into next week with our next risk of any showers holding off until late Thursday.
FORECAST: Dry pattern continues with some overnight clouds
ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app. The pattern of dry conditions continues for the next few days. Some clouds will linger overnight with lows around 50. Highs on Monday...
Farmers’ Almanac, Old Farmer’s Almanac Predict Mild Winter For Some, Bitter Cold For Others
Summer just ended and fall has just begun, but that’s not stopping the Farmers’ Almanac and The Old Farmer’s Almanac from releasing their winter weather predictions. Their official “weather forecasters” claim to use a top-secret process to achieve their “super accurate” long range prediction.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cold weather forecast across US as tropical system expected to become a storm
Frigid weather is forecast across the U.S. over the coming days, with flurries expected in the Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes, as well as storms in the Southwest.
rsvplive.ie
Weather warning issued for six counties as strong winds expected to cause disruption
A status yellow weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland, including counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry. The UK Met Office warned that strong winds may lead to disruption on Wednesday. The 24 hour weather warning is valid from midnight on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday. Met...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Snow potential up north this weekend
October is one of the biggest transition months of the year for Wisconsin weather and this weekend is no exception. Along with falling temperatures, the chance for snow will move through northern Wisconsin and especially in parts of Canada Friday night, Oct. 7 through Saturday, Oct. 8. Low pressure moving through the Great Lakes region will allow for colder arctic air to plunge farther south and drop much of the region into below-average temperatures.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
A sharp chill tonight — but Sunday is looking nice
(WJW) — Temperatures will fall this evening from the 50s to the 40s, and in some cases even further, to the mid 30s. Skies will remain mostly clear and winds will stay breezy. A FROST ADVISORY has been issued for several counties from midnight until 9 a.m. Sunday. Take...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
natureworldnews.com
Forecast Warns Nearly-Record High Temperatures in Pacific Northwest
The latest forecast revealed that residents might feel near-record high to warm temperatures in the Pacific Northwest over the next few days. After Florida and South Carolina suffered from hurricanes, causing widespread flooding and damage to properties, forecasts suggested that some parts in the Pacific Northwest could feel temperature-like August rather than the warm feeling of October.
natureworldnews.com
September Heat Wave to Bring Back Summer-Like Temperatures for the Central US This Weekend
A September heat wave will make residents of the Central US feel summer-like temperatures once again similar to July, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. The forecast suggested that the extreme weather will build over the south-central parts of the US this coming weekend and may persist until next week. This comes...
Arctic blast is on the way with temperatures set to plunge to MINUS 2C on Monday as winter starts to bite
An Arctic blast is on its way to the UK as temperatures are set to plunge to -2C in some areas of the UK on Monday - as the winter starts to bite. Britons will face the coldest temperatures so far this season after the unprecedented summer heatwave finally comes to an end.
Sven Sundgaard responds to AccuWeather's winter forecast for Minnesota
Have you seen what AccuWeather's winter outlook says about Minnesota? As is always the case, every long-range forecast must be taken with a grain of salt because predicting the weather beyond a couple of weeks loses accuracy very fast. That said, long-range forecasting from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center has improved...
WDBJ7.com
Ian remnants deliver snowy surprise for Blue Ridge mountains
Hurricane Ian quickly fell apart after landfall Friday as it moved inland. On the outside, it looked like a typical weakening tropical system. On the inside, it was undergoing a major remodeling during the hours that followed its destruction along the coast. Shortly before midnight Friday, snow and sleet suddenly...
First Alert Forecast: A classic fall day, sunny & brisk
It'll be another classic fall day to finish out the weekend.After our coldest start since last April, temps will rebound nicely Sunday afternoon into the low 60s with plenty of sunshine.Whether you're tailgating before the Jets game, apple picking or heading to the Mets game tonight, you're in great shape!Skies remain mostly clear overnight, and it won't be quite as cold. Even so, temps will fall into the upper 40s around the city and mid 30s for the far northwest suburbs.Our nice weather rolls right into Monday, so if you have the day off, hopefully you can get outside. There will be a few more clouds around, but otherwise it's mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.There is a very slight chance of a sprinkle or quick shower in our far northern counties, if anything at all.Temps continue to moderate through midweek with our next widespread chance of showers not until Thursday.
Narcity
BC's Month-By-Month Winter Weather Forecast Was Revealed & Here's When To Expect Snow
B.C.'s weather forecast for this winter dropped and the month-by-month prediction shows just when British Columbians can expect snow to hit the province. Vancouver's weather forecast usually looks pretty rainy throughout the winter, but this year will see above-normal snowfall in the southern parts of the province, according to the forecast from the Old Farmer's Almanac.
natureworldnews.com
Western US to Expect Cooler Air with Potential Snow
According to the weather forecast, Western United States would feel cooler air starting Monday, with a potential of snow in some areas. Warmth to challenging nearly-high record temperatures persisted in some parts of the United States. In California, the hot weather to the extreme heat wave affected the power distribution...
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert Day as rain sticks around
Alert: Yellow Alert today for lingering showers and chilly temperatures.Forecast: Showers/rain linger around the area today with perhaps a downpour here and there. Expect highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Any leftover showers fizzle out this evening and allow for some clearing, especially overnight. Expect lows in the 50s. As for tomorrow, sunshine and pleasant temperatures finally return. Expect highs in the low 70s.Looking Ahead: A couple of cold fronts push through on Friday, but we're only expecting isolated showers at this point. Expect highs in the 70s. This weekend will be much cooler with highs in the 50s and low 60s and lows in the 40s and 30s.
End of Week Warmup To Be Followed by November-Like Chill in the Northeast
Forecasters predict that temperatures will dramatically decline to levels not seen since this past spring in many areas.
'False fall' arrives, but don't get too cozy, meteorologist says
After what seemed like a summer in the furnace, fall-like temperatures are forecast for some across the nation this week.
WJLA
DC Weather: Sun burns off Monday morning frost, pleasant temps ahead
WASHINGTON (7News) — It was another cold start Monday morning with wake up temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Plan for another pleasant autumn day with sunshine and high temperatures nearing 70 degrees. Tuesday and Wednesday will be similar to Monday with ample sun and warmer highs in the...
Comments / 0