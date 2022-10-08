Read full article on original website
KALAMAZOO, MI – A Kalamazoo man was arrested Sunday after police say he threatened officers with an axe. Police were dispatched to the man’s residence in the 1900 block of West D Avenue at 3:35 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, because he was reportedly suspected in an earlier crime, according to a news release from the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.
BATTLE CREEK, MI – Battle Creek police arrested a 30-year-old man accused of assault on Sunday morning after he fled from police in a high-speed chase. Police reportedly found several assault weapons in the man’s car when he was arrested, according to a news release from the Battle Creek Police Department. The man is now facing charges of assault, fleeing and eluding, and various weapons charges, police said.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A crash near Jackson hospitalized 13 people early Sunday, as one of the vehicles was a van holding 10 people, officials said. Firefighters responded to a two-vehicle crash at 4:15 a.m., Oct. 9 to Lee and South Portage roads in Leoni Township east of Jackson, said Mike Jester, director of Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety.
A Hopkins motorist reported his vehicle was struck Saturday by a trailer towing a couch on 12th Street just southwest of the Gun Lake Casino. The motorist said the person ahead of him had a couch not strapped to his trailer, it fell off and landed on his car. The motorist was not injured but there was damage to his car. He added that the guy ahead of him didn’t even stop, not sure if he knew it happened or not. Information about the couch, trailer or driver is being sought.
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a person suspected of snatching a purse from a 70-year-old woman in Gaines Township Sunday evening. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred on the southeast side of the city after 6 p.m. in...
The Grand Rapids Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. According to the police, the victim was hit by a vehicle when he [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Firefighters used an engine and a boat to help get a truck out of the Battle Creek River after it swerved to miss a deer Saturday morning.
A victim showed up to the hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting Friday evening in Kalamazoo, police say.
The Sheriff says that the fire triggered an explosion. Daniel Held, 53, was found injured outside of the house
Firefighters in Battle Creek helped the Battle Creek Police Department remove a pickup truck from a river Saturday.
BATTLE CREEK, MI -- A 42-year-old man has been arrested on a kidnapping charge for allegedly holding his girlfriend against her will with a handgun. The man was arrested after a 45-minute standoff at the place he was staying, a hotel in the 4700 block of Beckley Road. The girlfriend...
KALAMZOO, MI -- Funeral services have been set for a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer who died from leukemia. Christian Tyler Smith, 32, died Saturday, Oct. 8 following a battle with leukemia, Kalamazoo Public Safety leaders said. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14 at Valley Family Church,...
By the time Kalamazoo Public Safety officers arrived on scene, the fire had already spread to a neighboring garage.
The contractor, Kyle Ziegler, has not responded to FOX17’s requests for an interview, but allegedly called the homeowner, Jeremy Teeple, after we reached out this week.
New video, released to FOX 17 following a Freedom of Information Act request, shows a Kelloggsville school bus driver rescue a missing toddler.
KALAMAZOO, MI – Kalamazoo firefighters battled a garage fire that spread to another garage right next-door on Sunday afternoon. Fire crews responded to the report of a garage fire on the 1200 block of Homecrest Avenue at 3:32 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, according to a news release from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
KENTWOOD, Mich. — A 63-year-old man died after being hit by a car in Grand Rapids on Friday. The man was hit around 8:40 p.m. while crossing East Beltline near East Mall Drive, the Grand Rapids Police Department said. He was taken to the hospital where he later died...
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Those who loved and knew Terrance Robinson came together for a vigil to honor his life on Friday. The 31-year-old died in a shooting involving two Lansing police officers earlier this week. They want the officers involved to be held accountable as they call Robinson’s death an injustice. 6 News had […]
Benton Harbor man arrested after a high-speed chase that resulted in a car crash on I-94 in Van Buren County. According to the Michigan State Police, the chase started when the [..]
Alcohol believed to be factor in Ionia County protection order violation, pursuit, crash
BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 34-year-old man from Lowell was hospitalized Thursday night after reportedly crashing into a tree in Boston Township. According to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a protection order violation near the intersection of Conklin and Peck Lake roads just after 7 p.m. Authorities said deputies located the suspect, who fled in a 1996 Toyota Camry.
