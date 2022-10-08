ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

MLive

Man accused of assault leads Battle Creek police on 100-mph chase before arrest

BATTLE CREEK, MI – Battle Creek police arrested a 30-year-old man accused of assault on Sunday morning after he fled from police in a high-speed chase. Police reportedly found several assault weapons in the man’s car when he was arrested, according to a news release from the Battle Creek Police Department. The man is now facing charges of assault, fleeing and eluding, and various weapons charges, police said.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

13 people hospitalized in van crash near Jackson

JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A crash near Jackson hospitalized 13 people early Sunday, as one of the vehicles was a van holding 10 people, officials said. Firefighters responded to a two-vehicle crash at 4:15 a.m., Oct. 9 to Lee and South Portage roads in Leoni Township east of Jackson, said Mike Jester, director of Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety.
JACKSON, MI
townbroadcast.com

Hopkins motorist says his car struck by fallen couch

A Hopkins motorist reported his vehicle was struck Saturday by a trailer towing a couch on 12th Street just southwest of the Gun Lake Casino. The motorist said the person ahead of him had a couch not strapped to his trailer, it fell off and landed on his car. The motorist was not injured but there was damage to his car. He added that the guy ahead of him didn’t even stop, not sure if he knew it happened or not. Information about the couch, trailer or driver is being sought.
HOPKINS, MI
Fox17

Deputies seek suspect in Gaines Twp. purse snatching

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a person suspected of snatching a purse from a 70-year-old woman in Gaines Township Sunday evening. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred on the southeast side of the city after 6 p.m. in...
GAINES TOWNSHIP, MI
WWMT

Man hit and killed while crossing street in Grand Rapids

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A 63-year-old man died after being hit by a car in Grand Rapids on Friday. The man was hit around 8:40 p.m. while crossing East Beltline near East Mall Drive, the Grand Rapids Police Department said. He was taken to the hospital where he later died...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WLNS

Family mourns man shot and killed by Lansing Police

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Those who loved and knew Terrance Robinson came together for a vigil to honor his life on Friday. The 31-year-old died in a shooting involving two Lansing police officers earlier this week. They want the officers involved to be held accountable as they call Robinson’s death an injustice. 6 News had […]
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Alcohol believed to be factor in Ionia County protection order violation, pursuit, crash

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 34-year-old man from Lowell was hospitalized Thursday night after reportedly crashing into a tree in Boston Township. According to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a protection order violation near the intersection of Conklin and Peck Lake roads just after 7 p.m. Authorities said deputies located the suspect, who fled in a 1996 Toyota Camry.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.

 https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/

