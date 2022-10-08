ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

Six taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on I-435

By Brian Dulle
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Six people were taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Johnson County.

The crash was reported just before 9:30 p.m. on Interstate 435, just east of Leawood, Kansas.

Johnson County MedAct tells FOX4 the crash involved four to five vehicles.

Six people were taken to the hospital and are all reported to be in stable condition.

The cause of the crash is ongoing at this time.

Comments / 4

Rick Ashby
2d ago

People are driving like maniacs putting everyone in danger but is scary!! Yet nothing done even these accidents doesn’t faze them!!!!

Reply
13
